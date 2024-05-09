When will Wyndham Clark tee off at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship round 1? Defending champion’s tee time explored

Wyndham Clark registered his maiden PGA Tour win at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship. He is returning to the competition this weekend to defend his title. The 30-year-old golfer is set to tee off at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship on Thursday, May 9, at 11:22 am ET.

Clark will join Shane Lowry and last year’s runner-up Xander Schauffele on the first tee. The trio will follow the grouping of Brian Harman, Jason Day and Patrick Cantlay, teeing off at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte at 11:11 am ET.

In turn, the pairing of Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth will follow Clark’s group at 11:33 am ET.

Wyndham Clark is the second-highest-ranked player on the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship field. The World No. 3 golfer also sits behind event favorite and World No. 2 Rory McIlroy. Notably, the Northern Irishman comes into the PGA Tour event with 13-2 odds, according to SportsLine.

Meanwhile, Clark enters the competition with 14-1 odds. He sits third on the odds list behind Schauffele (9-1). It is pertinent to note that Clark has recorded two wins since the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, including last year’s U.S. Open.

Notably, Clark won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier this season and has finished third or above on three different occasions. Coming on the back of a T3 finish at the RBC Heritage, the Colorado native will be eyeing a big result at the $20,000,000 prize signature event.

2024 Wells Fargo Championship Round 1 tee times

Day 1 of the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship will begin at 11:00 am ET. Peter Malnati, Matthieu Pavon and Gary Woodland will take the first tee.

Listed below are the complete Thursday tee times for the PGA Tour event in Charlotte (All times ET):

1st tee

11:00 am - Peter Malnati, Matthieu Pavon, Gary Woodland

11:11 am - Sungjae Im, Brendon Todd, Denny McCarthy

11:22 am - Tom Hoge, Andrew Putnam, Adam Schenk

11:33 am - Sepp Straka, Mackenzie Hughes, Eric Cole

11:44 am - Si Woo Kim, Seamus Power, Patrick Rodgers

11:55 am - Lee Hodges, Russell Henley, Byeong Hun An

12:06 pm - Jake Knapp, Will Zalatoris, Alex Noren

12:17 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Sam Burns, Harris English

12:28 pm - Hideki Matsuyama, Sahith Theegala, Viktor Hovland

12:39 pm - Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim, Max Homa

12:50 pm - Matt Fitzpatrick, Corey Conners, Adam Svensson

1:01 pm - Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap, Kevin Tway

10th tee

11:00 am - Taylor Pendrith, Akshay Bhatia, Justin Thomas

11:11 am - Brian Harman, Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay

11:22 am - Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele

11:33 am - Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth

11:44 am - Keegan Bradley, Kurt Kitayama, Cameron Young

11:55 am - Grayson Murray, Justin Rose, Webb Simpson

12:06 pm - Austin Eckroat, Adam Scott, Ben Kohles

12:17 pm - Lucas Glover, J.T. Poston, Cam Davis

12:28 pm - Chris Kirk, Taylor Moore, Tommy Fleetwood

12:39 pm - Nick Taylor, Tony Finau, Adam Hadwin

12:50 pm - Stephan Jaeger, Matt Kuchar, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

