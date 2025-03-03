When will Tiger Woods tee off at the Seminole Pro-Member 2025? Tee times explored

Tiger Woods is set to compete in the Seminole Pro-Member 2025, which will be played on Monday, March 3. This will be his first competitive event outside of the TGL in nearly three months.

Woods is paired with Seth Waugh, Shane Battier, and Keegan Bradley for the Seminole Pro-Member. The group will tee off on Monday from the first tee at 7:38 am ET at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida.

The Seminole Pro-Member 2025 will be played in two sessions, with players divided into morning and afternoon groups. John Bannon, Jhonattan Vegas, Tom Brady, and Matt Cahill will be the first group to tee off at 7:20 am from the first tee.

Bill Haugland, Nick Hardy, Brett Overman, and Brian Campbell will begin the Seminole Pro-Member 2025 event from the tenth tee at 7:25 am ET. The afternoon session will start at 11:50 am ET, with Ray Robinson, Matti Schmid, Herb May, and Karl Vilips teeing off from the first hole. Five minutes later, Walter Driver, Will Chandler, Tom Roush, and Matthew Riedel will begin from the tenth tee.

Here's a look at the tee time details for the Seminole Pro-Member 2025 (all times ET):

Tee: 1

7:20 AM: John Bannon, Jhonattan Vegas, Tom Brady, Matt Cahill

7:29 AM: Mohammed Farooq, Rasmus Højgaard, Greg Mondre, Nicolai Højgaard

7:38 AM: Seth Waugh, Tiger Woods, Shane Battier, Keegan Bradley

7:47 AM: Alan Fadel, Ernie Els, Jimmy Kenny, Matt Fitzpatrick

7:56 AM: David Novak, Collin Morikawa, Craig Johnson, Danny Willett

8:05 AM: Jerome Brown, Sungjae Im, Bret Baier, Ben An

8:14 AM: Mike Walrath, Justin Thomas, Bill Davis, Billy Horschel

8:23 AM: Terry McGuirk, Chris Kirk, John Powers, Lucas Glover

8:32 AM: Gerry McIlroy, Rory McIlroy, Ed Herlihy, Shane Lowry

8:41 AM: Brett Pickett, Austin Eckroat, John Idol, Beau Hossler

8:50 AM: Jimmy Dunne III, Ryan Fox, Buddy Marucci, Rickie Fowler

8:59 AM: Stan Druckenmiller, Adam Scott, Sam Reeves, Akshay Bhatia

9:08 AM: Peter Broome, Corey Conners, Brad Richards, Taylor Pendrith

Tee: 10

7:25 AM: Bill Haugland, Nick Hardy, Brett Overman, Brian Campbell

7:34 AM: Steve Lessing Jr., Taylor Moore, Gerry van Arkel, Justin Lower

7:43 AM: Matt Wright, Cameron Young, Rob Manfred, Eric Cole

7:52 AM: Tommy Frist, Max Greyserman, Steve Siegfried, Denny McCarthy

8:01 AM: Chris Quick, Henrik Norlander, Mark McBride, Zac Blair

8:10 AM: Frank Dolan, Andrew Novak, Jimmy Kirchdorfer, Harry Hall

8:19 AM: Jarrett Kling, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Lee Styslinger III, Nick Dunlap

8:28 AM: Scott Malpass, Nico Echavarria, Brad Bradbeer, Ben Griffin

8:37 AM: Scott Mahoney, Brandt Snedeker, Mike McCoy, Zach Johnson

8:46 AM: Peer Pedersen, Kevin Kisner, Kelly Miller, Webb Simpson

8:55 AM: Gui Costin, Matt McCarty, John Baer, Chad Ramey

9:04 AM: Eric Gleacher, Luke Donald, Brooke Cooper, Camilo Villegas

9:13 AM: Paul Salem, Joel Dahmen, Tom O'Toole Jr., Keith Mitchell

Tee: 1 (Starting at 11:50 AM)

11:50 AM: Ray Robinson, Matti Schmid, Herb May, Karl Vilips

12:00 PM: Fred Perpall, Harry Higgs, Wayne Chambless, Quade Cummins

12:10 PM: John Waldron, Nelly Korda, Mike Troy, Jessica Korda

12:20 PM: Michael McBride, Ryan Gerard, Eugene Schatz, Chris Gotterup

12:30 PM: John Carey, Patrick Fishburn, Brad Krey, J.B. Holmes

12:40 PM: Dirk Ziff, Alex Fitzpatrick, Thomas Parker, Rachel Kuehn

12:50 PM: Jeff Smith, Bo van Pelt, Andrew Biggadike, Luke Clanton

1:00 PM: Spider Miller, Doug Ghim, Tim Neher, Trevor Immelman

1:10 PM: Vinny Giles, Gary Koch, Tom Ryan, Brad Faxon

1:20 PM: Gary Hendrickson, Billy Hurley III, David Abell, Nick Price

1:30 PM: Russ Ball, Roberto Castro, Alan Breed, Dani Holmqvist

Tee: 10 (Starting at 11:55 AM)

11:55 AM: Walter Driver, Will Chandler, Tom Roush, Matthew Riedel

12:05 PM: Bryan Norton, Jackson Suber, Tom Lape, Jacob Bridgeman

12:15 PM: Tom Lister, Paul Peterson, Tom Gilbane III, Ben Polland

12:25 PM: Andrew Whiteley, Antoine Rozner, Tom Frazier, Sam Ryder

12:35 PM: Mark Loomis, Will Gordon, Joe Miller, Justin Leonard

12:45 PM: Dick Siderowf, Jerry Pate, Tom Frankel, Olin Browne

12:55 PM: Chuck Witmer, Emily Pedersen, Rich Drucker, Jaye Marie Green

1:05 PM: Paul Kaneb, Bill Haas, Bill Argabrite, Jay Haas

1:15 PM: Jim Smith, Gene Sauers, Steve Lessing, Paul McGinley

1:25 PM: Nathaniel Crosby, Julian Perico, Ed Garno, Cody Gribble

