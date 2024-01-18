When will Scottie Scheffler tee off on Thursday at The American Express 2024? World No.1 golfer’s tee time explored

Scottie Scheffler returns to the PGA Tour today after a week’s break. He will tee off at The American Express 2024 on Thursday, January 18. The World No.1 will take the first tee at the La Quinta Country Club course at 12:14 pm. He will join World No.6 Patrick Cantlay at the tee.
Unsurprisingly, Scheffler is the favorite to win this weekend. He comes into the California event with a +550 odds, according to SportsLine. For the unversed, the Texan has three top-25 finishes in four appearances at this event. His best-ever performance at the event came in 2020 when he finished third as a rookie.
Coming off the back of a T5 finish at The Sentry, Scottie Scheffler will be eyeing a win at The American Express. He will go up against 21 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings, including the likes of Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark, Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, Min Woo Lee, and Tom Kim. It’ll be interesting to see how the 2022 Masters fares at the competition.
The American Express 2024 Round 1 tee times
The American Express 2024 will commence at 11:30 am ET with the pairing of Adam Long and Ryan Palmer taking the first tee. The golfers will tee off at the La Quinta Country Club course, while Carl Yuan and Callum Tarren take their first tee on the PGA West Nicklaus Tournament course, and Mark Hubbard and Hayden Buckley take the tee at the PGA West Dye Stadium course.
Listed below are the Thursday tee times for The American Express (All times ET):
The American Express Round 1: La Quinta Country Club
1st tee
- 11:30 am - Adam Long, Ryan Palmer
- 11:41 am - Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau
- 11:52 am - Pierceson Coody, Adrien Dumont De Chassart
- 12:03 pm - Ben Griffin, Davis Thompson
- 12:14 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay
- 12:25 pm - Ben Kohles, Ryo Hisatsune
- 12:36 pm - Greyson Sigg, Justin Suh
- 12:47 pm - Zach Johnson, Brandt Snedeker
- 12:58 pm - Chris Kirk, Wyndham Clark
- 1:09 pm - Vince Whaley, Robert MacIntyre
- 1:20 pm - Akshay Bhatia, Nico Echavarria
- 1:31 pm - Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas
- 1:42 pm - Taiga Semikawa, Jacob Bridgeman
10th tee
- 11:30 am - Charley Hoffman, Kevin Streelman
- 11:41 am - Shane Lowry, Jason Day
- 11:52 am - Jake Knapp, Ben Silverman
- 12:03 pm - Bill Haas, Chesson Hadley
- 12:14 pm - Sam Burns, Seamus Power
- 12:25 pm - Parker Coody, John Pak
- 12:36 pm - Michael Kim, Maverick McNealy
- 12:47 pm - Aaron Rai, Ben Taylor
- 12:58 pm - Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim
- 1:09 pm - Brandon Wu, Will Gordon
- 1:20 pm - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alex Noren
- 1:31 pm - Erik van Rooyen, K.H. Lee
- 1:42 pm - Kevin Dougherty, Alexander Bjork
The American Express Round 1: PGA West – Nicklaus Tournament
1st tee
- 11:30 am - Carl Yuan, Callum Tarren
- 11:41 am - Davis Riley, Matt Wallace
- 11:52 am - Jimmy Stranger, Blaine Hale Jr.
- 12:03 pm - Andrew Novak, Matti Schmid
- 12:14 pm - Jason Dufner, Andrew Landry
- 12:25 pm - Ryan McCormick, Joe Highsmith
- 12:36 pm - Dylan Wu, Robby Shelton
- 12:47 pm - David Lingmerth, Kevin Yu
- 12:58 pm - Ryan Moore, Joseph Bramlett
- 1:09 pm - Max Greyserman, Raul Pereda
- 1:20 pm - Zac Blair, David Lipsky
- 1:31 pm - Matt Kuchar, Nick Taylor
- 1:42 pm - Roger Sloan, Scott Gutschewski
10th tee
- 11:30 am - Taylor Montgomery, Austin Eckroat
- 11:41 am - Sungjae Im, Cameron Champ
- 11:52 am - Alejandro Tosti, Rico Hoey
- 12:03 pm - Troy Merritt, Josh Teater
- 12:14 pm - Andrew Putnam, Cam Davis
- 12:25 pm - Matthieu Pavon, Paul Barjon
- 12:36 pm - Stephan Jaeger, Matt NeSmith
- 12:47 pm - Keith Mitchell, Joel Dahmen
- 12:58 pm - Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith
- 1:09 pm - Chris Gotterup, Chan Kim
- 1:20 pm - Justin Lower, Alex Smalley
- 1:31 pm - Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee
- 1:42 pm - Wilson Furr, Nick Dunlap
The American Express Round 1: PGA West – Dye Stadium
1st tee
- 11:30 am - Mark Hubbard, Hayden Buckley
- 11:41 am - Scott Stallings, Lee Hodges
- 11:52 am - Hayden Springer, Harrison Endycott
- 12:03 pm - Sam Ryder, Peter Malnati
- 12:14 pm - Chez Reavie, Kevin Kisner
- 12:25 pm - Sami Valimaki, David Skinns
- 12:36 pm - Aaron Baddeley, Thomas Detry
- 12:47 pm - Eric Cole, Adam Schenk
- 12:58 pm - Billy Horschel, Camilo Villegas
- 1:09 pm - Tom Whitney, Trace Crowe
- 1:20 pm - Will Zalatoris, Daniel Berger
- 1:31 pm - J.T. Poston, Grayson Murray
- 1:42 pm - Norman Xiong, Michael Block
10th tee
- 11:30 am - Harry Hall, Sam Stevens
- 11:41 am - Ryan Brehm, Chad Ramey
- 11:52 am - Patrick Fishburn, Yuxin Lin
- 12:03 pm - S.H. Kim, Tyson Alexander
- 12:14 pm - Martin Laird, Lanto Griffin
- 12:25 pm - Rafael Campos, Nicholas Lindheim
- 12:36 pm - Garrick Higgo, Doug Ghim
- 12:47 pm - Ben Martin, Beau Hossler
- 12:58 pm - Tyler Duncan, Patton Kizzire
- 1:09 pm - Nate Lashley, Carson Young
- 1:20 pm - Bronson Burgoon, Tyler McCumber
- 1:31 pm - J.B. Holmes, Jhonattan Vegas
- 1:42 pm - Mac Meissner, Chandler Phillips
The American Express 2024’s Friday tee times will be updated soon.