When will Tiger Woods tee off on Sunday at the 2024 Masters? Tee time and pairing explored

Tiger Woods made history at the Masters this week by making his 24th consecutive cut in the competition. He became the first player to do so. However, the 48-year-old doesn’t seem to be doing well after the Friday cut. The ace golfer ended the third round at T52 on the leaderboard.
However, Woods on Saturday confirmed that he will definitely return to the greens for the final round on Sunday. Notably, the ace golfer will tee up early for the fourth round of the competition at Augusta. Woods will tee up at 9:35 am ET alongside Neal Shipley.
The 15-time major winner will follow the pairing of Jake Knapp and Grayson Murray, who’ll hit the first tee at 9:25 am.
It is pertinent to note that Tiger Woods hasn’t been at his best in the competition so far. The golfer, who withdrew from the Masters last year due to health issues, is currently pushing through at Augusta. He was spotted applying treatment to his back and using his knees to bend. The golfer seems to be struggling on the field.
Despite this, the ace golfer on Saturday stated that he will have a “long warmup session” for Sunday’s final.
Tiger Woods said post his round at Augusta:
“My team will get me ready. It will be a long night and a long warmup session, but we'll be ready.'"
2024 Masters final round tee times
Round 4 of the 2024 Masters will tee off on Sunday at 9:15 am ET with Adam Hadwin and Vijay Singh on the first tee. Tiger Woods will tee off at 9:35 am.
Listed below are the Sunday tee times for the competition at Augusta National (All times ET):
- 9:15 am - Adam Hadwin, Vijay Singh
- 9:25 am - Jake Knapp, Grayson Murray
- 9:35 am - Neal Shipley, Tiger Woods
- 9:45 am - Tom Kim, Denny McCarthy
- 9:55 am - Kurt Kitayama, Thorbjorn Oleson
- 10:05 am - Erik van Rooyen, Eric Cole
- 10:15 am - Jose Maria Olazabal, Camilo Villegas
- 10:25 am - Russell Henley, Jason Day
- 10:35 am - Keegan Bradley, Min Woo Lee
- 10:45 am - Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston
- 11:05 am - Corey Conners, Brooks Koepka
- 11:15 am - Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry
- 11:25 am - Taylor Moore, Sahith Theegala
- 11:35 am - Akshay Bhatia, Harris English
- 11:45 am - Jon Rahm, Tony Finau
- 11:55 am - Hideki Matsuyama, Luke List
- 12:05 pm - Ryan Fox, Rickie Fowler
- 12:25 pm - Danny Willett, Adam Scott
- 12:35 pm - Will Zalatoris, Tyrrell Hatton
- 12:45 pm - Rory McIlroy, Joaquin Niemann
- 12:55 pm - Matthieu Pavon, Sepp Straka
- 1:05 pm - Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Reed
- 1:15 pm - Adam Schenk, Chris Kirk
- 1:25 pm - Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover
- 1:45 pm - Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1:55 pm - Byeong Hun An, Cameron Smith
- 2:05 pm - Cam Davis, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 1:25 pm - Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele
- 2:25 pm - Max Homa, Ludvig Aberg
- 2:35 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa
The 2024 Masters final leaderboard will be updated at the end of Sunday's play.