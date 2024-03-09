When will Scottie Scheffler tee off on Saturday at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational? Event leader’s tee time explored

Scottie Scheffler finished the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational Day 2 on top of the leaderboard. The World No.1 golfer carded a 5-under 67 to sit at 7-under through 36 holes. The 27-year-old golfer shared the lead with five others including the likes of round 1 leader Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark, Hideki Matsuyama, Brian Harman and Russell Henley.

Scheffler will resume his Arnold Palmer Invitational outing on Saturday, March 9 at 1:20 pm ET. Co-leader Clark will join him on the first tee. The ace golfer will follow the pairing of Will Zalatoris and Emiliano Grillo. The ace golfer, who made a 45-footer putt and a chip-in eagle on Friday, said that he was “excited” to see his name atop the leaderboard.

Speaking to media after the second round, Scottie Scheffler said, as quoted by pgatour.com:

“I get excited to see my name at the top of the leaderboard. There’s a lot of names up at the top right now. It’s pretty stacked going into the weekend. I’m proud of how I finished today to kind of give myself a good chance.”

It is pertinent to note that Scheffler came into the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational as a favorite. According to SportsLine, the 2022 Masters champion had +650 odds at the start of the weekend. Notably, he remains the top choice to win at Bay Hill, despite his clunky start.

Coming off the back of a T10 finish at the Cognizant Classic, Scheffler will be looking to get on the podium by Sunday.

2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational round 3 tee times

The 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational Day 3 will begin at 8:45 am ET. The pairing of Rickie Fowler and Christiaan Bezuidenhout will take the first tee.

Listed below are the complete day 3 tee times for the PGA Tour’s 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational (All times ET):

1st tee

8:45 am - Rickie Fowler, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:55 am - Luke List, Tom Kim

9:05 am - Jake Knapp, Ludvig Aberg

9:15 am - Keegan Bradley, Patrick Rodgers

9:25 am - Nick Dunlap, Mackenzie Hughes

9:35 am - Patrick Cantlay, Seamus Power

9:45 am - J.T. Poston, Denny McCarthy

9:55 am - Erik van Rooyen, Si Woo Kim

10:10 am - Jason Day, Grayson Murray

10:20 am - Webb Simpson, Adam Hadwin

10:30 am - Taylor Moore, Chris Kirk

10:40 am - Justin Lower, Tom Hoge

10:50 am - Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy

11:00 am - Cameron Young, Lucas Glover

11:10 am - Matthieu Pavon, Eric Cole

11:20 am - Sepp Straka, Andrew Putnam

11:35 am - Xander Schauffele, Min Woo Lee

11:45 am - Cam Davis, Harris English

11:55 am - Lee Hodges, Austin Eckroat

12:05 pm - C.T. Pan, Brendon Todd

12:15 pm - Corey Conners, Sungjae Im

12:25 pm - Sam Burns, Viktor Hovland

12:35 pm - Max Homa, Nick Taylor

12:45 pm - Byeong Hun An, Sahith Theegala

1:00 pm - Stephan Jaeger, Justin Thomas

1:10 pm - Will Zalatoris, Emiliano Grillo

1:20 pm - Wyndham Clark, Scottie Scheffler

1:30 pm - Russell Henley, Brian Harman

1:40 pm - Shane Lowry, Hideki Matsuyama

Sunday’s final round tee times for the PGA Tour's 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational will be updated after Saturday’s play.