When will Scottie Scheffler tee off on Sunday at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational? Leader’s final round tee time explored

Scottie Scheffler finished Day 3 of the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational on top of the leaderboard. The World No.1 golfer came from six shots behind to card a 2-under 70 on Saturday. He shared the top position with Shane Lowry, who also bounced back with two late birdies to finish with a 70.

Scheffler will resume his Arnold Palmer Invitational outing on Sunday, March 10 at 1:35 pm ET. Co-leader Lowry will join him on the first tee. The ace golfer will follow the pairing of solo-third Wyndham Clark (solo 3rd) and Will Zalatoris (T4). The 2022 Masters champion, who came into the weekend as a favorite with +650 odds, currently has +140 odds.

Expand Tweet

Coming off the back of a T10 finish at the Cognizant Classic, Scottie Scheffler is now favorite to win at Bay Hill, it’ll be interesting to see how the golfer fares on Sunday.

2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational final round tee times

The 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational Day 4 will begin at 8:40 am ET. The pairing of Nick Dunlap and Jake Knapp will take the first tee.

Expand Tweet

Listed below are the complete day 4 tee times for the PGA Tour’s 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational (All times ET):

1st tee

8:40 am - Nick Dunlap, Jake Knapp

8:50 am - Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka

9:00 am - J.T. Poston, Adam Hadwin

9:10 am - Luke List, C.T. Pan

9:20 am - Xander Schauffele, Min Woo Lee

9:30 am - Denny McCarthy, Matthieu Pavon

9:40 am - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Patrick Rodgers

9:50 am - Lucas Glover, Rickie Fowler

10:05 am - Erik van Rooyen, Jason Day

10:15 am - Tom Kim, Mackenzie Hughes

10:25 am - Cam Davis, Byeong Hun An

10:35 am - Grayson Murray, Taylor Moore

10:45 am - Patrick Cantlay, Si Woo Kim

10:55 am - Ludvig Aberg, Keegan Bradley

11:05 am - Sahith Theegala, Stephan Jaeger

11:15 am - Austin Eckroat, Viktor Hovland

11:30 am - Seamus Power, Chris Kirk

11:40 am - Nick Taylor, Brian Harman

11:50 am - Cameron Young, Andrew Putnam

12:00 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Webb Simpson

12:10 pm - Lee Hodges, Brendon Todd

12:20 pm - Justin Thomas, Eric Cole

12:30 pm - Corey Conners, Sungjae Im

12:40 pm - Justin Lower, Tom Hoge

12:55 pm - Sam Burns, Max Homa

1:05 pm - Harris English, Rory McIlroy

1:15 pm - Russell Henley, Hideki Matsuyama

1:25 pm - Wyndham Clark, Will Zalatoris

1:35 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry

The final leaderboard for the PGA Tour event will be updated after round 4.