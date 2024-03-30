When will Thomas Detry tee off at the Round 3 of 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open?

Thomas Detry is paired with Tony Finau and Alejandro Tosti for the third round of the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open. The trio will be the final group to begin their round on Saturday, March 30, as they tee off from the first hole at 12:40 pm ET.

Detry fired a 6-under 64 on Friday and surged 51 spots to finish third after 36 holes. At 6-under, he is 3 strokes behind Finau, who shot a low 62 to take the lead halfway through the week. Tosti shot 67 and was one stroke back after two rounds at Memorial Park.

The third round of the Houston Open will begin at 10:30 am ET on Saturday. Adam Svensson, Nick Dunlap, and Gary Woodland will be the first group to begin from the first tee, while Lanto Griffin, Andrew Novak, and Davis Thompson will tee off from the 10th hole.

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler is grouped with Stephan Jaeger and Chad Ramey for the third day at Memorial Park. The trio will be the penultimate group to begin their round from the first tee. They will tee off on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Complete tee time details for the Texas Children's Houston Open, round 3 explored

Tony Finau leads at the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open after two rounds

Here are the complete tee time details for the Saturday round of the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open:

Hole 1

10:30 am: Adam Svensson, Nick Dunlap, Gary Woodland

10:40 am: Cam Davis, James Hahn, Justin Lower

10:50 am: Wilson Furr, Raul Pereda, Beau Hossler

11:00 am: Vincent Norrman, Billy Horschel, Sam Ryder

11:10 am: Ryan Palmer, Roger Sloan, Si Woo Kim

11:20 am: Victor Perez, Chan Kim, Harrick Higgo

11:30 am: Cameron Champ, Mackenzie Hughes, Ben Silverman

11:40 am: Mark Hubbard, Callum Tarren, Wyndham Clark

11:50 am: Tom Hoge, Tyson Alexander, Kevin Dougherty

12:00 pm: Max Greyserman, Matti Schmid, J.J. Spaun

12:10 pm: Davis Riley, Aaron Rai, David Skinns

12:20 pm: Taylor Moore, Akshay Bhatia, Joe Highsmith

12:30 pm: Chad Ramey, Stephan Jaegar, Scottie Scheffler

12:40 pm: Tony Finau, Alejandro Tosti, Thomas Detry

Hole 10

10:30 am: Lanto Griffin, Andrew Novak, Davis Thompson

10:40 am: Scott Gutschewski, Daniel Berger, Sahith Theegala

10:50 am: Adam Long, Alex Noren, Nate Lashley

11:00 am: Erik Barnes, Harry Hall, Dylan Wu

11:10 am: K.H. Lee, Ben Griffin, Martin Laird

11:20 am: S.H. Kim, Pierceson Coody, Jacob Bridgeman

11:30 am: Michael Kim, Bud Cauley, Joseph Bramlett

11:40 am: Ryan Moore, Kurt Kitayama, Patrick Rodgers

11:50 am: Jhonattan Vegas, Chandler Phillips, Chris Gotterup

12:00 pm: Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Harrison Endycott, Emilio Gonzalez

12:10 pm: Ryan Fox, Aaron Baddeley, Sam Stevens

12:20 pm: Peter Malnati, Will Zalatoris, Nick Hardy

12:30 pm: Ryan Brehm, Austin Cook, Taylor Pendrith

12:40 pm: Greyson Sigg, Sam Bennett