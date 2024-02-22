When will Tony Finau tee off on Thursday at the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta? Defending champion’s tee time explored

Tony Finau will begin his Mexico Open title defense at the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta on Thursday (February 22). The 6x PGA Tour winner will join the 132-man field at the Vidanta Vallarta Golf Course in Vallarta, Mexico. Finau will take his first tee at 9:03 am ET. Mackenzie Hughes and Nicolai Hojgaard will join the reigning champion.

Interestingly, Finau is the favorite to win the 2024 Mexico Open. The World No. 24 is the highest-ranked player on the PGA Tour event field and has 13-2 odds, according to SportsLine. Notably, the 34-year-old won the event last year by beating Masters champion Jon Rahm.

Finau, who’s had a moderate start to the 2024 season, will begin his Mexico Open title defense on Thursday. Coming off the back of a T19 finish at Genesis Invitational, the experienced golfer will look to bag a big result on Sunday. His best finish of the season so far came at the Farmers Insurance Open, when he finished T6. The golfer will be eager to replicate the form.

For the unversed, Tony Finau is one of the four top-50 OWGR-ranked players on the Mexico Open field. He joins the likes of Hojgaard, Emiliano Grillo, Stephan Jaeger, Thorbjorn Olesen, and Ryan Fox, among others, eyeing the big prize from the event’s $8,100,000 prize purse.

With strong odds on his side, it’ll be interesting to see how Finau fares over the weekend.

2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta Round 1 tee times

Round 1 of the 2024 Mexico Open begins at 8:30 am ET on Thursday, with the grouping of Taylor Pendrith, Robby Shelton and Justin Lower on the first tee.

Listed below are the complete day 1 tee times for the PGA Tour’s 2024 Mexico Open (All times ET):

1st tee

8:30 am - Taylor Pendrith, Robby Shelton, Justin Lower

8:41 am - Michael Kim, Brandon Wu, Sam Stevens

8:52 am - Josh Teater, Justin Suh, David Lipsky

9:03 am - Davis Riley, J.B. Holmes, Scott Stallings

9:14 am - Martin Trainer, Mark Hubbard, Harry Hall

9:25 am - Scott Piercy, Henrik Norlander, Greyson Sigg

9:36 am - Jacob Bridgeman, Mac Meissner, Preston Stanley

9:47 am - Harrison Endycott, David Skinns, Matt Atkins

9:58 am - Victor Perez, Alexander Bjork, Ben Sigel

10:09 am - Paul Barjon, Norman Xiong, Stuart Macdonald

10:20 am - Robert MacIntyre, Ryo Hisatsune, Omar Morales

1:15 pm - Nate Lashley, Aaron Baddeley, Alex Smalley

1:26 pm - Garrick Higgo, C.T. Pan, Scott Gutschewski

1:37 pm - Lanto Griffin, Austin Eckroat, Dylan Wu

1:48 pm - Erik van Rooyen, Emiliano Grillo, K.H. Lee

1:59 pm - Vincent Norrman, Matt Wallace, Nico Echavarria

2:10 pm - James Hahn, Chesson Hadley, Aaron Rai

2:21 pm - Joseph Bramlett, Carl Yuan, Ben Kohles

2:32 pm - Alejandro Tosti, Tom Whitney, Rodolfo Cazaubon

2:43 pm - Rafael Campos, Erik Barnes, Jimmy Stanger

2:54 pm - Trace Crowe, Chandler Phillips, Alvaro Ortiz

3:05 pm - Chan Kim, Hayden Springer, Renato Naula

10th tee

8:30 am - Kevin Chappell, Doug Ghim, Andrew Novak

8:41 am - Maverick McNealy, Ben Taylor, Ryan Fox

8:52 am - Keith Mitchell, Charley Hoffman, S.H. Kim

9:03 am - Tony Finau, Mackenzie Hughes, Nicolai Hojgaard

9:14 am - Chez Reavie, Cameron Champ, Brandt Snedeker

9:25 am - Francesco Molinari, Peter Malnati, Padraig Harrington

9:36 am - Tyler Duncan, Troy Merritt, Thorbjorn Oleson

9:47 am - Pierceson Coody, Raul Pereda, Fred Biondi

9:58 am - Jake Knapp, Wilson Furr, Cristobal Del Solar

10:09 am - Chris Gotterup, Ryan McCormick, Austin Wylie

10:20 am - Jorge Campillo, Blaine Hale, Jr., Jose Antonio Safa

1:15 pm - Jhonattan Vegas, Patrick Rodgers, Stephan Jaeger

1:26 pm - Matt NeSmith, Vince Whaley, Carson Young

1:37 pm - Ryan Moore, Callum Tarren, Tyson Alexander

1:48 pm - J.J. Spaun, Chad Ramey, Ryan Brehm

1:59 pm - Patton Kizzire, Davis Thompson, Matti Schmid

2:10 pm - Ryan Palmer, Thomas Detry, Roger Sloan

2:21 pm - Bronson Burgoon, MJ Daffue, Sebastian Vazquez

2:32 pm - Sami Valimaki, Philip Knowles, Max Greyserman

2:43 pm - Parker Coody, Joe Highsmith, Roberto Diaz

2:54 pm - Ben Silverman, Rico Hoey, Adrien Dumont de Chassart

3:05 pm - Kevin Dougherty, Patrick Fishburn, Santiago De la Fuente

Friday's Round 2 tee times for the PGA Tour's 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta will be updated after Thursday's opening round.