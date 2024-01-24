When will Xander Schauffele tee off on Wednesday at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open? Tee times and pairing explored

Xander Schauffele has had a great start to 2024. The 30-year-old golfer carded 27 under 261 to finish tied for third place alongside Justin Thomas at last week’s American Express. This came a week after he made a T10 finish at the season-opener Sentry 2024. Now, the seven-time PGA Tour winner is back at the Farmers Insurance Open, looking for a win.

Schauffele will tee off at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open at 1:40 pm ET on Wednesday. He will take the first tee at the Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course (South Course) alongside Max Homa and Tony Finau. The golfer will go up against the stacked 156-player field, headlined by 22 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

For the unversed, World No. 5 Schauffele is the highest-ranked player at the event. Unsurprisingly, he is also the favorite to win. According to SportsLine, Schauffele has 9-1 odds coming into the San Diego weekend. World No. 6 Patrick Cantlay and defending champion Homa follow him with 10-1 odds.

The PGA Tour star also topped the circuit’s power rankings for the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open. Making his ninth straight appearance at Torrey Pines, the golfer will be eyeing to build on his past performance here.

Notably, Schauffele has had three top-25 finishes at the event in the past, which includes a runner-up finish in 2021. It’ll be interesting to see how he fares in the competition offering a $9,000,000 prize purse.

2024 Farmers Insurance Open Round 1 tee times

Day 1 of the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open will tee off at 11:50 am ET. The grouping of Charley Hoffman, Roger Sloan and Greyson Sigg will take the first tee on Wednesday at Torrey Pines.

Listed below are the Wednesday tee times for the Farmers Insurance Open (All times ET):

Hole 1

11:50 AM - Charley Hoffman, Ryan Fox, Roger Sloan, Matthew NeSmith, Justin Lower, Greyson Sigg

12:01 PM - Matti Schmid, Ryan Moore, Callum Tarren, Dylan Wu, Maverick McNealy, Martin Laird

12:12 PM - Joseph Bramlett, Michael Kim, Carson Young, Ben Martin, Hayden Buckley, Stephan Jaeger

12:23 PM - Stewart Cink, Ryan Brehm, J.J. Spaun, Daniel Berger, Francesco Molinari, Adam Schenk

12:34 PM - Scott Stallings, Mackenzie Hughes, Seamus Power, Keith Mitchell, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges

12:45 PM - Kevin Dougherty, Joe Highsmith, Chandler Phillips, Jimmy Stanger, Taiga Semikawa, Parker Coody

12:56 PM - Tom Whitney, Ryo Hisatsune, Victor Perez, McClure Meissner, Chan Kim

1:07 PM - Zac Blair, Robby Shelton, Patrick Rodgers, Sam Stevens, Kevin Streelman, Eric Cole

1:18 PM - Beau Hossler, Garrick Higgo, Doug Ghim, Justin Suh, David Lipsky, Nick Watney

1:29 PM - Aaron Rai, Sungjae Im, Taylor Montgomery, Luke List, Akshay Bhatia, Ben Kohles

1:40 PM - Max Homa, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Emiliano Grillo, Xander Schauffele

1:51 PM - Keegan Bradley, Adrien Dumont De Chassart, Alejandro Tosti, Jason Day, Max Greyserman, Min Woo Lee

2:02 PM - Robert MacIntyre, Rafael Campos, Cameron Sisk, Chris Gotterup, William Furr

Hole 10

11:50 AM - Andrew Novak, Will Gordon, Mark Hubbard, Ben Taylor, Vince Whaley, Nicolai Hojgaard

12:01 PM - Carl Yuan, Austin Eckroat, Taylor Pendrith, Tyson Alexander, Scott Gutschewski, Lanto Griffin

12:12 PM - Sahith Theegala, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Adrian Meronk, Peter Malnati, Josh Teater

12:23 PM - Justin Rose, Brandt Snedeker, Taylor Moore, Ludvig Aberg, Adam Svensson, Hideki Matsuyama

12:34 PM - Will Zalatoris, Shane Lowry, Chez Reavie, Cameron Champ, Sepp Straka, Harris English

12:45 PM - Sami Valimaki, Jacob Bridgeman, Norman Xiong, Marcus Byrd, Blaine Hale, David Skinns

12:56 PM - Trace Crowe, Patrick Fishburn, Raul Pereda, Richard Hoey, Harrison Endycott

1:07 PM - Tyler Duncan, Harry Hall, Kevin Yu, S.H. Kim, Troy Merritt, Thomas Detry

1:18 PM - Chesson Hadley, Sam Ryder, Davis Thompson, Aaron Baddeley, Nate Lashley, Jhonattan Vegas

1:29 PM - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Paul Barjon, Hayden Springer, Ben Griffin, Alex Smalley, Ben Silverman

1:40 PM - Nick Hardy, Gary Woodland, Vincent Norrman, Nicolas Echavarria, Chad Ramey, J.B. Holmes

1:51 PM - Michael Block, Joel Dahmen, Davis Riley, Jake Knapp, Matthieu Pavon, Tom Hoge

2:02 PM - Pierceson Coody, Ryan McCormick, Alexander Björk, Bronson Burgoon, Nicholas Lindheim

Friday's round 2 tee times for the PGA Tour's Farmers Insurance Open will be updated soon.