When will Tiger Woods tee off on day 1 of the 2024 Masters? 5x champion’s tee time and pairing explored

Tiger Woods will tee off in round 1 of the 2024 Masters on Thursday, April 11, at 1:24 pm ET. The legendary golfer will join Jason Day and Max Homa on the first tee at Augusta National in Georgia. The 48-year-old follows the grouping of Adam Scott, Sam Burns, and Cameron Young on Thursday.

The Masters, the first Major of the 2024 season, features a stacked field. Despite the loaded roster, Woods remains one of the event's biggest highlights. The ace golfer isn’t an outright favorite to win the Masters. However, according to SportsLine, the five-time champion is a longshot pick with 100-1 odds.

Expand Tweet

For the unversed, Tiger Woods is set to make his 26th appearance at the Masters this weekend. Having made his Augusta debut in 1995, at 19, Woods won the prestigious green jacket in 1997, 2001, 2002, 2015, and 2019.

The ace golfer, carrying a win rate of 20 percent at Augusta, withdrew from the event last year due to injury. Interestingly, he’d finished 47th in the event in 2022.

It is pertinent to note that Woods played his last PGA Tour event in February when he teed up at the Genesis Invitational. However, the ace golfer was forced to pull out of the competition after round 2, citing health issues.

Returning to the competitive golf field after a break, Woods will be eyeing a sixth Masters title and his 16th Major title this weekend.

2024 Masters tee times and pairing

Expand Tweet

Listed below are the full tee times and pairings for Round 1 and 2 of the 2024 Masters:

8:00 am/11:06 am: Erik van Rooyen (South Africa), Jake Knapp

8:12 am/11:18 am: Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain), Taylor Moore, *Santiago de la Fuente (Mexico)

8:24 am/11:30 am: Danny Willett (England), Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger (Germany)

8:36 am/11:42 am: Charl Schwartzel (South Africa), Luke List, *Christo Lamprecht (South Africa)

8:48 am/11:54 am: Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark), Bryson DeChambeau

9:00 am/12:12 pm: Zach Johnson, Corey Conners (Canada), *Jasper Stubbs (Australia)

9:12 am/12:24 pm: Sergio Garcia (Spain), Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox (New Zealand)

9:24 am/12:36 pm: Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An (Korea), Harris English

9:36 am/12:48 pm: Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka (Austria), Tony Finau

9:48 am/1:00 pm: Nick Taylor (Canada), Joaquin Niemann (Chile), Russell Henley

10:06 am/1:12 pm: Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee (Australia), Rickie Fowler

10:18 am/1:24 pm: Hideki Matsuyama (Japan), Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas

10:30 am/1:36 pm: Jon Rahm (Spain), Matt Fitzpatrick (England), Nick Dunlap

10:42 am/1:48 pm: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland), Xander Schauffele

10:54 am/2:00 pm: Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland (Norway), Cameron Smith (Australia)

11:06 am/8:00 am: Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk (Poland), Grayson Murray

11:18 am/8:12 am: Camilo Villegas (Colombia), Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis (Australia)

11:30 am/8:24 am: Mike Weir (Canada), Ryo Hisatsune (Japan), *Neal Shipley

11:42 am/8:36 am: Vijay Singh (Fiji), Si Woo Kim (Korea), Emiliano Grillo (Argentina)

11:54 am/8:48 am: Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin (Canada), *Stewart Hagestad

12:12 pm/9:00 am: Justin Rose (England), Eric Cole, Peter Malnati

12:24 pm/9:12 am: Akshay Bhatia, J. T. Poston, Shane Lowry (Ireland)

12:36 pm/9:24 am: Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard (Denmark), Adam Schenk

12:48 pm/9:36 am: Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im (Korea), Kurt Kitayama

1:00 pm/9:48 am: Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton (England)

1:12 pm/10:06 am: Adam Scott (Australia), Sam Burns, Cameron Young

1:24 pm/10:18 am: Tiger Woods, Jason Day (Australia), Max Homa

1:36 pm/10:30 am: Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim (Korea)

1:48 pm/10:42 am: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg (Sweden), Sahith Theegala

2:00 pm/10:54 am: Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood (England).

More details on the 2024 Masters will be updated as the event progresses.