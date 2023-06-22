When will Scottie Scheffler tee off at the Travelers Championship 2023? World no.1 golfer’s starting time and pairing explored

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is preparing for an explosive appearance at the highly anticipated Travellers Championship 2023. This famous tournament will be hosted at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, from Thursday, June 22 to Thursday, June 25.

Scottie Scheffler will tee off from the 10th hole, alongside Max Homa and Justin Thomas, completing a tough group that guarantees an exhilarating show of golfing talent. Their tee time is slated for 7:35 a.m. and fans can expect a fierce battle for supremacy as these world-class players compete on the magnificent course.

The Travellers Championship 2023 will get underway at 6:45 a.m., with Ryan Palmer, Taylor Pendrith, and Will Gordon taking the first tee. This trio of excellent golfers will begin the competition with their opening strokes, hoping to lay a solid foundation for their performance in this highly competitive event.

Simultaneously, the action on the 10th tee will be just as exciting. Austin Eckroat, Austin Smotherman, and Min Woo Lee will set off at 6:45 a.m. to compete in the Travellers Championship 2023.

Scottie Scheffler Official World Golf Ranking

Scottie Scheffler has been named the new world's number-one golfer in the latest Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) update. Scheffler's extraordinary skill and consistency have driven him to the top of the standings. He has established a substantial advantage of more than 1.5 average points over his closest challenger, Jon Rahm of Spain.

The American's outstanding performance at the highly regarded 2023 US Open was critical in securing his status at the elite. Scheffler received an incredible 40 points for finishing third in the tournament, cementing his position as the world's #1 golfer.

In contrast, Rahm's respectable T10 performance at the US Open added 12.5 points to his total, allowing him to keep his firm grip on second place in the standings.

Scottie Scheffler winning odds

Scheffler is one of the frontrunners with favorable winning odds for the Travellers Championship 2023. He is regarded a major candidate to win after a stunning performance and his current ranking as the world No. 1 golfer.

The American's +600 odds reflect the high expectations that have been placed on him as he seeks to win this prestigious event.

Nine golfers had odds lower than 30-1, according to Caesars Sportsbook, with Scottie Scheffler leading the pack at 6-1. On the PGA odds board, Patrick Cantlay (9-1) is the favorite, followed by Rory McIlroy (10-1), Jon Rahm (10-1) and Xander Schauffele (12-1).

Travelers Championship 2023 Thursday tee times(ET)

Tee Time Golfers 1st 6:45 am Ryan Palmer, Taylor Pendrith, Will Gordon 1st 6:55 am Ryan Moore, Kevin Streelman, S.H. Kim 1st 7:05 am Jimmy Walker, Kelly Kraft, Kramer Hickok 1st 7:15 am Sepp Straka, Jim Herman, Tyler Duncan 1st 7:25 am Taylor Moore, Billy Horschel, Chad Ramey 1st 7:35 am Nico Echavarria, Adam Svensson, Gary Woodland 1st 7:45 am Cameron Champ, Richy Werenski, Andrew Putnam 1st 7:55 am J.T. Poston, Martin Laird, J.B. Holmes 1st 8:05 am Brendon Todd, Shane Lowry, Scott Stallings 1st 8:15 am Chez Reavie, Tom Hoge, Brian Gay 1st 8:25 am Troy Merritt, Lee Hodges, Ben Griffin 1st 8:35 am Kevin Tway, David Lingmerth, Davis Thompson 1st 8:45 am Carl Yuan, Brett Stegmaier, Michael Thorbjornsen 1st 12:00 pm Peter Malnati, Nick Watney, Joseph Bramlett 1st 12:10 pm C.T. Pan, Mark Hubbard, Eric Cole 1st 12:20 pm Scott Piercy, Aaron Rai, Harry Hall 1st 12:30 pm Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler 1st 12:40 pm Tony Finau, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler 1st 12:50 pm Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim 1st 1:00 pm Jason Day, Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood 1st 1:10 pm Corey Conners, Seamus Power, Zach Johnson 1st 1:20 pm Garrick Higgo, Stewart Cink, Adam Scott 1st 1:30 pm Doug Ghim, Callum Tarren, Ben Taylor 1st 1:40 pm Adam Long, Russell Knox, Matthias Schwab 1st 1:50 pm Ben An, Stephan Jaeger, Max McGreevy 1st 2:00 pm Zecheng Dou, Ludvig Aberg, Sam Bennett 10th 6:45 am Austin Eckroat, Austin Smotherman, Min Woo Lee 10th 6:55 am David Lipsky, Justin Suh, Sam Stevens 10th 7:05 am Beau Hossler, Thomas Detry, Dylan Wu 10th 7:15 am Patrick Cantlay, Harris English, Sahith Theegala 10th 7:25 am Emiliano Grillo, Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele 10th 7:35 am Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, Justin Thomas 10th 7:45 am K.H.Lee, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Young 10th 7:55 am Matt Wallace, Kurt Kitayama, Hideki Matsuyama 10th 8:05 am Davis Riley, Mackenzie Hughes, Cam Davis 10th 8:15 am Ben Martin, Sam Ryder, Alem Smalley 10th 8:25 am Matt NeSmith, Doc Redman, Tyson Alexander 10th 8:35 am Michael Kim, Adam Schenk, Andrew Novak 10th 8:45 am Paul Haley II, Vincent Norrman, Ryan Blaum 10th 12:00 pm Nate Lashley, Zac Blair, Carson Young 10th 12:10 pm Danny Willett, Chesson Hadley, Greyson Sigg 10th 12:20 pm Jason Dufner, Charley Hoffman, Kevin Yu 10th 12:30 pm Erik van Rooyen, Lucas Glover, Brian Harman 10th 12:40 pm Si Woo Kim, Russell Henley, Ryan Brehm 10th 12:50 pm J.J. Spaun, Robert Streb, Matt Kuchar 10th 1:00 pm Nick Hardy, Lucas Herbert, Kevin Kisner 10th 1:10 pm Trey Mullinax, Luke List, Webb Simpson 10th 1:20 pm Andrew Landry, Lanto Griffin, Francesco Molinari 10th 1:30 pm James Hahn, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Hayden Buckley 10th 1:40 pm Patton Kizzire, Denny McCarthy, Robby Shelton 10th 1:50 pm Patrick Rodgers, Brandon Wu, Justin Lower 10th 2:00 pm Andrew Svoboda, Kyle Reifers, Benjamin James

The Travelers Championship Friday tee times will be updated after Day 1.

