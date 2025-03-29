When will the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 resume on Day 3 after suspension? Schedule explored

The Texas Children's Houston Open 2025, Round 2, was severely affected by inclement weather. Initially, play was suspended for thunderstorms and then again for rainfall. As a result, many players failed to complete their rounds before play was suspended for the day.

Ad

On Friday, March 28, the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 action began with a few players completing their opening round. However, the morning groups were able to finish their rounds, but the weather played spoilsport for the afternoon group. The bad weather resulted in delayed tee times and suspension of the game.

The second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open was stopped at 8:37 p.m. ET due to darkness. The PGA Tour announced that the remaining players will continue the second round on Saturday, March 29, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The third round will start at around 11 am ET, and players will be divided into threesomes and will play in split tees.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Earlier, Scottie Scheffler fired an 8-under 62 to take the 36-hole, one-shot lead over Taylor Pendrith and Nico Echavarria, who has yet to complete his second round. Min Woo Lee, who is through 16 holes, sits three strokes back alongside Ryan Gerard, who was 4-under for the day after 11 holes.

Rory McIlroy added three straight birdies on the 16th-18th holes to finish at 4-under, saving himself from missing the weekend.

Who are the players yet to finish the second round at the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025? List explored

Scottie Scheffler at the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

Here are the players yet to complete Round 2 of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025:

Michael Thorbjornsen (10 holes): -3

Noah Goodwin (10 holes): +1

Kris Ventura (10 holes): +5

Ryan Gerard (11 holes): -9

William Mouw (11 holes): -2

Max McGreevy (11 holes): -2

Trevor Cone (11 holes): -2

Takumi Kanaya (11 holes): E

Frankie Capan III (11 holes): +2

Cristobal Del Solar (12 holes): -2

Derek Bard (12 holes): -2

Thorbjørn Olesen (12 holes): -1

Paul Peterson (12 holes): -1

Quade Cummins (12 holes): -1

Thriston Lawrence (12 holes): +7

Matthew Riedel (13 holes): -6

Alejandro Tosti (13 holes): -6

Jesper Svensson (13 holes): -4

Philip Knowles (13 holes): -3

Mason Andersen (13 holes): -3

Kevin Roy (13 holes): -1

Ricky Castillo (13 holes): -1

Henrik Norlander (13 holes): E

Niklas Norgaard (13 holes): E

Beau Hossler (13 holes): +3

Mackenzie Hughes (14 holes): -5

Sam Ryder (14 holes): -5

Chris Gotterup (14 holes): -4

Kevin Velo (14 holes): -2

Ben Martin (14 holes): +3

Jimmy Walker (14 holes): +14

Ryan Fox (15 holes): -7

Emiliano Grillo (15 holes): -5

Chandler Phillips (15 holes): -4

Harry Hall (15 holes): -4

Harris English (15 holes): -2

Karl Vilips (15 holes): -1

Aaron Baddeley (15 holes): E

Francesco Molinari (15 holes): +1

Camilo Villegas (15 holes): +2

Jhonattan Vegas (15 holes): +3

Nico Echavarria (16 holes): -10

Min Woo Lee (16 holes): -9

Jake Knapp (16 holes): -5

Adam Hadwin (16 holes): -5

Sahith Theegala (16 holes): -4

Lee Hodges (16 holes): -3

Zach Johnson (16 holes): -1

Nick Hardy (16 holes): E

Peter Malnati (16 holes): +1

Luke List (16 holes): +2

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback