When will Taylor Pendrith tee off on Sunday at the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson?

54-hole leader Taylor Pendrith is grouped with Jake Knapp, and Ben Kohles for the final round of the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. The trio will be the last group to tee off from the first hole. They will begin their final round on Sunday, May 5 at 11:00 am ET.

On Saturday, May 4, Pendrith fired a low 8-under 63 to take the one-stroke lead at the TPC Craig Ranch after 54 holes. His impressive round consisted of four birdies and two back-to-back eagles on holes 5th and 6th.

Speaking at the post-round interview Penderith reflected on the things that clicked for him this week. He said:

"I feel like my putting has been really good all year. I usually drive it well and I haven't been driving it great. The last few weeks I've found something with the driver. Got a new shaft. I think I'm just swinging it better in general. But driving it well and not I guess putting myself in awkward positions off the tee, which I had been earlier in the year."

Ahead of the final round, Pendrith is aggregating at 19-under, one stroke ahead of Jake Knapp. Knapp carded 4-under 67 on Saturday but lost the lead due to Pendrith's incredible day.

Tee times explored for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Day 4

Jake Knapp walks off the 17th hole green during the third round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson

The final round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson will start at 9:00 am ET. Maverick McNealy, Adam Scott, and Jorge Campillo will be the first trio to begin from the first tee while Taiga Semikawa, Mark Hubbard, and Dylan Wu will tee off from the tenth hole.

Here are the tee times for the final round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson:

Tee 1

9:00 am: Maverick McNealy, Adam Scott, Jorge Campillo

9:12 am: Luke List, Aaron Baddeley, Nico Echavarria

9:24 am: Daniel Berger, Alex Smalley, Adam Schenk

9:36 am: Patton Kizzire, Justin Lower, Andrew Novak

9:48 am: S.H. Kim, Keith Mitchell, Chris Gotterup

10:00 am: Zach Johnson, Nick Dunlap, Aaron Rai

10:12 am: Stephan Jaeger, Ben Griffin, Si Woo Kim

10:24 am: Troy Merritt, Sung Kang, Min Woo Lee

10:36 am: Kevin Tway, Vince Whaley, Byeong Hun An

10:48 am: Matt Wallace, Alex Noren, Kelly Kraft

11:00 am: Taylor Pendrith, Jake Knapp, Ben Kohles

Tee 10

9:00 am: Taiga Semikawa, Mark Hubbard, Dylan Wu

9:12 am: Ryo Hisatsune, Rafael Campos, Kevin Dougherty

9:24 am: Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Davis Riley, Ryan McCormick

9:36 am: Henrik Norlander, Carson Young, Tom Hoge

9:48 am: David Skinns, Austin Cook, Max McGreevy

10:00 am: Harrison Endycott, K.H. Lee, Tom Kim

10:12 am: Kris Kim (a), Tyson Alexander, Martin Laird

10:24 am: Sam Stevens, Joel Dahmen, Scott Piercy

10:36 am: Ben Martin, Jason Day, Mackenzie Hughes

10:48 am: Kevin Chappell, Hayden Buckley, S.Y. Noh

11:00 am: Brandt Snedeker, Beau Hossler, Tom Whitney