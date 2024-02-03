When will Scottie Scheffler tee off on Saturday at 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am? Event leader’s round 3 tee time explored

Scottie Scheffler took the lead of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Friday. The World No.1 golfer bounced back from his T14 finish by shooting an 8-under 64 at Pebble Beach Golf Links. He shared the lead with round 1 leader Thomas Detry and Swedish golfer Ludvig Aberg.
Scheffler will resume play at the Pebble Beach course on Saturday, February 3. He will take his first tee at 1:35 pm. Co-leaders Aberg and Detry will join the ace golfer. It is pertinent to note that Scheffler went bogey-free on Friday, marking his 11th career 36-hole lead or co-lead on the PGA Tour. This is a record for any player since his joining the Tour in the 2019-20 season.
Scheffler made a birdie on his first two and last two holes in the round two. He also carded a 35-foot birdie putt at 17. The golfer seemed in his element at Pebble Beach on Friday.
It is noteworthy that the 27-year-old came into the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am as one of the favourites. He sat second on SportsLine's odds list, behind Rory McIlroy. It’ll be interesting to see if he manages to keep the lead, while losing the two co-leaders, on Saturday.
2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am round 3 tee times
Day 3 of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will tee off at 11:12 am ET with Chris Kirk, Adam Hadwin and Sepp Straka at the Pebble Beach course. The course’s 10th tee will be occupied by the grouping of Kevin Yu, Seamus Power and Jordan Spieth.
Listed below are the complete Saturday tee times for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (All times ET):
1st tee
- 11:12 am - Chris Kirk, Adam Hadwin, Sepp Straka
- 11:23 am - Keith Mitchell, Jason Day, Taylor Montgomery
- 11:34 am - S.H. Kim, Taylor Moore, Corey Conners
- 11:45 am - Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Luke List
- 11:56 am - Alex Noren, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Eric Cole
- 12:07 pm - Matt Kuchar, Wyndham Clark, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 12:18 pm - Tom Kim, Erik van Rooyen, Cam Davis
- 12:29 pm - Rickie Fowler, Denny McCarthy, Sam Ryder
- 12:40 pm - Sahith Theegala, Mark Hubbard, J.T. Poston
- 12:51 pm - Si Woo Kim, Peter Malnati, Sam Burns
- 1:02 pm - Collin Morikawa, Tom Hoge, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 1:13 pm - Matthieu Pavon, Keegan Bradley, Beau Hossler
- 1:24 pm - Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Emiliano Grillo
- 1:35 pm - Thomas Detry, Ludvig Aberg, Scottie Scheffler
10th tee
- 11:12 am - Kevin Yu, Seamus Power, Jordan Spieth
- 11:23 am - Andrew Putnam, Ben Griffin, Tommy Fleetwood
- 11:34 am - Viktor Hovland, Maverick McNealy, Alex Smalley
- 11:45 am - Webb Simpson, Davis Riley, Byeong Hun An
- 11:56 am - Grayson Murray, Brian Harman, Max Homa
- 12:07 pm - Adam Svensson, Brandon Wu, Brendon Todd
- 12:18 pm - Kurt Kitayama, Nick Hardy, Tony Finau
- 12:29 pm - Adam Schenk, Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy
- 12:40 pm - Cameron Young, Russell Henley, Lee Hodges
- 12:51 pm - Hideki Matsuyama, Mackenzie Hughes, J.J. Spaun
- 1:02 pm - Lucas Glover, Stephan Jaeger, Sungjae Im
- 1:13 pm - Nick Taylor Harris English, Patrick Rodgers
- 1:24 pm - Nick Dunlap, Hayden Buckley
The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final round tee times will be updated after Saturday’s play.