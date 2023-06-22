When will Scottie Scheffler tee off at the Travelers Championship 2023? World no.1 golfer’s starting time and pairing explored

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is preparing for an explosive appearance at the highly anticipated Travellers Championship 2023. This famous tournament will be hosted at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, from Thursday, June 22 to Thursday, June 25.
Scottie Scheffler will tee off from the 10th hole, alongside Max Homa and Justin Thomas, completing a tough group that guarantees an exhilarating show of golfing talent. Their tee time is slated for 7:35 a.m. and fans can expect a fierce battle for supremacy as these world-class players compete on the magnificent course.
The Travellers Championship 2023 will get underway at 6:45 a.m., with Ryan Palmer, Taylor Pendrith, and Will Gordon taking the first tee. This trio of excellent golfers will begin the competition with their opening strokes, hoping to lay a solid foundation for their performance in this highly competitive event.
Simultaneously, the action on the 10th tee will be just as exciting. Austin Eckroat, Austin Smotherman, and Min Woo Lee will set off at 6:45 a.m. to compete in the Travellers Championship 2023.
Scottie Scheffler Official World Golf Ranking
Scottie Scheffler has been named the new world's number-one golfer in the latest Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) update. Scheffler's extraordinary skill and consistency have driven him to the top of the standings. He has established a substantial advantage of more than 1.5 average points over his closest challenger, Jon Rahm of Spain.
The American's outstanding performance at the highly regarded 2023 US Open was critical in securing his status at the elite. Scheffler received an incredible 40 points for finishing third in the tournament, cementing his position as the world's #1 golfer.
In contrast, Rahm's respectable T10 performance at the US Open added 12.5 points to his total, allowing him to keep his firm grip on second place in the standings.
Scottie Scheffler winning odds
Scheffler is one of the frontrunners with favorable winning odds for the Travellers Championship 2023. He is regarded a major candidate to win after a stunning performance and his current ranking as the world No. 1 golfer.
The American's +600 odds reflect the high expectations that have been placed on him as he seeks to win this prestigious event.
Nine golfers had odds lower than 30-1, according to Caesars Sportsbook, with Scottie Scheffler leading the pack at 6-1. On the PGA odds board, Patrick Cantlay (9-1) is the favorite, followed by Rory McIlroy (10-1), Jon Rahm (10-1) and Xander Schauffele (12-1).
Travelers Championship 2023 Thursday tee times(ET)
The Travelers Championship Friday tee times will be updated after Day 1.