When will Scottie Scheffler tee off on Sunday at the 2024 Masters? Leader’s tee time and pairing explored

Scottie Scheffler claimed solo lead at the Masters after an eventful third round on Saturday (April 13). The 27-year-old shot a one-under 71 to move seven under. The World No. 1 golfer, deemed favorite to win the event, went one clear of Collin Morikawa who carded a 69 for six under. He also gapped second-round leader Bryson DeChambeau.

Scheffler will return to the Augusta National Golf Course on Sunday for the fourth round. He will take the first tee at 2:35 pm ET alongside Morikawa. The ace golfer will follow the pairing of Max Homa and Ludvig Aberg, who’ll hit the first tee at 2:25 pm ET.

It is pertinent to note that Scottie Scheffler was the outright favorite before the Masters started. The golfer remains the top bet on Sunday. Having had a stellar run on the PGA Tour, the 2022 champion will be eyeing to see this event out.

Coming on the back of two back-to-back wins at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players, followed by a T2 finish at the Houston Open, he looks in form to execute the same.

However, Scheffler might pull out of the competition before the finish if his wife Meredith goes into labor. The PGA Tour star confirmed that his wife’s first childbirth is more important to him than the quest for a second green jacket. Scheffler told Sirius XM’s Jason Sobel on Saturday that he will withdraw from the Masters if the need arises.

2024 Masters final round tee times

Round 4 of the 2024 Masters will tee off on Sunday at 9:15 am ET. Adam Hadwin and Vijay Singh will take the first tee. Scottie Scheffler will tee off at 2:35 pm ET.

Listed below are the Sunday tee times for the competition at Augusta National (All times ET):

9:15 am - Adam Hadwin, Vijay Singh

9:25 am - Jake Knapp, Grayson Murray

9:35 am - Neal Shipley, Tiger Woods

9:45 am - Tom Kim, Denny McCarthy

9:55 am - Kurt Kitayama, Thorbjorn Oleson

10:05 am - Erik van Rooyen, Eric Cole

10:15 am - Jose Maria Olazabal, Camilo Villegas

10:25 am - Russell Henley, Jason Day

10:35 am - Keegan Bradley, Min Woo Lee

10:45 am - Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston

11:05 am - Corey Conners, Brooks Koepka

11:15 am - Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry

11:25 am - Taylor Moore, Sahith Theegala

11:35 am - Akshay Bhatia, Harris English

11:45 am - Jon Rahm, Tony Finau

11:55 am - Hideki Matsuyama, Luke List

12:05 pm - Ryan Fox, Rickie Fowler

12:25 pm - Danny Willett, Adam Scott

12:35 pm - Will Zalatoris, Tyrrell Hatton

12:45 pm - Rory McIlroy, Joaquin Niemann

12:55 pm - Matthieu Pavon, Sepp Straka

1:05 pm - Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Reed

1:15 pm - Adam Schenk, Chris Kirk

1:25 pm - Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover

1:45 pm - Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood

1:55 pm - Byeong Hun An, Cameron Smith

2:05 pm - Cam Davis, Nicolai Hojgaard

1:25 pm - Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele

2:25 pm - Max Homa, Ludvig Aberg

2:35 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa

It'll be interesting to see how Scottie Scheffler finishes in the Masters after a solid weekend performance.

