When will Scottie Scheffler tee off round 1 at The Players Championship 2024? Defending champion’s tee time explored

Scottie Scheffler will tee off Round 1 of The Players Championship 2024 on Thursday at 1:40 PM. The reigning champion will join Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler on the first tee at TPC Sawgrass, Florida. The World No. 1 golfer will follow the grouping of Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Fitzpatrick and Max Homa.

Unsurprisingly, Scheffler is the highest-ranked player on The Players Championship 2024 field. The 2022 Masters champion is also the favorite win from the unofficial fifth Major’s stacked field. The 27-year-old comes into the weekend with +500 odds, according to SportsLine. He is followed by World No.2 Rory McIlroy, who comes in with +1200 odds.

It is pertinent to note that Scheffler is one of 46 of the top 50 OWGR-ranked players on the event’s field. The ace golfer will have to beat the likes of Xander Schauffele (20-1), Justin Thomas (20-1) and Viktor Hovland (22-1) to win this weekend.

For the unversed, Scottie Scheffler won the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week. Coming off the back of a thumping victory, the golfer will be eyeing to maintain his form and lift the trophy at TPC Sawgrass. With tight competition, it’ll be interesting to see how the golfer fares in The Players Championship 2024.

The Players Championship 2024 round 1 tee times

Day 1 The Players Championship 2024 will begin at 7:40 am ET with Zac Blair, Ryan Moore and Chesson Hadley on the first tee.

Listed below are the complete day 1 tee times for The Players Championship 2024 (All times ET):

Hole 1

7:40 AM - Zac Blair, Ryan Moore, Chesson Hadley

7:51 AM - Carson Young, Brandon Wu, Ben Taylor

8:02 AM - Joseph Bramlett, Thomas Detry, Alex Noren

8:13 AM - Lee Hodges, Camilo Villegas, Tom Hoge

8:24 AM - Kurt Kitayama, Chad Ramey, Adam Schenk

8:35 AM - Chez Reavie, Sepp Straka, Vincent Norrman

8:46 AM - Russell Henley, Steve Stricker, Brice Garnett

8:57 AM - Taylor Moore, Emiliano Grillo, Scott Stallings

9:08 AM - Webb Simpson, Billy Horschel, Sungjae Im

9:19 AM - Keegan Bradley, Adam Hadwin, K.H. Lee

9:30 AM - David Lipsky, Justin Lower, Tyson Alexander

9:41 AM - Ryo Hisatsune, Ben Silverman, Robert MacIntyre

12:45 PM - Kevin Yu, Hayden Buckley, Doug Ghim

12:56 PM - Alex Smalley, Peter Malnati, Beau Hossler

1:07 PM - Cam Davis, Sam Ryder, Stephan Jaeger

1:18 PM - Nick Dunlap, Matthieu Pavon, Jake Knapp

1:29 PM - Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa

1:40 PM - Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler

1:51 PM - Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Collin Morikawa

2:02 PM - Tony Finau, Will Zalatoris, Shane Lowry

2:13 PM - Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia, Austin Eckroat

2:24 PM - Andrew Novak, Garrick Higgo, S.H. Kim

2:35 PM - Ben Martin, Harry Hall, Eric Cole

2:46 PM - Charley Hoffman, Sami Valimaki, Sam Stevens

Hole 10

7:40 AM - Troy Merritt, Taylor Pendrith, Taylor Montgomery

7:51 AM - Carl Yuan, Aaron Rai, Michael Kim

8:02 AM - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Min Woo Lee, Joel Dahmen

8:13 AM - Si Woo Kim, Jason Day, Matt Kuchar

8:24 AM - Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood, Sam Burns

8:35 AM - Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth

8:46 AM - Ludvig Aberg, Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott

8:57 AM - Justin Rose, Nick Taylor, Tom Kim

9:08 AM - Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, Erik van Rooyen

9:19 AM - Kevin Streelman, Ryan Fox, C.T. Pan

9:30 AM - Martin Laird, Greyson Sigg, Justin Suh

9:41 AM - Ben Kohles, Robby Shelton, Nate Lashley

12:45 PM - Matti Schmid, Byeong Hun An, Patrick Rodgers

12:56 PM - Denny McCarthy, Nicolai Hojgaard, Matthew NeSmith

1:07 PM - Keith Mitchell, Mark Hubbard, Dylan Wu

1:18 PM - Grayson Murray, Seamus Power, Francesco Molinari

1:29 PM - Matt Wallace, Adam Svensson, Nick Hardy

1:40 PM - Nicolas Echavarria, J.T. Poston, Harris English

1:51 PM - Corey Conners, J.J. Spaun, Davis Riley

2:02 PM - Cameron Young, Luke List, Gary Woodland

2:13 PM - Andrew Putnam, Mackenzie Hughes, Chris Kirk

2:24 PM - Ben Griffin, Aaron Baddeley, Davis Thompson

2:35 PM - Tyler Duncan, Maverick McNealy, Callum Tarren

2:46 PM - Chan Kim, Jimmy Stanger, David Skinns

Tee times for the second round of the PGA Tour's The Players Championship 2024 will be updated after Thursday’s play.