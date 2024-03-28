When will Tony Finau tee off round 1 at the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open? Defending champion’s tee time explored

Tony Finau won the Houston Open in 2022 and is back this week to defend his title. Finau will tee off Round 1 of the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open on Thursday at 1:53 pm ET. The World No.30 golfer joins fan favorites Wyndham Clark and Si Woo Kim on the first tee at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston. The group will follow the pairing of Patton Kizzire, Ryan Moore and Callum Tarren.

Finau seems excited about the return of the Houston Open to the PGA Tour schedule after a year’s break. Notably, the 34-year-old is one of the favorites this weekend. According to SportsLine, the 6x Tour winner comes into the event with +2200 odds. After a missed cut at the Valspar Championship last week, Finau will be eyeing a comeback win on Sunday.

For the unversed, Tony Finau won the Houston Open in 2022 by beating runner-up Tyson Alexander by 4 strokes. He claimed his fifth PGA Tour title at the time. He is now returning as one of the 10 top 50 OWGR-ranked players on the 2024 Houston Open field.

The defending champion sits behind the likes of Scottie Scheffler (+260), Wyndham Clark (+1200), Will Zalatoris (+2000) and Sahith Theegala (+2000) on the event’s odds list.

With a stacked field in contention for the $9,100,000 prize event, it’ll be interesting to see how Finau fares this weekend.

2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open round 1 tee times

Day 1 of the 2024 Houston Open will begin at 8:20 am ET with Beau Hossler, Stephan Jaeger and Carson Young on the first tee.

Listed below are the complete day 1 tee times for the Texas Children’s Houston Open (All times ET):

8:20 AM ET - Beau Hossler, Stephan Jaeger, Carson Young

8:31 AM ET - Aaron Baddeley, Dylan Wu, Josh Teater

8:42 AM ET - Justin Lower, Sam Stevens, James Hahn

8:53 AM ET - Taylor Moore, Chez Reavie, Nick Hardy

9:04 AM ET - Kevin Kisner, Ryan Brehm, Stewart Cink

9:15 AM ET - Gary Woodland, Matt Wallace, Brandt Snedeker

9:26 AM ET - Matthew NeSmith, Martin Laird, Austin Cook

9:37 AM ET - Greyson Sigg, Doug Ghim, Keith Mitchell

9:48 AM ET - Andrew Novak, Brandon Wu, Thomas Detry

9:59 AM ET - Jacob Bridgeman, Parker Coody, Pierceson Coody

10:10 AM ET - Max Greyserman, Patrick Fishburn, Norman Xiong

10:21 AM ET - Jesse Droemer, Alexander Björk, Alejandro Tosti

1:20 PM ET - Bud Cauley, David Lipsky, Roger Sloan

1:31 PM ET - Carl Yuan, Justin Suh, Henrik Norlander

1:42 PM ET - Patton Kizzire, Ryan Moore, Callum Tarren

1:53 PM ET - Si Woo Kim, Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau

2:04 PM ET - Sahith Theegala, Padraig Harrington, Jason Day

2:15 PM ET - Mackenzie Hughes, Billy Horschel, Tom Hoge

2:26 PM ET - Hayden Buckley, Robby Shelton, Tyson Alexander

2:37 PM ET - Nate Lashley, Sam Ryder, Zac Blair

2:48 PM ET - Ben Silverman, Paul Barjon, Kris Ventura

2:59 PM ET - Nicholas Lindheim, Adrien Dumont De Chassart, Kevin Dougherty

3:10 PM ET - Robert MacIntyre, Rafael Campos, Raul Pereda

3:21 PM ET - Richard Hoey, Rhein Gibson, Jorge Campillo

10th hole

8:20 AM ET - Richy Werenski, Bronson Burgoon, Garrick Higgo

8:31 AM ET - Harry Hall, Taylor Montgomery, Ryan Fox

8:42 AM ET - Chesson Hadley, Cam Davis, Aaron Rai

8:53 AM ET - Peter Malnati, Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris

9:04 AM ET - Jake Knapp, Adam Svensson, Akshay Bhatia

9:15 AM ET - Nick Dunlap, K.H. Lee, Luke List

9:26 AM ET - Mark Hubbard, Ben Griffin, Tyler Duncan

9:37 AM ET - Sung Kang, Taylor Pendrith, S.H. Kim

9:48 AM ET - Joel Dahmen, Kevin Chappell, Lanto Griffin

9:59 AM ET - Ryan McCormick, Cole Hammer, McClure Meissner

10:10 AM ET - Sam Bennett, Tom Whitney, David Skinns

10:21 AM ET - Joe Highsmith, Thorbjørn Olesen, Dawie van der Walt

1:20 PM ET - Ben Taylor, Ryan Palmer, Michael Kim

1:31 PM ET - Davis Thompson, Scott Gutschewski, Joseph Bramlett

1:42 PM ET - Martin Trainer, Matti Schmid, Vince Whaley

1:53 PM ET - Scott Stallings, Daniel Berger, J.B. Holmes

2:04 PM ET - Davis Riley, Chad Ramey, Vincent Norrman

2:15 PM ET - J.J. Spaun, Cameron Champ, Kurt Kitayama

2:26 PM ET - Alex Smalley, Patrick Rodgers, Jimmy Walker

2:37 PM ET - Jhonattan Vegas, Alex Noren, Adam Long

2:48 PM ET - Chris Gotterup, Chandler Phillips, Hayden Springer

2:59 PM ET - William Furr, Trace Crowe, Erik Barnes

3:10 PM ET - Victor Perez, Harrison Endycott

3:21 PM ET - Chan Kim, Blaine Hale

Friday’s round 2 tee times for the PGA Tour’s Houston Open will be updated soon.