When will Scottie Scheffler tee off on Thursday at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational? Tee time and pairing explored

Scottie Scheffler will tee off Round 1 of the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational on Thursday at 10:10 am ET. The Northern Irishman will join Sam Burns at the first tee of the Bay Hill Club and Lodge, Orlando, Florida. The World No. 1 golfer will follow the grouping of Wyndham Clark and Tom Kim.

Scheffler is the highest-ranked player on the Arnold Palmer Invitational field. Unsurprisingly, the 2022 Masters champion winner is also the favorite to win this weekend. According to SportsLine, the 27-year-old comes into the event with +650 odds. He is followed by World No.2 Rory McIlroy, who comes in with +900 odds.

The top two favorites are followed by Xander Schauffele (+1400), Viktor Hovland (+1400), Patrick Cantlay (+1600), and Ludvig Aberg (+1800) on the odds list.

Expand Tweet

It is pertinent to note that Scottie Scheffler has had a strong start to his 2024 PGA Tour season. The golfer started 2024 with a T5 finish at The Sentry in January. He followed it up with a T17 finish at the American Express. The PGA star finished T6 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and T3 at the Phoenix Open.

Coming off the back of a T10 finish at the Cognizant Classic, Scheffler will be eyeing a big result this week. Notably, the golfer had finished T4 in the competition last year, as Kurt Kitayama lifted the trophy. It’ll be interesting to see if he manages to better the result on the 69-player field, which features 42 of the top 50 OWGR-ranked players.

2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational round 1 tee times

Round 1 of the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational will begin at 7:45 am ET. Nick Dunlap will take the first tee.

Expand Tweet

Listed below are the complete day 1 tee times for the PGA Tour’s 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational (All times ET):

1st tee

7:45 am - Nick Dunlap

7:55 am - C.T. Pan, Stephan Jaeger

8:05 am - Luke List, Justin Lower

8:15 am - Will Zalatoris, Min Woo Lee

8:25 am - Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Schenk

8:35 am - Nick Taylor, Sepp Straka

8:45 am - Keegan Bradley, Justin Rose

8:55 am - Jason Day, Tom Hoge

9:05 am - Taylor Moore, Patrick Rodgers

9:20 am - Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley

9:30 am - Brendon Todd, Andrew Putnam

9:40 am - Chris Kirk, Lee Hodges

9:50 am - Brian Harman, J.T. Poston

10:00 am - Wyndham Clark, Tom Kim

10:10 am - Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler

10:20 am - Viktor Hovland, Rickie Fowler

10:30 am - Austin Eckroat, Matthieu Pavon

10:40 am - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nicolai Hojgaard

10:55 am - David Ford, Webb Simpson

11:05 am - Grayson Murray, Erik van Rooyen

11:15 am - Jake Knapp, Justin Thomas

11:25 am - Corey Conners, Eric Cole

11:35 am - Cam Davis, Denny McCarthy

11:45 am - Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick

11:55 am - Emiliano Grillo, Byeong Hun An

12:05 pm - Sahith Theegala, Sungjae Im

12:15 pm - Si Woo Kim, Adam Hadwin

12:30 pm - Adam Svensson, Harris English

12:40 pm - Seamus Power, Tommy Fleetwood

12:50 pm - Cameron Young, Lucas Glover

1:00 pm - Kurt Kitayama, Max Homa

1:10 pm - Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth

1:20 pm - Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy

1:30 pm - Ludvig Aberg, Shane Lowry

1:40 pm - Sami Valimaki, Adam Scott

Tee times for the second round of the PGA Tour's 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational will be updated soon.