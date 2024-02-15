When will Tiger Woods tee off on Thursday at The Genesis Invitational 2024? Ace golfer’s tee time explored

Tiger Woods will make his 2024 PGA Tour season debut at The Genesis Invitational on Thursday. The 15x Major winner will join the 70-man field at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. Woods will take his first tee on February 15 at 12:25 pm. The ace golfer will be joined by Justin Thomas and Gary Woodland.

For the unversed, Woods has been sidelined for most of 2023 due to injuries. The golfer, who suffered major injuries from his infamous single-car crash in Feb 2022, has been in and out of the PGA Tour ever since. Notably, the 48-year-old played The Genesis Invitational last year. He managed a T45 finish while Jon Rahm lifted the trophy.

It is pertinent to note that Tiger Woods was forced to withdraw from The Masters last year due to foot ailments. The Genesis Invitational will now mark his return to official events after 10 months on the Tour’s sidelines. The ace golfer, who looked strong in the practice rounds and the pro-am event held on Wednesday, said that his “ankle doesn't hurt anymore.”

The 82x PGA Tour winner further addressed the surgeries he went through and said that it’s been a long road to recovery. It is pertinent to note that Woods is a longshot favorite for The Genesis Invitational. According to SportsLine, he comes into the Riviera event with 150-1 odds.

The Genesis Invitational 2024 round 1 tee times

Round 1 of The Genesis Invitational 2024 will start at 10:20 am (ET) on Thursday with Nicolai Hojgaard and Chase Johnson on the first tee.

Listed below are the complete Day 1 tee times for the PGA Tour event (All times ET):

1st tee

10:20 am - Nicolai Hojgaard, Chase Johnson

10:32 am - Charley Hoffman, Beau Hossler, Ben Griffin

10:44 am - Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Adam Schenk

10:56 am - Emiliano Grillo, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im

11:08 am - Keegan Bradley, Tom Hoge, Harris English

11:20 am - Chris Kirk, Corey Conners, J.T. Poston

11:32 am - Adam Svensson, Seamus Power, Denny McCarthy

11:44 am - Cam Davis, Adam Hadwin, Cameron Young

12:01 pm - Nick Taylor, Viktor Hovland, Sam Burns

12:13 pm - Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth

12:25 pm - Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Gary Woodland

12:27 pm - Ludvig Aberg, Nick Hardy, Christiaan Bezuidenhour

12:49 pm - Nick Dunlap, Grayson Murray

1:01 pm - Will Zalatoris, Matt Kuchar, Sam Ryder

1:13 pm - Luke List, J.J. Spaun, Kevin Yu

1:25 pm - Jason Day, Tony Finau, Brendon Todd

1:42 pm - Lee Hodges, Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama

1:54 pm - Sepp Straka, Si Woo Kim, Andrew Putnam

2:06 pm - Rickie Fowler, Mackenzie Hughes, Patrick Rodgers

2:18 pm - Taylor Moore, Kurt Kitayama, Eric Cole

2:30 pm - Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood

2:42 pm - Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler

2:54 pm - Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy, Max Homa

3:06 pm - Adam Scott, Alex Smalley, Taylor Montgomery

Round 2 tee times for The Genesis Invitational will be updated after round 1's play.