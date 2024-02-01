When will Scottie Scheffler tee off on Thursday at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am? World No.1 golfer's tee time explored

Scottie Scheffler will start his 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am outing on Thursday, February 1. The World No. 1 golfer will take his first tee at Pebble Beach Golf Links’ Spyglass Hill course at 12:09 pm ET. He will be joined by the California event’s reigning champion Justin Rose.
Scheffler has had a moderate start to the 2024 season. The golfer began January with a T5 finish at The Sentry in Hawaii. He followed it up with a T17 finish at The American Express. The ace golfer watched on as amateur Nick Dunlap took the win at the PGA West golf course. Scheffler will be eyeing a win at Pebble Beach this weekend.
The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am features a stacked field headlined by World No. 2 Rory McIlroy. Scheffler will go up against 41 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings for the big prize.
However, the 27-year-old is a favorite this weekend. The 2022 Masters champion comes into the event with 8-1 odds. He is only second to McIlroy on the odds list.
2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Round 1 tee times
Round 1 of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will commence at 11:45 am ET, with Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Hayden Buckley taking the first tee at the Pebble Beach course.
Listed below are the complete Thursday tee times for the PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am (All times ET):
Pebble Beach
1st tee
- 11:45 am - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Hayden Buckley
- 11:57 am - Russell Henley, Brendon Todd
- 12:09 pm - Sungjae Im, Adam Hadwin
- 12:21 pm - Max Homa, Maverick McNealy
- 12:33 pm - Webb Simpson, Luke List
- 12:45 pm - Lucas Glover, Seamus Power
- 12:57 pm - Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau
- 1:09 pm - Matt Fitzpatrick, Matt Kuchar
- 1:21 pm - Nick Dunlap, Xander Schauffele
- 1:33 pm - Matthieu Pavon, Peter Malnati
10th tee
- 11:45 am - Ben Griffin, Taylor Montgomery
- 11:57 am - Eric Cole, Denny McCarthy
- 12:09 pm - Kurt Kitayama, Sam Ryder
- 12:21 pm - Tom Kim, Nick Taylor
- 12:33 pm - Mark Hubbard, Alex Smalley
- 12:45 pm - Erik van Rooyen, S.H. Kim
- 12:57 pm - Nick Hardy, Adam Svensson
- 1:09 pm - Patrick Rodgers, Harris English
- 1:21 pm - Si Woo Kim, Brandon Wu
- 1:33 pm - Alex Noren, J.J. Spaun
Spyglass Hill
1st tee
- 11:45 am - Andrew Putnam, Grayson Murray
- 11:57 am - Sam Burns, Cameron Young
- 12:09 pm - Chris Kirk, Brian Harman
- 12:21 pm - Sepp Straka, Lee Hodges
- 12:33 pm - Kevin Yu, Stephan Jaeger
- 12:45 pm - Davis Riley, Adam Schenk
- 12:57 pm - Cam Davis, J.T. Poston
- 1:09 pm - Tom Hoge, Corey Conners
- 1:21 pm - Wyndham Clark, Jason Day
- 1:33 pm - Nicolai Hojgaard, Thomas Detry
10th tee
- 11:45 am - Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg
- 11:57 am - Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood
- 12:09 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose
- 12:21 pm - Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay
- 12:33 pm - Sahith Theegala, Adam Scott
- 12:45 pm - Hideki Matsuyama, Mackenzie Hughes
- 12:57 pm - Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth
- 1:09 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore
- 1:21 pm - Keegan Bradley, Keith Mitchell
- 1:33 pm - Beau Hossler, Byeong Hun An
Round 2 tee times for the PGA Tour AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be updated after Thursday’s round.