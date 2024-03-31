When will Scottie Scheffler tee off on Sunday at the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open? Leader’s tee time explored

Scottie Scheffler ended Day 3 of the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open on top of the leaderboard. However, he isn’t alone. The world No.1 golfer carded a 4-under 66 on Saturday to take a five-way tie for the lead at the Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston. He shared the top position with the likes of David Skinns (65), Stephan Jaeger (66), Thomas Detry (67) and Alejandro Tosti (68).
Scheffler will return to the field on Sunday for the final round of the Houston Open. The ace golfer will take the last tee of the day at 12:30 pm. Co-leaders Skinns and Jaeger will join him on the first tee. The 27-year-old golfer will follow the grouping of Tosti, Detry and Nick Dunlap.
It is pertinent to note that Scottie Scheffler took the lead of the Houston Open on day 1. Having come into the event as the outright favorite, the 2022 Masters champion managed a big-break on Thursday. The golfer will be eyeing to push through one more round to register yet another win.
Notably, a win this weekend will make Scheffler the first golfer to complete a three-peat on the PGA Tour since Dustin Johnson in 2017.
The Texas Children’s Houston Open currently has top 83 golfers and ties competing for the $9,100,000 prize purse. It’ll be interesting to see if Scheffler manages to see the win off on Sunday.
2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open final round tee times
The final round of the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open will tee off at 10:20 am ET on Sunday. Martin Laird, Chan Kim and S.H. Kim will take the first tee.
Listed below are the complete day 4 tee times for the Houston Open (All times ET):
1st hole
- 10:20 am - Martin Laird, Chan Kim, S.H. Kim
- 10:30 am - Justin Lower, Sahith Theegala, K.H. Lee
- 10:40 am - Gary Woodland, Lanto Griffin, Davis Thompson
- 10:50 am - Matti Schmid, Davis Riley, Joe Highsmith
- 11:00 am - Ben Silverman, Ryan Moore, Kurt Kitayama
- 11:10 am - Si Woo Kim, Garrick Higgo, Mackenzie Hughes
- 11:20 am - Adam Svensson, Cam Davis, Harry Hall
- 11:30 am - Erik Barnes, Cameron Champ, Kevin Dougherty
- 11:40 am - Alex Noren, Nate Lashley, Billy Horschel
- 11:50 am - Victor Perez, Jacob Bridgeman, Tom Hoge
- 12:00 pm - Aaron Rai, Chad Ramey, Tony Finau
- 12:10 pm - Taylor Moore, Akshay Bhatia, Max Greyserman
- 12:20 pm - Alejandro Tosti, Thomas Detry, Nick Dunlap
- 12:30 pm - Davis Skinns, Stephan Jaeger, Scottie Scheffler
10th hole
- 10:20 am - Callum Tarren, Chandler Phillips, J.J Spaun
- 10:30 am - Sam Stevens, Peter Malnati, Daniel Berger
- 10:40 am - Wilson Furr, Ben Griffin, Pierceson Coody
- 10:50 am - Bud Cauley, Joseph Bramlett, Mark Hubbard
- 11:00 am - Taylor Pendrith, Raul Pereada, Beau Hossler
- 11:10 am - Roger Sloan, Wyndham Clark, Harrison Endycott
- 11:20 am - James Hahn, Michael Kim, Chris Gotterup
- 11:30 am - Will Zalatoris, Nick Hardy, Austin Cook
- 11:40 am - Greyson Sigg, Andrew Novak, Scott Gutschewski
- 11:50 am - Adam Long, Dylan Wu, Ryan Palmer
- 12:00 pm - Jhonnattan Vegas, Ryan Brehm, Sam Ryder
- 12:10 pm - Tyson Alexander, Emilio Grillo, Patrick Rodgers
- 12:20 pm - Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Ryan Fox, Aaron Baddeley
- 12:30 pm - Sam Bennett, Vincent Norrman
The final leaderboard and prize money breakdown for the PGA Tour’s 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open will be updated after Sunday’s play.