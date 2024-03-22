When will Xander Schauffele tee off on Friday at the 2024 Valspar Championship? Golfer’s tee time explored

Day 1 of the 2024 Valspar Championship ended with Xander Schauffele sitting T13. The 30-year-old golfer shared the position with 13 others. The World No. 5 golfer is also one of 46 players within five strokes of the leader Kevin Streelman. Schauffele looks in a strong position to make a comeback in round 2 at the Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor.

Schauffele will resume his Valspar Championship outing on Friday at 8:13 am ET. Brian Harman and Taylor Moore will join him on the 10th tee. He will follow the grouping of Peter Malnati, Doug Ghim and Min Woo Lee. Coming off the back of a T2 finish at The Players Championship last week, Schauffele will be eyeing a major leap in Round 2.

It is pertinent to note that Schauffele came into the Valspar Championship as the outright favorite. The 2019 Masters champion, who has had a great start to the 2024 PGA Tour season, has +800 odds according to SportsLine.

With the chance of an early lead out of the picture, it’ll be interesting to see how the ace golfer fares in the $8,400,000 prized competition.

2024 Valspar Championship Round 2 tee times

Round 2 of the 2024 Valspar Championship will tee off at 7:35 am ET. Meanwhile, Round 1 of the competition, suspended due to darkness on Thursday, will resume at 9:20 am ET.

Listed below are the complete day 2 tee times for the Valspar Championship (All times ET):

1st tee

7:35 am - Chesson Hadley, Josh Teater, Tyson Alexander

7:46 am - Austin Cook, Beau Hossler, Justin Lower

7:57 am - Richy Werenski, Kevin Streelman, Carl Yuan

8:08 am - Matt Wallace, Chez Reavie, Kevin Kisner

8:19 am - Lee Hodges, Chad Ramey, Ryan Brehm

8:30 am - Lucas Glover, K.H. Lee

8:41 am - Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker, Andrew Putnam

8:52 am - Charley Hoffman, Taylor Montgomery, Andrew Novak

9:03 am - Ryan Palmer, Ryan Moore, Sami Valimaki

9:14 am - David Skinns, Jacob Bridgeman, Wilson Furr

9:25 am - Robert MacIntyre, Chandler Phillips, Kevin Roy

9:36 am - Thorbjorn Oleson, Ben Silverman, Patrick Fishburn

9:47 am - Parl Barjon, Parker Coody, Nick Gabrelcik

12:50 pm - Luke Donald, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sam Stevens

1:01 pm - Bronson Burgoon, Robby Shelton, Justin Suh

1:12 pm - Bud Cauley, Sam Ryder, Eric Cole

1:23 pm - Sam Burns, Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im

1:34 pm - Sepp Straka, Tony Finau, Cameron Young

1:45 pm - Brendon Todd, Gary Woodland, Adam Schenk

1:56 pm - Nico Echavarria, Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Champ

2:07 pm - Keith Mitchell, Zac Blair, Davis Thompson

2:18 pm - Alex Smalley, Matti Schmid, Ben Kohles

2:29 pm - Rafael Campos, Max Greyserman, Ricky Castillo

2:40 pm - Victor Perez, Chan Kim, Jorge Campillo

2:51 pm - Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Rico Hoey, Fred Biondi

3:02 pm - Trace Crowe, Tom Whitney, Evan Harmeling

10th tee

7:40 am - Aaron Rai, Thomas Detry, Ryan Fox

7:51 am - Joel Dahmen, Taylor Pendrith, Greyson Sigg

8:02 am - Peter Malnati, Doug Ghim, Min Woo Lee

8:13 am - Brian Harman, Taylor Moore, Xander Schauffele

8:24 am - Nick Taylor, Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth

8:35 am - Brice Garnett, Akshay Bhatia, Billy Horschel

8:46 am - Adam Hadwin, Zach Johnson

8:57 am - Maverick McNealy, David Lipsky, Carson Young

9:08 am - Troy Merritt, Dylan Wu, Ben Taylor

9:19 am - Ryo Hisatsune, Erik Barnes, Ryan McCormick

9:30 am - Alexander Bjork, Mac Meissner, Blaine Hale Jr.

9:41 am - Harrison Endycott, Alejandro Tosti, Joe Highsmith

9:52 am - Hayden Springer, Kevin Dougherty, Kevin Aylwin

12:45 pm - Matt NeSmith, Ben Griffin

12:56 pm - Tyler Duncan, S.H. Kim, Scott Gutschewski

1:07 pm - Jhonattan Vegas, Kevn Yu, Harry Hall

1:18 pm - Davis Riley, Nick Hardy, Webb Simpson

1:29 pm - Stewart Cink, Daniel Berger, Francesco Molinari

1:40 pm - Seamus Power, J.J. Spaun, Scott Stallings

1:51 pm - Camilo Villegas, Adam Svensson, Patrick Rodgers

2:02 pm - Michael Kim, Joseph Bramlett, Callum Tarren

2:13 pm - Kevin Tway, Aaron Baddeley, Hayden Buckley

2:24 pm - Ben Martin, Roger Sloan, Vince Whaley

2:35 pm - Nicholas Lindheim, Chris Gotterup, Raul Pereda

2:46 pm - Jimmy Stanger, Pierceson Coody, Norman Xiong

2:57 pm - David Bradshaw, Greg Koch

Saturday’s round 3 tee times for the PGA Tour’s 2024 Valspar Championship will be updated after Friday's play.