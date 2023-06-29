When will Travis Kelce tee off at Capital One's The Match 2023?

Travis Kelce will be participating in Captial One's The Match 2023, which is scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. EST on Thursday, June 29 at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas. The exact tee time for each player is yet to be revealed by the organizers, but the event is expected to tee off by 7 pm EST.

Kelce has teamed up with his fellow NFL Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes for the eighth edition of Capital One's exhibition event. The pair will compete against the NBA duo of Klay Thompson and Steph Curry.

This is the first time a professional golfer will not participate in the Match. The eighth edition will purely be a faceoff between NBA and NFL superstars.

Kelce plays golf often but isn't as good as his Kansas City Chiefs counterpart. He has a handicap of 11, unlike Mahomes, who has a handicap of 7.7.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end had recently taken a dig at the opponents and was confident that they would not lose in Vegas.

Travis Kelce was quoted saying, as per Yahoo Sports:

"We haven’t lost to the Raiders yet. And I don’t even want to say yet, we’ve just never lost in Vegas, so that’s the bottom line."

Steve Wyche @wyche89 With ⁦ @Chiefs ⁩ TE Travis Kelce at teammate ⁦ @PatrickMahomes ⁩ golf tournament at Club at Hokuli’a. The event benefits @15andmahomies foundation. The All-Pro TE on The Match later this week with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson- and of course the Raiders catch some strays. With ⁦@Chiefs⁩ TE Travis Kelce at teammate ⁦@PatrickMahomes⁩ golf tournament at Club at Hokuli’a. The event benefits @15andmahomies foundation. The All-Pro TE on The Match later this week with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson- and of course the Raiders catch some strays. https://t.co/vSspG2T64V

Format of Capital One's 'The Match'

The Match 2023 poster (Image via Warner Media Discovery)

The Match 2023 will be played across 12 holes in a scramble format. The scramble format means each player will tee off, the best shot will be chosen, and the next shot will be played from that spot.

The shots will be played alternately, and the one with the lowest score will win. If both teams have the same score, the hole will be divided in half. The team that wins the most holes by the end of the play will be declared victorious. The team that wins the seven holes first will take the trophy home.

Holes 4, 6, 8, and 12 are declared unique 'challenge holes'. If any player shoots an ace in any of these four holes, $2 million will be given to the charity. Hitting an ace on hole 12 means $5 million will be donated to charity.

If there is no hole-in-one on the respective holes, $250,000 will be donated for hitting the ball within five feet of the hole. If both things don't happen, then $100,000 will be donated in the name of the team that hits the ball the closest to the hole off the tee.

Telecast details of The Match 2023

The eighth edition of the Match will be broadcast live on TNT and simulcast on TruTV and HLN. Fans can also stream the event via SlingTV. The telecast will begin at 6:30 p.m. EST on Thursday, June 29.

Charles Buckley will return as a commentator alongside Ernie Johnson, who will serve as a host. The analyst team will include Trevor Immelman and Kathryn Tappen, who will do the course reporting. Draymond Green and Von Miller will be the guest contributors.

