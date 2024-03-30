When will Thomas Detry tee off at the Round 3 of 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open?

Thomas Detry is paired with Tony Finau and Alejandro Tosti for the third round of the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open. The trio will be the final group to begin their round on Saturday, March 30, as they tee off from the first hole at 12:40 pm ET.
Detry fired a 6-under 64 on Friday and surged 51 spots to finish third after 36 holes. At 6-under, he is 3 strokes behind Finau, who shot a low 62 to take the lead halfway through the week. Tosti shot 67 and was one stroke back after two rounds at Memorial Park.
The third round of the Houston Open will begin at 10:30 am ET on Saturday. Adam Svensson, Nick Dunlap, and Gary Woodland will be the first group to begin from the first tee, while Lanto Griffin, Andrew Novak, and Davis Thompson will tee off from the 10th hole.
World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler is grouped with Stephan Jaeger and Chad Ramey for the third day at Memorial Park. The trio will be the penultimate group to begin their round from the first tee. They will tee off on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET.
Complete tee time details for the Texas Children's Houston Open, round 3 explored
Here are the complete tee time details for the Saturday round of the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open:
Hole 1
- 10:30 am: Adam Svensson, Nick Dunlap, Gary Woodland
- 10:40 am: Cam Davis, James Hahn, Justin Lower
- 10:50 am: Wilson Furr, Raul Pereda, Beau Hossler
- 11:00 am: Vincent Norrman, Billy Horschel, Sam Ryder
- 11:10 am: Ryan Palmer, Roger Sloan, Si Woo Kim
- 11:20 am: Victor Perez, Chan Kim, Harrick Higgo
- 11:30 am: Cameron Champ, Mackenzie Hughes, Ben Silverman
- 11:40 am: Mark Hubbard, Callum Tarren, Wyndham Clark
- 11:50 am: Tom Hoge, Tyson Alexander, Kevin Dougherty
- 12:00 pm: Max Greyserman, Matti Schmid, J.J. Spaun
- 12:10 pm: Davis Riley, Aaron Rai, David Skinns
- 12:20 pm: Taylor Moore, Akshay Bhatia, Joe Highsmith
- 12:30 pm: Chad Ramey, Stephan Jaegar, Scottie Scheffler
- 12:40 pm: Tony Finau, Alejandro Tosti, Thomas Detry
Hole 10
- 10:30 am: Lanto Griffin, Andrew Novak, Davis Thompson
- 10:40 am: Scott Gutschewski, Daniel Berger, Sahith Theegala
- 10:50 am: Adam Long, Alex Noren, Nate Lashley
- 11:00 am: Erik Barnes, Harry Hall, Dylan Wu
- 11:10 am: K.H. Lee, Ben Griffin, Martin Laird
- 11:20 am: S.H. Kim, Pierceson Coody, Jacob Bridgeman
- 11:30 am: Michael Kim, Bud Cauley, Joseph Bramlett
- 11:40 am: Ryan Moore, Kurt Kitayama, Patrick Rodgers
- 11:50 am: Jhonattan Vegas, Chandler Phillips, Chris Gotterup
- 12:00 pm: Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Harrison Endycott, Emilio Gonzalez
- 12:10 pm: Ryan Fox, Aaron Baddeley, Sam Stevens
- 12:20 pm: Peter Malnati, Will Zalatoris, Nick Hardy
- 12:30 pm: Ryan Brehm, Austin Cook, Taylor Pendrith
- 12:40 pm: Greyson Sigg, Sam Bennett