When will Scottie Scheffler tee off on Saturday at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational? Event leader’s tee time explored

Scottie Scheffler finished the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational Day 2 on top of the leaderboard. The World No.1 golfer carded a 5-under 67 to sit at 7-under through 36 holes. The 27-year-old golfer shared the lead with five others including the likes of round 1 leader Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark, Hideki Matsuyama, Brian Harman and Russell Henley.
Scheffler will resume his Arnold Palmer Invitational outing on Saturday, March 9 at 1:20 pm ET. Co-leader Clark will join him on the first tee. The ace golfer will follow the pairing of Will Zalatoris and Emiliano Grillo. The ace golfer, who made a 45-footer putt and a chip-in eagle on Friday, said that he was “excited” to see his name atop the leaderboard.
Speaking to media after the second round, Scottie Scheffler said, as quoted by pgatour.com:
“I get excited to see my name at the top of the leaderboard. There’s a lot of names up at the top right now. It’s pretty stacked going into the weekend. I’m proud of how I finished today to kind of give myself a good chance.”
It is pertinent to note that Scheffler came into the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational as a favorite. According to SportsLine, the 2022 Masters champion had +650 odds at the start of the weekend. Notably, he remains the top choice to win at Bay Hill, despite his clunky start.
Coming off the back of a T10 finish at the Cognizant Classic, Scheffler will be looking to get on the podium by Sunday.
2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational round 3 tee times
The 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational Day 3 will begin at 8:45 am ET. The pairing of Rickie Fowler and Christiaan Bezuidenhout will take the first tee.
Listed below are the complete day 3 tee times for the PGA Tour’s 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational (All times ET):
1st tee
- 8:45 am - Rickie Fowler, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 8:55 am - Luke List, Tom Kim
- 9:05 am - Jake Knapp, Ludvig Aberg
- 9:15 am - Keegan Bradley, Patrick Rodgers
- 9:25 am - Nick Dunlap, Mackenzie Hughes
- 9:35 am - Patrick Cantlay, Seamus Power
- 9:45 am - J.T. Poston, Denny McCarthy
- 9:55 am - Erik van Rooyen, Si Woo Kim
- 10:10 am - Jason Day, Grayson Murray
- 10:20 am - Webb Simpson, Adam Hadwin
- 10:30 am - Taylor Moore, Chris Kirk
- 10:40 am - Justin Lower, Tom Hoge
- 10:50 am - Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy
- 11:00 am - Cameron Young, Lucas Glover
- 11:10 am - Matthieu Pavon, Eric Cole
- 11:20 am - Sepp Straka, Andrew Putnam
- 11:35 am - Xander Schauffele, Min Woo Lee
- 11:45 am - Cam Davis, Harris English
- 11:55 am - Lee Hodges, Austin Eckroat
- 12:05 pm - C.T. Pan, Brendon Todd
- 12:15 pm - Corey Conners, Sungjae Im
- 12:25 pm - Sam Burns, Viktor Hovland
- 12:35 pm - Max Homa, Nick Taylor
- 12:45 pm - Byeong Hun An, Sahith Theegala
- 1:00 pm - Stephan Jaeger, Justin Thomas
- 1:10 pm - Will Zalatoris, Emiliano Grillo
- 1:20 pm - Wyndham Clark, Scottie Scheffler
- 1:30 pm - Russell Henley, Brian Harman
- 1:40 pm - Shane Lowry, Hideki Matsuyama
Sunday’s final round tee times for the PGA Tour's 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational will be updated after Saturday’s play.