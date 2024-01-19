When will Zach Johnson tee off on Friday at The American Express 2024? Day 1 leader’s tee time explored

Zach Johnson took the early lead at The American Express 2024. The 2023 US Ryder Cup Captain ended Day 1 on top of the leaderboard, alongside Sweden’s Alex Noren. The ace American golfer carded 10-under 62 in the opening round to take a joint single-stroke lead over the rest of the field.

The leaders will return on Friday to defend their places ahead of the Friday cut. Johnson, who began his American Express outing from the La Quinta Country Club course on Thursday, will tee off Friday at 12:14 pm. He will take round 2’s first tee from the 10th tee of the PGA West – Nicklaus Tournament course. He will join Brandt Snedeker in following the pairing of Greyson Sigg and Justin Suh.

Zach Johnson shot a bogey-free round with ten birdies on Thursday. It is safe to say that the golfer has his eyes set on The American Express' top prize. Notably, the Ryder Cup captain’s last win on the PGA Tour came in 2015, when he won the Open Championship.

Expand Tweet

It’ll be interesting to see how the golfer fares in California this weekend as he continues to compete with the likes of Noren, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay and Justin Thomas.

The American Express 2024 Round 2 tee times

Round 2 of The American Express 2024 will tee off at 11:30 am with S.H. Kim and Tyson Alexander taking the La Quinta Country Club course.

Expand Tweet

Listed below are the Friday tee times for the PGA Tour event:

The American Express Round 2: La Quinta Country Club

1st tee

11:30 am - S.H. Kim, Tyson Alexander

11:41 am - Martin Laird, Lanto Griffin

11:52 am - Rafael Campos, Nicholas Lindheim

12:03 pm - Garrick Higgo, Doug Ghim

12:14 pm - Ben Martin, Beau Hossler

12:25 pm - Tyler Duncan, Patton Kizzire

12:36 pm - Nate Lashley, Carson Young

12:47 pm - Bronson Burgoon, Tyler McCumber

12:58 pm - J.B. Holmes, Jhonattan Vegas

1:09 pm - Mac Meissner, Chandler Phillips

1:20 pm - Harry Hall, Sam Stevens

1:31 pm - Ryan Brehm, Chad Ramey

1:42 pm - Patrick Fishburn, Yuxin Lin

10th tee

11:30 am - Sam Ryder, Peter Malnati

11:41 am - Chez Reavie, Kevin Kisner

11:52 am - Sami Valimaki, David Skinns

12:03 pm - Aaron Baddeley, Thomas Detry

12:14 pm - Eric Cole, Adam Schenk

12:25 pm - Billy Horschel, Camilo Villegas

12:36 pm - Tom Whitney, Trace Crowe

12:47 pm - Will Zalatoris, Daniel Berger

12:58 pm - J.T. Poston, Grayson Murray

1:09 pm - Norman Xiong, Michael Block

1:20 pm - Mark Hubbard, Hayden Buckley

1:31 pm - Scott Stallings, Lee Hodges

1:42 pm - Hayden Springer, Harrison Endycott

The American Express Round 2: PGA West – Nicklaus Tournament

1st tee

11:30 am - Bill Haas, Chesson Hadley

11:41 am - Sam Burns, Eirk Barnes

11:52 am - Parker Coody, John Pak

12:03 pm - Michael Kim, Maverick McNealy

12:14 pm - Aaron Rai, Ben Taylor

12:25 pm - Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim

12:36 pm - Brandon Wu, Will Gordon

12:47 pm - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alex Noren

12:58 pm - Erik van Rooyen, K.H. Lee

1:09 pm - Kevin Dougherty, Alexander Bjork

1:20 pm - Charley Hoffman, Kevin Streelman

1:31 pm - Shane Lowry, Jason Day

1:42 pm - Jake Knapp, Ben Silverman

10th tee

11:30 am - Ben Griffin, Davis Thompson

11:41 am - Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay

11:52 am - Ben Kohles, Ryo Hisatsune

12:03 pm - Greyson Sigg, Justin Suh

12:14 pm - Zach Johnson, Brandt Snedeker

12:25 pm - Chris Kirk, Wyndham Clark

12:36 pm - Vince Whaley, Robert MacIntyre

12:47 pm - Akshay Bhatia, Nico Echavarria

12:58 pm - Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas

1:09 pm - Taiga Semikawa, Jacob Bridgeman

1:20 pm - Adam Long, Ryan Palmer

1:31 pm - Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau

1:42 pm - Pierceson Coody, Adrien Dumont De Chassart

The American Express Round 2: PGA West – Stadium Course

1st tee

11:30 am - Troy Merritt, Josh Teater

11:41 am - Andrew Putnam, Cam Davis

11:52 am - Matthieu Pavon, Paul Barjon

12:03 pm - Stephan Jaeger, Matt NeSmith

12:14 pm - Keith Mitchell, Joel Dahmen

12:25 pm - Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith

12:36 pm - Chris Gotterup, Chan Kim

12:47 pm - Justin Lower, Alex Smalley

12:58 pm - Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee

1:09 pm - Wilson Furr, Nick Dunlap

1:20 pm - Taylor Montgomery, Austin Eckroat

1:31 pm - Sungjae Im, Cameron Champ

1:42 pm - Alejandro Tosti, Rico Hoey

10th tee

11:30 am - Andrew Novak, Matti Schmid

11:41 am - Jason Dufner, Andrew Landry

11:52 am - Ryan McCormick, Joe Highsmith

12:03 pm - Dylan Wu, Robby Shelton

12:14 pm - David Lingmerth, Kevin Yu

12:25 pm - Ryan Moore, Joseph Bramlett

12:36 pm - Max Greyserman, Raul Pereda

12:47 pm - Zac Blair, David Lipsky

12:58 pm - Matt Kuchar, Nick Taylor

1:09 pm - Roger Sloan, Scott Gutschewski

1:20 pm - Carl Yuan, Callum Tarren

1:31 pm - Davis Riley, Matt Wallace

1:42 pm - Jimmy Stranger, Blaine Hale Jr.

More details on The American Express 2024, including Saturday tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.