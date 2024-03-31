When will Scottie Scheffler tee off on Sunday at the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open? Leader’s tee time explored

Scottie Scheffler ended Day 3 of the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open on top of the leaderboard. However, he isn’t alone. The world No.1 golfer carded a 4-under 66 on Saturday to take a five-way tie for the lead at the Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston. He shared the top position with the likes of David Skinns (65), Stephan Jaeger (66), Thomas Detry (67) and Alejandro Tosti (68).

Scheffler will return to the field on Sunday for the final round of the Houston Open. The ace golfer will take the last tee of the day at 12:30 pm. Co-leaders Skinns and Jaeger will join him on the first tee. The 27-year-old golfer will follow the grouping of Tosti, Detry and Nick Dunlap.

It is pertinent to note that Scottie Scheffler took the lead of the Houston Open on day 1. Having come into the event as the outright favorite, the 2022 Masters champion managed a big-break on Thursday. The golfer will be eyeing to push through one more round to register yet another win.

Notably, a win this weekend will make Scheffler the first golfer to complete a three-peat on the PGA Tour since Dustin Johnson in 2017.

The Texas Children’s Houston Open currently has top 83 golfers and ties competing for the $9,100,000 prize purse. It’ll be interesting to see if Scheffler manages to see the win off on Sunday.

2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open final round tee times

The final round of the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open will tee off at 10:20 am ET on Sunday. Martin Laird, Chan Kim and S.H. Kim will take the first tee.

Listed below are the complete day 4 tee times for the Houston Open (All times ET):

1st hole

10:20 am - Martin Laird, Chan Kim, S.H. Kim

10:30 am - Justin Lower, Sahith Theegala, K.H. Lee

10:40 am - Gary Woodland, Lanto Griffin, Davis Thompson

10:50 am - Matti Schmid, Davis Riley, Joe Highsmith

11:00 am - Ben Silverman, Ryan Moore, Kurt Kitayama

11:10 am - Si Woo Kim, Garrick Higgo, Mackenzie Hughes

11:20 am - Adam Svensson, Cam Davis, Harry Hall

11:30 am - Erik Barnes, Cameron Champ, Kevin Dougherty

11:40 am - Alex Noren, Nate Lashley, Billy Horschel

11:50 am - Victor Perez, Jacob Bridgeman, Tom Hoge

12:00 pm - Aaron Rai, Chad Ramey, Tony Finau

12:10 pm - Taylor Moore, Akshay Bhatia, Max Greyserman

12:20 pm - Alejandro Tosti, Thomas Detry, Nick Dunlap

12:30 pm - Davis Skinns, Stephan Jaeger, Scottie Scheffler

10th hole

10:20 am - Callum Tarren, Chandler Phillips, J.J Spaun

10:30 am - Sam Stevens, Peter Malnati, Daniel Berger

10:40 am - Wilson Furr, Ben Griffin, Pierceson Coody

10:50 am - Bud Cauley, Joseph Bramlett, Mark Hubbard

11:00 am - Taylor Pendrith, Raul Pereada, Beau Hossler

11:10 am - Roger Sloan, Wyndham Clark, Harrison Endycott

11:20 am - James Hahn, Michael Kim, Chris Gotterup

11:30 am - Will Zalatoris, Nick Hardy, Austin Cook

11:40 am - Greyson Sigg, Andrew Novak, Scott Gutschewski

11:50 am - Adam Long, Dylan Wu, Ryan Palmer

12:00 pm - Jhonnattan Vegas, Ryan Brehm, Sam Ryder

12:10 pm - Tyson Alexander, Emilio Grillo, Patrick Rodgers

12:20 pm - Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Ryan Fox, Aaron Baddeley

12:30 pm - Sam Bennett, Vincent Norrman

