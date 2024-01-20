When will Scottie Scheffler tee off on Saturday at The American Express 2024? World No.1 golfer’s tee time explored

Sam Burns carded a career-best 61 to take a single-shot lead on Day 2 of The American Express 2024. While he took the lead, World No. 1 and event favorite Scottie Scheffler continued his unimpressive run of form on Friday. The 27-year-old golfer, who carded a 67 on Thursday, currently sits T26 on the leaderboard.
Scheffler carded 11-under at the end of round 2. He currently shares T26 with the nine others, including the likes of Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im and Cam Davis. However, the 2022 Masters champion can still make his way up the leaderboard with a strong outing on Saturday.
Scottie Scheffler will tee off round 3 at the 1st tee of the PGA West – Stadium Course. He will be joined by World No. 5 Patrick Cantlay.
For the unversed, Scheffler was the clear favorite to win The American Express 2024, according to SportsLine. The golfer, who had a T5 finish at The Sentry, came into the event with a +550 odds.
It’s also noteworthy that Scheffler has a strong record at the California event, registering three top-25 finishes in four appearances. It’ll be interesting to see if he’ll be able to better his best third-place finish at the event this weekend.
The American Express 2024 Round 3 tee times
Day 3 of the PGA Tour event will tee off at 11:30 am ET. Dylan Wu and Robby Shelton will take the opening tee of the American Express 2024 round 3 at the La Quinta Country Club course.
Listed below are the Saturday tee times for The American Express 2024:
American Express Round 3: La Quinta Country Club
1st tee
- 11:30 am - Dylan Wu, Robby Shelton
- 11:41 am - David Lingmerth, Kevin Yu
- 11:52 am - Ryan Moore, Joseph Bramlett
- 12:03 pm - Max Greyserman, Raul Pereda
- 12:14 pm - Zac Blair, David Lipsky
- 12:25 pm - Matt Kuchar, Nick Taylor
- 12:36 pm - Roger Sloan, Scott Gutschewski
- 12:47 pm - Carl Yuan, Callum Tarren
- 12:58 pm - Davis Riley, Matt Wallace
- 1:09 pm - Jimmy Stranger, Blaine Hale Jr.
- 1:20 pm - Andrew Novak, Matti Schmid
- 1:31 pm - Jason Dufner, Andrew Landry
- 1:42 pm - Ryan McCormick, Joe Highsmith
10th tee
- 11:30 am - Stephan Jaeger, Matt NeSmith
- 11:41 am - Keith Mitchell, Joel Dahmen
- 11:52 am - Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith
- 12:03 pm - Chris Gotterup, Chan Kim
- 12:14 pm - Justin Lower, Alex Smalley
- 12:25 pm - Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee
- 12:36 pm - Wilson Furr, Nick Dunlap
- 12:47 pm - Taylor Montgomery, Austin Eckroat
- 12:58 pm - Sungjae Im, Cameron Champ
- 1:09 pm - Alejandro Tosti, Rico Hoey
- 1:20 pm - Troy Merritt, Josh Teater
- 1:31 pm - Andrew Putnam, Cam Davis
- 1:42 pm - Matthieu Pavon, Paul Barjon
American Express Round 3: PGA West – Nicklaus Tournament
1st tee
- 11:30 am - Aaron Baddeley, Thomas Detry
- 11:41 am - Eric Cole, Adam Schenk
- 11:52 am - Billy Horschel, Camilo Villegas
- 12:03 pm - Tom Whitney, Trace Crowe
- 12:14 pm - Will Zalatoris, Daniel Berger
- 12:25 pm - J.T. Poston, Grayson Murray
- 12:36 pm - Norman Xiong, Michael Block
- 12:47 pm - Mark Hubbard, Hayden Buckley
- 12:58 pm - Scott Stallings, Lee Hodges
- 1:09 pm - Hayden Springer, Harrison Endycott
- 1:20 pm - Sam Ryder, Peter Malnati
- 1:31 pm - Chez Reavie, Kevin Kisner
- 1:42 pm - Sami Valimaki, David Skinns
10th tee
- 11:30 am - Garrick Higgo, Doug Ghim
- 11:41 am - Ben Martin, Beau Hossler
- 11:52 am - Tyler Duncan, Patton Kizzire
- 12:03 pm - Nate Lashley, Carson Young
- 12:14 pm - Bronson Burgoon, Tyler McCumber
- 12:25 pm - J.B. Holmes, Jhonattan Vegas
- 12:36 pm - Mac Meissner, Chandler Phillips
- 12:47 pm - Harry Hall, Sam Stevens
- 12:58 pm - Ryan Brehm, Chad Ramey
- 1:09 pm - Patrick Fishburn, Yuxin Lin
- 1:20 pm - S.H. Kim, Tyson Alexander
- 1:31 pm - Martin Laird, Lanto Griffin
- 1:42 pm - James Hahn, Nicholas Lindheim
American Express Round 3: PGA West – Stadium Course
1st tee
- 11:30 am - Greyson Sigg, Justin Suh
- 11:41 am - Zach Johnson, Brandt Snedeker
- 11:52 am - Chris Kirk, Wyndham Clark
- 12:03 pm - Vince Whaley, Robert MacIntyre
- 12:14 pm - Akshay Bhatia, Nico Echavarria
- 12:25 pm - Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas
- 12:36 pm - Taiga Semikawa, Jacob Bridgeman
- 12:47 pm - Adam Long, Ryan Palmer
- 12:58 pm - Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau
- 1:09 pm - Pierceson Coody, Adrien Dumont De Chassart
- 1:20 pm - Ben Griffin, Davis Thompson
- 1:31 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay
- 1:42 pm - Ben Kohles, Ryo Hisatsune
10th tee
- 11:30 am - Michael Kim, Maverick McNealy
- 11:41 am - Aaron Rai, Ben Taylor
- 11:52 am - Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim
- 12:03 pm - Brandon Wu, Will Gordon
- 12:14 pm - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alex Noren
- 12:25 pm - Erik van Rooyen, K.H. Lee
- 12:36 pm - Kevin Dougherty, Alexander Bjork
- 12:47 pm - Charley Hoffman, Kevin Streelman
- 12:58 pm - Shane Lowry, Jason Day
- 1:09 pm - Jake Knapp, Ben Silverman
- 1:20 pm - Bill Haas, Chesson Hadley
- 1:31 pm - Sam Burns, Erik Barnes
- 1:42 pm - Parker Coody, John Pak
The American Express 2024's Sunday tee times will be updated after round 3.