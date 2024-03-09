When will Scottie Scheffler tee off on Saturday at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational? Event leader’s tee time explored

Scottie Scheffler at Arnold Palmer Invitational (Image via Getty)

Scottie Scheffler finished the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational Day 2 on top of the leaderboard. The World No.1 golfer carded a 5-under 67 to sit at 7-under through 36 holes. The 27-year-old golfer shared the lead with five others including the likes of round 1 leader Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark, Hideki Matsuyama, Brian Harman and Russell Henley.

Scheffler will resume his Arnold Palmer Invitational outing on Saturday, March 9 at 1:20 pm ET. Co-leader Clark will join him on the first tee. The ace golfer will follow the pairing of Will Zalatoris and Emiliano Grillo. The ace golfer, who made a 45-footer putt and a chip-in eagle on Friday, said that he was “excited” to see his name atop the leaderboard.

Speaking to media after the second round, Scottie Scheffler said, as quoted by pgatour.com:

“I get excited to see my name at the top of the leaderboard. There’s a lot of names up at the top right now. It’s pretty stacked going into the weekend. I’m proud of how I finished today to kind of give myself a good chance.”

It is pertinent to note that Scheffler came into the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational as a favorite. According to SportsLine, the 2022 Masters champion had +650 odds at the start of the weekend. Notably, he remains the top choice to win at Bay Hill, despite his clunky start.

Coming off the back of a T10 finish at the Cognizant Classic, Scheffler will be looking to get on the podium by Sunday.

2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational round 3 tee times

The 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational Day 3 will begin at 8:45 am ET. The pairing of Rickie Fowler and Christiaan Bezuidenhout will take the first tee.

Listed below are the complete day 3 tee times for the PGA Tour’s 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational (All times ET):

1st tee

  • 8:45 am - Rickie Fowler, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • 8:55 am - Luke List, Tom Kim
  • 9:05 am - Jake Knapp, Ludvig Aberg
  • 9:15 am - Keegan Bradley, Patrick Rodgers
  • 9:25 am - Nick Dunlap, Mackenzie Hughes
  • 9:35 am - Patrick Cantlay, Seamus Power
  • 9:45 am - J.T. Poston, Denny McCarthy
  • 9:55 am - Erik van Rooyen, Si Woo Kim
  • 10:10 am - Jason Day, Grayson Murray
  • 10:20 am - Webb Simpson, Adam Hadwin
  • 10:30 am - Taylor Moore, Chris Kirk
  • 10:40 am - Justin Lower, Tom Hoge
  • 10:50 am - Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy
  • 11:00 am - Cameron Young, Lucas Glover
  • 11:10 am - Matthieu Pavon, Eric Cole
  • 11:20 am - Sepp Straka, Andrew Putnam
  • 11:35 am - Xander Schauffele, Min Woo Lee
  • 11:45 am - Cam Davis, Harris English
  • 11:55 am - Lee Hodges, Austin Eckroat
  • 12:05 pm - C.T. Pan, Brendon Todd
  • 12:15 pm - Corey Conners, Sungjae Im
  • 12:25 pm - Sam Burns, Viktor Hovland
  • 12:35 pm - Max Homa, Nick Taylor
  • 12:45 pm - Byeong Hun An, Sahith Theegala
  • 1:00 pm - Stephan Jaeger, Justin Thomas
  • 1:10 pm - Will Zalatoris, Emiliano Grillo
  • 1:20 pm - Wyndham Clark, Scottie Scheffler
  • 1:30 pm - Russell Henley, Brian Harman
  • 1:40 pm - Shane Lowry, Hideki Matsuyama

Sunday’s final round tee times for the PGA Tour's 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational will be updated after Saturday’s play.

