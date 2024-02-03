When will Scottie Scheffler tee off on Saturday at 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am? Event leader’s round 3 tee time explored

Scottie Scheffler took the lead of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Friday. The World No.1 golfer bounced back from his T14 finish by shooting an 8-under 64 at Pebble Beach Golf Links. He shared the lead with round 1 leader Thomas Detry and Swedish golfer Ludvig Aberg.

Scheffler will resume play at the Pebble Beach course on Saturday, February 3. He will take his first tee at 1:35 pm. Co-leaders Aberg and Detry will join the ace golfer. It is pertinent to note that Scheffler went bogey-free on Friday, marking his 11th career 36-hole lead or co-lead on the PGA Tour. This is a record for any player since his joining the Tour in the 2019-20 season.

Scheffler made a birdie on his first two and last two holes in the round two. He also carded a 35-foot birdie putt at 17. The golfer seemed in his element at Pebble Beach on Friday.

It is noteworthy that the 27-year-old came into the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am as one of the favourites. He sat second on SportsLine's odds list, behind Rory McIlroy. It’ll be interesting to see if he manages to keep the lead, while losing the two co-leaders, on Saturday.

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am round 3 tee times

Day 3 of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will tee off at 11:12 am ET with Chris Kirk, Adam Hadwin and Sepp Straka at the Pebble Beach course. The course’s 10th tee will be occupied by the grouping of Kevin Yu, Seamus Power and Jordan Spieth.

Listed below are the complete Saturday tee times for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (All times ET):

1st tee

11:12 am - Chris Kirk, Adam Hadwin, Sepp Straka

11:23 am - Keith Mitchell, Jason Day, Taylor Montgomery

11:34 am - S.H. Kim, Taylor Moore, Corey Conners

11:45 am - Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Luke List

11:56 am - Alex Noren, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Eric Cole

12:07 pm - Matt Kuchar, Wyndham Clark, Nicolai Hojgaard

12:18 pm - Tom Kim, Erik van Rooyen, Cam Davis

12:29 pm - Rickie Fowler, Denny McCarthy, Sam Ryder

12:40 pm - Sahith Theegala, Mark Hubbard, J.T. Poston

12:51 pm - Si Woo Kim, Peter Malnati, Sam Burns

1:02 pm - Collin Morikawa, Tom Hoge, Matt Fitzpatrick

1:13 pm - Matthieu Pavon, Keegan Bradley, Beau Hossler

1:24 pm - Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Emiliano Grillo

1:35 pm - Thomas Detry, Ludvig Aberg, Scottie Scheffler

10th tee

11:12 am - Kevin Yu, Seamus Power, Jordan Spieth

11:23 am - Andrew Putnam, Ben Griffin, Tommy Fleetwood

11:34 am - Viktor Hovland, Maverick McNealy, Alex Smalley

11:45 am - Webb Simpson, Davis Riley, Byeong Hun An

11:56 am - Grayson Murray, Brian Harman, Max Homa

12:07 pm - Adam Svensson, Brandon Wu, Brendon Todd

12:18 pm - Kurt Kitayama, Nick Hardy, Tony Finau

12:29 pm - Adam Schenk, Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy

12:40 pm - Cameron Young, Russell Henley, Lee Hodges

12:51 pm - Hideki Matsuyama, Mackenzie Hughes, J.J. Spaun

1:02 pm - Lucas Glover, Stephan Jaeger, Sungjae Im

1:13 pm - Nick Taylor Harris English, Patrick Rodgers

1:24 pm - Nick Dunlap, Hayden Buckley

The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final round tee times will be updated after Saturday’s play.