When will Wyndham Clark tee off on Friday at The Players Championship 2024? Day 1 co-leader’s tee time explored

Day 1 of The Players Championship 2024 ended with a three-way tie for the lead. Wyndham Clark shared the top position on the leaderboard with Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. Notably, the 30-year-old American golfer teed off behind World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler’s group. He carded a 7-under 65, with three birdies, and bested the defending champion by two shots.

Clark, who had the best round of the afternoon starters, will resume his The Players outing on Friday at 8:46 am ET. Collin Morikawa and Brian Harman will join him on the 10th tee. He will once again follow the grouping of Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas at TPC Sawgrass.

Expand Tweet

It is pertinent to note that Clark was not a favorite coming into The Players weekend. According to SportsLine, the 3x PGA Tour winner came into the event with a +3500 odds. He sat behind the likes of co-leaders McIlroy, Schauffele and reigning champion Scheffler, among others. However, he now looks like a solid pick for Sunday.

For the unversed, Clark made his The Players Championship debut in 2019. Notably, he was disqualified from the competition for signing an incorrect scorecard. Coming on the back of an AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am victory in January, and a solo-second finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week, the 2023 US Open champion will be eyeing a win in Florida.

The Players Championship 2024 Round 2 tee times

Round 2 of The Players Championship 2024 will begin at 7:40 am ET. The PGA Tour event will resume with Byeong Hun An, Patrick Rodgers and Matti Schmid on the first tee.

Expand Tweet

Listed below are the complete Day 2 tee times for The Players Championship 2024 (All times ET):

1st tee

7:40 am - Byeong Hun An, Patrick Rodgers, Matti Schmid

7:51 am - Denny McCarthy, Matt NeSmith, Nicolai Hojgaard

8:02 am - Keith Mitchell, Mark Hubbard, Dylan Wu

8:13 am - Grayson Murray, Seamus Power, Francesco Molinari

8:24 am - Nick Hardy, Matt Wallace, Adam Svensson

8:35 am - Nico Echavarria, J.T. Poston, Harris English

8:46 am - Davis Riley, Corey Conners, J.J. Spaun

8:57 am - Luke List, Gary Woodland, Cameron Young

9:08 am - Chris Kirk, Mackenzie Hughes, Andrew Putnam

9:19 am - Aaron Baddeley, Ben Griffin, Davis Thompson

9:30 am - Tyler Duncan, Maverick McNealy, Callum Tarren

9:41 am - Chan Kim, David Skinns, Jimmy Stanger

12:45 pm - Troy Merritt, Taylor Pendrith, Taylor Montgomery

12:56 pm - Michael Kim, Aaron Rai, Carl Yuan

1:07 pm - Joel Dahmen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Min Woo Lee

1:18 pm - Jason Day, Si Woo Kim, Matt Kuchar

1:29 pm - Sam Burns, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood

1:40 pm - Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth

1:51 pm - Ludvig Aberg, Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott

2:02 pm - Nick Taylor, Justin Rose

2:13 pm - Erik van Rooyen, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd

2:24 pm - C.T. Pan, Kevin Streelman, Ryan Fox

2:35 pm - Martin Laird, Justin Suh, Greyson Sigg

2:46 pm - Nate Lashley, Robby Shelton, Ben Kohles

10th tee

7:40 am - Doug Ghim, Hayden Buckley, Kevin Yu

7:51 am - Peter Malnati, Beau Hossler, Alex Smalley

8:02 am - Cam Davis, Sam Ryder, Stephan Jaeger

8:13 am - Jake Knapp, Matthieu Pavon, Nick Dunlap

8:24 am - Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa

8:35 am - Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas

8:46 am - Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa, Brian Harman

8:57 am - Tony Finau, Will Zalatoris, Shane Lowry

9:08 am - Austin Eckroat, Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia

9:19 am - Garrick Higgo, S.H. Kim, Andrew Novak

9:30 am - Ben Martin, Eric Cole, Harry Hall

9:41 am - Charley Hoffman, Sam Stevens, Sami Valimaki

12:45 pm - Ryan Moore, Chesson Hadley, Zac Blair

12:56 pm - Brandon Wu, Ben Taylor, Carson Young

1:07 pm - Alex Noren, Thomas Detry, Joseph Bramlett

1:18 pm - Camilo Villegas, Lee Hodges, Tom Hoge

1:29 pm - Kurt Kitayama, Chad Ramey, Adam Schenk

1:40 pm - Vincent Norrman, Sepp Straka, Chez Reavie

1:51 pm - Brice Garnett, Russell Henley, Steve Stricker

2:02 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore, Scott Stallings

2:13 pm - Billy Horschel, Sungjae Im, Webb Simpson

2:24 pm - Keegan Bradley, K.H. Lee, Adam Hadwin

2:35 pm - David Lipsky, Justin Lower, Tyson Alexander

2:46 pm - Robert MacIntyre, Ben Silverman, Ryo Hisatsune

Saturday’s Round 3 tee times for The Players Championship 2024 will be updated after Friday’s play.