When will Tony Finau tee off at the Round 2 of the 2024 Mexico Open? Defending champion’s tee times and pairing explored

Tony Finau is at the Vidanta Villarta Golf Club aiming to defend his championship title at the Mexico Open. The American professional golfer is currently tied for 28th place on the leaderboard after the first round, alongside several other competitors.

Finau has scored a total of 2 under par in the tournament’s first round. He is now expected to tee off for his second round alongside Mackenzie Hughes and Nicolai Højgaard on February 23 at 1:48 pm ET.

On Thursday, February 22, the 34-year-old golfer scored four birdies and incurred one double bogey, ending the day with a score of 69 under par. He is trailing by six strokes behind Erik van Rooyen, the current frontrunner of the event.

Fans wishing to check out Tony Finau’s form on the second day may catch the live action on Golf Channel at 4-7 p.m. ET. Additionally, they can also tune into SiriusXM between 1-7 p.m. ET to listen to the play.

A look into Tony Finau and other golfer’s round 2 tee times at the 2024 Mexico Open

The second round of the Mexico Open commenced at 8:30 am, with Jhonattan Vegas, Patrick Rodgers, and Stephan Jaeger teeing off. Following them, other players, including Tony Finau, will take to the course in pairings, competing for the $8,100,000

Here are the tee times of other golfers participating in the second round of the Mexico Open (All times are in ET):

Tee No. 1

Jhonattan Vegas, Patrick Rodgers, Stephan Jaeger: 8:30 am

Matt NeSmith, Vince Whaley, Carson Young: 8:41 am

Ryan Moore, Callum Tarren, Tyson Alexander: 8:52 am

J.J. Spaun, Chad Ramey, Ryan Brehm: 9:03 am

Patton Kizzire, Davis Thompson, Matti Schmid: 9:14 am

Ryan Palmer, Thomas Detry, Roger Sloan: 9:25 am

Bronson Burgoon, MJ Daffue, Sebastián Vázquez: 9:36 am

Sami Valimaki, Philip Knowles, Max Greyserman: 9:47 am

Parker Coody, Joe Highsmith, Roberto Díaz: 9:58 am

Ben Silverman, Rico Hoey, Adrien Dumont de Chassart: 10:09 am

Kevin Dougherty, Patrick Fishburn, Santiago De la Fuente: 10:20 am

Kevin Chappell, Doug Ghim, Andrew Novak: 1:15 pm

Maverick McNealy, Ben Taylor, Ryan Fox: 1:26 pm

Keith Mitchell, Charley Hoffman, S.H. Kim: 1:37 pm

Tony Finau, Mackenzie Hughes, Nicolai Højgaard: 1:48 pm

Chez Reavie, Cameron Champ, Brandt Snedeker 1:59 pm

Francesco Molinari, Peter Malnati, Padraig Harrington: 2:10 pm

Tyler Duncan, Troy Merritt, Thorbjørn Olesen: 2:21 pm

Pierceson Coody, Raul Pereda, Fred Biondi: 2:32 pm

Jake Knapp, Wilson Furr, Cristobal Del Solar: 2:43 pm

Chris Gotterup, Ryan McCormick, Austin Wylie: 2:54 pm

Jorge Campillo, Blaine Hale, Jr., Jose Antonio Safa: 2:05 pm

Tee No. 10

Nate Lashley, Aaron Baddeley, Alex Smalley: 8:30 am

Garrick Higgo, C.T. Pan, Scott Gutschewski: 8:41 am

Lanto Griffin, Austin Eckroat, Dylan Wu: 8:52 am

Erik van Rooyen, Emiliano Grillo, K.H. Lee: 9:03 am

Vincent Norrman, Matt Wallace, Nico Echavarria: 9:14 am

James Hahn, Chesson Hadley, Aaron Rai: 9:25 am

Joseph Bramlett, Carl Yuan, Ben Kohles: 9:36 am

Alejandro Tosti, Tom Whitney, Rodolfo Cazaubòn: 9:47 am

Rafael Campos, Erik Barnes, Jimmy Stanger: 9:58 am

Trace Crowe, Chandler Phillips, Alvaro Ortiz: 10:09 am

Chan Kim, Hayden Springer, Renato Naula: 10:20 am

Taylor Pendrith, Robby Shelton, Justin Lower: 1:15 pm

Michael Kim, Brandon Wu, Sam Stevens: 1:26 pm

Josh Teater, Justin Suh, David Lipsky: 1:37 pm

Davis Riley, J.B. Holmes, Scott Stallings: 1:48 pm

Martin Trainer, Mark Hubbard, Harry Hall: 1:59 pm

Scott Piercy, Henrik Norlander, Greyson Sigg: 2:10 pm

Jacob Bridgeman, Mac Meissner, Preston Stanley: 2:21 pm

Harrison Endycott, David Skinns, Matt Atkins: 2:32 pm

Victor Perez, Alexander Björk, Ben Sigel: 2:43 pm

Paul Barjon, Norman Xiong, Stuart Macdonald: 2:54 pm

Robert MacIntyre, Ryo Hisatsune, Omar Morales: 3:05 pm