When will Scottie Scheffler tee off on Thursday at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am? World No.1 golfer's tee time explored

Scottie Scheffler will start his 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am outing on Thursday, February 1. The World No. 1 golfer will take his first tee at Pebble Beach Golf Links’ Spyglass Hill course at 12:09 pm ET. He will be joined by the California event’s reigning champion Justin Rose.

Scheffler has had a moderate start to the 2024 season. The golfer began January with a T5 finish at The Sentry in Hawaii. He followed it up with a T17 finish at The American Express. The ace golfer watched on as amateur Nick Dunlap took the win at the PGA West golf course. Scheffler will be eyeing a win at Pebble Beach this weekend.

Expand Tweet

The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am features a stacked field headlined by World No. 2 Rory McIlroy. Scheffler will go up against 41 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings for the big prize.

However, the 27-year-old is a favorite this weekend. The 2022 Masters champion comes into the event with 8-1 odds. He is only second to McIlroy on the odds list.

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Round 1 tee times

Round 1 of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will commence at 11:45 am ET, with Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Hayden Buckley taking the first tee at the Pebble Beach course.

Expand Tweet

Listed below are the complete Thursday tee times for the PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am (All times ET):

Pebble Beach

1st tee

11:45 am - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Hayden Buckley

11:57 am - Russell Henley, Brendon Todd

12:09 pm - Sungjae Im, Adam Hadwin

12:21 pm - Max Homa, Maverick McNealy

12:33 pm - Webb Simpson, Luke List

12:45 pm - Lucas Glover, Seamus Power

12:57 pm - Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau

1:09 pm - Matt Fitzpatrick, Matt Kuchar

1:21 pm - Nick Dunlap, Xander Schauffele

1:33 pm - Matthieu Pavon, Peter Malnati

10th tee

11:45 am - Ben Griffin, Taylor Montgomery

11:57 am - Eric Cole, Denny McCarthy

12:09 pm - Kurt Kitayama, Sam Ryder

12:21 pm - Tom Kim, Nick Taylor

12:33 pm - Mark Hubbard, Alex Smalley

12:45 pm - Erik van Rooyen, S.H. Kim

12:57 pm - Nick Hardy, Adam Svensson

1:09 pm - Patrick Rodgers, Harris English

1:21 pm - Si Woo Kim, Brandon Wu

1:33 pm - Alex Noren, J.J. Spaun

Spyglass Hill

1st tee

11:45 am - Andrew Putnam, Grayson Murray

11:57 am - Sam Burns, Cameron Young

12:09 pm - Chris Kirk, Brian Harman

12:21 pm - Sepp Straka, Lee Hodges

12:33 pm - Kevin Yu, Stephan Jaeger

12:45 pm - Davis Riley, Adam Schenk

12:57 pm - Cam Davis, J.T. Poston

1:09 pm - Tom Hoge, Corey Conners

1:21 pm - Wyndham Clark, Jason Day

1:33 pm - Nicolai Hojgaard, Thomas Detry

10th tee

11:45 am - Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg

11:57 am - Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood

12:09 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose

12:21 pm - Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay

12:33 pm - Sahith Theegala, Adam Scott

12:45 pm - Hideki Matsuyama, Mackenzie Hughes

12:57 pm - Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

1:09 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore

1:21 pm - Keegan Bradley, Keith Mitchell

1:33 pm - Beau Hossler, Byeong Hun An

Round 2 tee times for the PGA Tour AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be updated after Thursday’s round.