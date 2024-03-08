When will Shane Lowry tee off on Friday at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational? Day 1 leader’s tee time explored

Shane Lowry led the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational leaderboard after Day 1. The Irish golfer, who got into the 69-player Signature Event with a sponsor exemption, shocked many on Thursday. The 36-year-old carded a 6-under 66 to beat Justin Lower and Hideki Matsuyama for a one-shot lead at the end of the opening round.

Lowry will resume play at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Friday, March 8 at 10:20 am ET. Ludvig Aberg will join him on the first tee.

The leader will follow the pairing of Collin Morikawa and Rory McIlroy at 10:10 am ET. It’ll be interesting to see if the Irishman maintains his lead after Day 2.

It is pertinent to note that this is the sixth time Lowry is competing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The golfer has played in five editions of the tournament before, but never broke 70. Interestingly, last year was the first time he made the Friday cut at the competition. Now, the 2019 Open Championship winner has broken 70 to lead the event.

For the unversed, the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational is being played at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando. The competition has a 69-player field, which features 42 of the top 50 OWGR-ranked players. The event also has the traditional 36-hole Friday cut.

2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational round 2 tee times

Day 2 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational will begin at 7:45 am ET with David Ford and Webb Simpson on the first tee.

Listed below are the complete day 2 tee times for the PGA Tour’s 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational (All times ET):

1st tee

7:45 am - David Ford, Webb Simpson

7:55 am - Grayson Murray, Erik van Rooyen

8:05 am - Jake Knapp, Justin Thomas

8:15 am - Corey Conners, Eric Cole

8:25 am - Cam Davis, Denny McCarthy

8:35 am - Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick

8:45 am - Emiliano Grillo, Byeong Hun An

8:55 am - Sahith Theegala, Sungjae Im

9:05 am - Si Woo Kim, Adam Hadwin

9:20 am - Adam Svensson, Harris English

9:30 am - Seamus Power, Tommy Fleetwood

9:40 am - Cameron Young, Lucas Glover

9:50 am - Kurt Kitayama, Max Homa

10:00 am - Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth

10:10 am - Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy

10:20 am - Ludvig Aberg, Shane Lowry

10:30 am - Sami Valimaki, Adam Scott

10:40 am - Nick Dunlap

10:55 am - C.T. Pan, Stephan Jaeger

11:05 am - Luke List, Justin Lower

11:15 am - Will Zalatoris, Min Woo Lee

11:25 am - Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Schenk

11:35 am - Nick Taylor, Sepp Straka

11:45 am - Keegan Bradley, Justin Rose

11:55 am - Jason Day, Tom Hoge

12:05 pm - Taylor Moore, Patrick Rodgers

12:15 pm - Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley

12:30 pm - Brendon Todd, Andrew Putnam

12:40 pm - Chris Kirk, Lee Hodges

12:50 pm - Brian Harman, J.T. Poston

1:00 pm - Wyndham Clark, Tom Kim

1:10 pm - Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler

1:20 pm - Viktor Hovland, Rickie Fowler

1:30 pm - Austin Eckroat, Matthieu Pavon

1:40 pm - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nicolai Hojgaard

Saturday’s round 3 tee times for the PGA Tour's 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational will be updated soon.