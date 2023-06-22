Create

When will Scottie Scheffler tee off at the Travelers Championship 2023? World no.1 golfer’s starting time and pairing explored

123rd U.S. Open Championship - Final Round
123rd U.S. Open Championship - Final Round (image by getty)

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is preparing for an explosive appearance at the highly anticipated Travellers Championship 2023. This famous tournament will be hosted at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, from Thursday, June 22 to Thursday, June 25.

Scottie Scheffler will tee off from the 10th hole, alongside Max Homa and Justin Thomas, completing a tough group that guarantees an exhilarating show of golfing talent. Their tee time is slated for 7:35 a.m. and fans can expect a fierce battle for supremacy as these world-class players compete on the magnificent course.

The Travellers Championship 2023 will get underway at 6:45 a.m., with Ryan Palmer, Taylor Pendrith, and Will Gordon taking the first tee. This trio of excellent golfers will begin the competition with their opening strokes, hoping to lay a solid foundation for their performance in this highly competitive event.

Simultaneously, the action on the 10th tee will be just as exciting. Austin Eckroat, Austin Smotherman, and Min Woo Lee will set off at 6:45 a.m. to compete in the Travellers Championship 2023.

Scottie Scheffler Official World Golf Ranking

Scottie Scheffler has been named the new world's number-one golfer in the latest Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) update. Scheffler's extraordinary skill and consistency have driven him to the top of the standings. He has established a substantial advantage of more than 1.5 average points over his closest challenger, Jon Rahm of Spain.

The American's outstanding performance at the highly regarded 2023 US Open was critical in securing his status at the elite. Scheffler received an incredible 40 points for finishing third in the tournament, cementing his position as the world's #1 golfer.

In contrast, Rahm's respectable T10 performance at the US Open added 12.5 points to his total, allowing him to keep his firm grip on second place in the standings.

Scottie Scheffler winning odds

Scheffler is one of the frontrunners with favorable winning odds for the Travellers Championship 2023. He is regarded a major candidate to win after a stunning performance and his current ranking as the world No. 1 golfer.

The American's +600 odds reflect the high expectations that have been placed on him as he seeks to win this prestigious event.

Nine golfers had odds lower than 30-1, according to Caesars Sportsbook, with Scottie Scheffler leading the pack at 6-1. On the PGA odds board, Patrick Cantlay (9-1) is the favorite, followed by Rory McIlroy (10-1), Jon Rahm (10-1) and Xander Schauffele (12-1).

Travelers Championship 2023 Thursday tee times(ET)

TeeTimeGolfers
1st6:45 amRyan Palmer, Taylor Pendrith, Will Gordon
1st6:55 amRyan Moore, Kevin Streelman, S.H. Kim
1st7:05 amJimmy Walker, Kelly Kraft, Kramer Hickok
1st7:15 amSepp Straka, Jim Herman, Tyler Duncan
1st7:25 amTaylor Moore, Billy Horschel, Chad Ramey
1st7:35 amNico Echavarria, Adam Svensson, Gary Woodland
1st7:45 amCameron Champ, Richy Werenski, Andrew Putnam
1st7:55 amJ.T. Poston, Martin Laird, J.B. Holmes
1st8:05 amBrendon Todd, Shane Lowry, Scott Stallings
1st8:15 amChez Reavie, Tom Hoge, Brian Gay
1st8:25 amTroy Merritt, Lee Hodges, Ben Griffin
1st8:35 amKevin Tway, David Lingmerth, Davis Thompson
1st8:45 amCarl Yuan, Brett Stegmaier, Michael Thorbjornsen
1st12:00 pmPeter Malnati, Nick Watney, Joseph Bramlett
1st12:10 pmC.T. Pan, Mark Hubbard, Eric Cole
1st12:20 pmScott Piercy, Aaron Rai, Harry Hall
1st12:30 pmMatt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler
1st12:40 pmTony Finau, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler
1st12:50 pmViktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim
1st1:00 pmJason Day, Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood
1st1:10 pmCorey Conners, Seamus Power, Zach Johnson
1st1:20 pmGarrick Higgo, Stewart Cink, Adam Scott
1st1:30 pmDoug Ghim, Callum Tarren, Ben Taylor
1st1:40 pmAdam Long, Russell Knox, Matthias Schwab
1st1:50 pmBen An, Stephan Jaeger, Max McGreevy
1st2:00 pmZecheng Dou, Ludvig Aberg, Sam Bennett
10th6:45 amAustin Eckroat, Austin Smotherman, Min Woo Lee
10th6:55 amDavid Lipsky, Justin Suh, Sam Stevens
10th7:05 amBeau Hossler, Thomas Detry, Dylan Wu
10th7:15 amPatrick Cantlay, Harris English, Sahith Theegala
10th7:25 amEmiliano Grillo, Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele
10th7:35 amWyndham Clark, Max Homa, Justin Thomas
10th7:45 amK.H.Lee, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Young
10th7:55 amMatt Wallace, Kurt Kitayama, Hideki Matsuyama
10th8:05 amDavis Riley, Mackenzie Hughes, Cam Davis
10th8:15 amBen Martin, Sam Ryder, Alem Smalley
10th8:25 amMatt NeSmith, Doc Redman, Tyson Alexander
10th8:35 amMichael Kim, Adam Schenk, Andrew Novak
10th8:45 amPaul Haley II, Vincent Norrman, Ryan Blaum
10th12:00 pmNate Lashley, Zac Blair, Carson Young
10th12:10 pmDanny Willett, Chesson Hadley, Greyson Sigg
10th12:20 pmJason Dufner, Charley Hoffman, Kevin Yu
10th12:30 pmErik van Rooyen, Lucas Glover, Brian Harman
10th12:40 pmSi Woo Kim, Russell Henley, Ryan Brehm
10th12:50 pmJ.J. Spaun, Robert Streb, Matt Kuchar
10th1:00 pmNick Hardy, Lucas Herbert, Kevin Kisner
10th1:10 pmTrey Mullinax, Luke List, Webb Simpson
10th1:20 pmAndrew Landry, Lanto Griffin, Francesco Molinari
10th1:30 pmJames Hahn, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Hayden Buckley
10th1:40 pmPatton Kizzire, Denny McCarthy, Robby Shelton
10th1:50 pmPatrick Rodgers, Brandon Wu, Justin Lower
10th2:00 pmAndrew Svoboda, Kyle Reifers, Benjamin James

The Travelers Championship Friday tee times will be updated after Day 1.

