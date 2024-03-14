When will Viktor Hovland tee off round 1 at The Players Championship 2024? Golfer’s tee time explored

Viktor Hovland will tee off Round 1 of The Players Championship 2024 on Thursday at 8:24 AM. The Norwegian golfer will join ace golfers Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth on the 10th tee at TPC Sawgrass, Florida. One of the fan favorites at the event, the World No.4 golfer will follow the grouping of Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood and Sam Burns.

It is pertinent to note that Hovland is the third highest-ranked player on The Players Championship 2024 field after Scottie Scheffler and McIlroy. Unsurprisingly, he is also among the top five favorites for the event. According to SportsLine, the 2023 FedEx Cup champion comes into the Florida weekend with +2200 odds.

The 26-year-old golfer sits behind Scheffler (+500), Rory McIlroy (+1200), Xander Schauffele (+2000) and Justin Thomas (+2000) on The Players Championship odds list. Hovland will tee off alongside 45 of the top 50 OWGR-ranked players this weekend.

For the unversed, Viktor Hovland has had a bumpy start to the 2024 season. The 6x PGA Tour winner started the year with a T22 finish at The Sentry. He followed it up with a forgettable T58 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and a T19 finish at The Genesis Open.

Coming off the back of a T36 finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week, the star golfer will be eyeing a strong finish at The Players Championship.

The Players Championship 2024 round 1 tee times

Round 1 of The Players Championship 2024 will begin at 7:40 am ET. The pairing of Zac Blair, Ryan Moore and Chesson Hadley will take the first tee.

Listed below are the complete day 1 tee times for The Players Championship 2024 (All times ET):

Hole 1

7:40 AM - Zac Blair, Ryan Moore, Chesson Hadley

7:51 AM - Carson Young, Brandon Wu, Ben Taylor

8:02 AM - Joseph Bramlett, Thomas Detry, Alex Noren

8:13 AM - Lee Hodges, Camilo Villegas, Tom Hoge

8:24 AM - Kurt Kitayama, Chad Ramey, Adam Schenk

8:35 AM - Chez Reavie, Sepp Straka, Vincent Norrman

8:46 AM - Russell Henley, Steve Stricker, Brice Garnett

8:57 AM - Taylor Moore, Emiliano Grillo, Scott Stallings

9:08 AM - Webb Simpson, Billy Horschel, Sungjae Im

9:19 AM - Keegan Bradley, Adam Hadwin, K.H. Lee

9:30 AM - David Lipsky, Justin Lower, Tyson Alexander

9:41 AM - Ryo Hisatsune, Ben Silverman, Robert MacIntyre

12:45 PM - Kevin Yu, Hayden Buckley, Doug Ghim

12:56 PM - Alex Smalley, Peter Malnati, Beau Hossler

1:07 PM - Cam Davis, Sam Ryder, Stephan Jaeger

1:18 PM - Nick Dunlap, Matthieu Pavon, Jake Knapp

1:29 PM - Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa

1:40 PM - Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler

1:51 PM - Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Collin Morikawa

2:02 PM - Tony Finau, Will Zalatoris, Shane Lowry

2:13 PM - Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia, Austin Eckroat

2:24 PM - Andrew Novak, Garrick Higgo, S.H. Kim

2:35 PM - Ben Martin, Harry Hall, Eric Cole

2:46 PM - Charley Hoffman, Sami Valimaki, Sam Stevens

Hole 10

7:40 AM - Troy Merritt, Taylor Pendrith, Taylor Montgomery

7:51 AM - Carl Yuan, Aaron Rai, Michael Kim

8:02 AM - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Min Woo Lee, Joel Dahmen

8:13 AM - Si Woo Kim, Jason Day, Matt Kuchar

8:24 AM - Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood, Sam Burns

8:35 AM - Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth

8:46 AM - Ludvig Aberg, Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott

8:57 AM - Justin Rose, Nick Taylor, Tom Kim

9:08 AM - Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, Erik van Rooyen

9:19 AM - Kevin Streelman, Ryan Fox, C.T. Pan

9:30 AM - Martin Laird, Greyson Sigg, Justin Suh

9:41 AM - Ben Kohles, Robby Shelton, Nate Lashley

12:45 PM - Matti Schmid, Byeong Hun An, Patrick Rodgers

12:56 PM - Denny McCarthy, Nicolai Hojgaard, Matthew NeSmith

1:07 PM - Keith Mitchell, Mark Hubbard, Dylan Wu

1:18 PM - Grayson Murray, Seamus Power, Francesco Molinari

1:29 PM - Matt Wallace, Adam Svensson, Nick Hardy

1:40 PM - Nicolas Echavarria, J.T. Poston, Harris English

1:51 PM - Corey Conners, J.J. Spaun, Davis Riley

2:02 PM - Cameron Young, Luke List, Gary Woodland

2:13 PM - Andrew Putnam, Mackenzie Hughes, Chris Kirk

2:24 PM - Ben Griffin, Aaron Baddeley, Davis Thompson

2:35 PM - Tyler Duncan, Maverick McNealy, Callum Tarren

2:46 PM - Chan Kim, Jimmy Stanger, David Skinns

Tee times for the second round of the PGA Tour's The Players Championship 2024 be updated after Thursday’s play.