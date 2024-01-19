When will Zach Johnson tee off on Friday at The American Express 2024? Day 1 leader’s tee time explored

Zach Johnson took the early lead at The American Express 2024. The 2023 US Ryder Cup Captain ended Day 1 on top of the leaderboard, alongside Sweden’s Alex Noren. The ace American golfer carded 10-under 62 in the opening round to take a joint single-stroke lead over the rest of the field.
The leaders will return on Friday to defend their places ahead of the Friday cut. Johnson, who began his American Express outing from the La Quinta Country Club course on Thursday, will tee off Friday at 12:14 pm. He will take round 2’s first tee from the 10th tee of the PGA West – Nicklaus Tournament course. He will join Brandt Snedeker in following the pairing of Greyson Sigg and Justin Suh.
Zach Johnson shot a bogey-free round with ten birdies on Thursday. It is safe to say that the golfer has his eyes set on The American Express' top prize. Notably, the Ryder Cup captain’s last win on the PGA Tour came in 2015, when he won the Open Championship.
It’ll be interesting to see how the golfer fares in California this weekend as he continues to compete with the likes of Noren, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay and Justin Thomas.
The American Express 2024 Round 2 tee times
Round 2 of The American Express 2024 will tee off at 11:30 am with S.H. Kim and Tyson Alexander taking the La Quinta Country Club course.
Listed below are the Friday tee times for the PGA Tour event:
The American Express Round 2: La Quinta Country Club
1st tee
- 11:30 am - S.H. Kim, Tyson Alexander
- 11:41 am - Martin Laird, Lanto Griffin
- 11:52 am - Rafael Campos, Nicholas Lindheim
- 12:03 pm - Garrick Higgo, Doug Ghim
- 12:14 pm - Ben Martin, Beau Hossler
- 12:25 pm - Tyler Duncan, Patton Kizzire
- 12:36 pm - Nate Lashley, Carson Young
- 12:47 pm - Bronson Burgoon, Tyler McCumber
- 12:58 pm - J.B. Holmes, Jhonattan Vegas
- 1:09 pm - Mac Meissner, Chandler Phillips
- 1:20 pm - Harry Hall, Sam Stevens
- 1:31 pm - Ryan Brehm, Chad Ramey
- 1:42 pm - Patrick Fishburn, Yuxin Lin
10th tee
- 11:30 am - Sam Ryder, Peter Malnati
- 11:41 am - Chez Reavie, Kevin Kisner
- 11:52 am - Sami Valimaki, David Skinns
- 12:03 pm - Aaron Baddeley, Thomas Detry
- 12:14 pm - Eric Cole, Adam Schenk
- 12:25 pm - Billy Horschel, Camilo Villegas
- 12:36 pm - Tom Whitney, Trace Crowe
- 12:47 pm - Will Zalatoris, Daniel Berger
- 12:58 pm - J.T. Poston, Grayson Murray
- 1:09 pm - Norman Xiong, Michael Block
- 1:20 pm - Mark Hubbard, Hayden Buckley
- 1:31 pm - Scott Stallings, Lee Hodges
- 1:42 pm - Hayden Springer, Harrison Endycott
The American Express Round 2: PGA West – Nicklaus Tournament
1st tee
- 11:30 am - Bill Haas, Chesson Hadley
- 11:41 am - Sam Burns, Eirk Barnes
- 11:52 am - Parker Coody, John Pak
- 12:03 pm - Michael Kim, Maverick McNealy
- 12:14 pm - Aaron Rai, Ben Taylor
- 12:25 pm - Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim
- 12:36 pm - Brandon Wu, Will Gordon
- 12:47 pm - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alex Noren
- 12:58 pm - Erik van Rooyen, K.H. Lee
- 1:09 pm - Kevin Dougherty, Alexander Bjork
- 1:20 pm - Charley Hoffman, Kevin Streelman
- 1:31 pm - Shane Lowry, Jason Day
- 1:42 pm - Jake Knapp, Ben Silverman
10th tee
- 11:30 am - Ben Griffin, Davis Thompson
- 11:41 am - Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay
- 11:52 am - Ben Kohles, Ryo Hisatsune
- 12:03 pm - Greyson Sigg, Justin Suh
- 12:14 pm - Zach Johnson, Brandt Snedeker
- 12:25 pm - Chris Kirk, Wyndham Clark
- 12:36 pm - Vince Whaley, Robert MacIntyre
- 12:47 pm - Akshay Bhatia, Nico Echavarria
- 12:58 pm - Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas
- 1:09 pm - Taiga Semikawa, Jacob Bridgeman
- 1:20 pm - Adam Long, Ryan Palmer
- 1:31 pm - Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau
- 1:42 pm - Pierceson Coody, Adrien Dumont De Chassart
The American Express Round 2: PGA West – Stadium Course
1st tee
- 11:30 am - Troy Merritt, Josh Teater
- 11:41 am - Andrew Putnam, Cam Davis
- 11:52 am - Matthieu Pavon, Paul Barjon
- 12:03 pm - Stephan Jaeger, Matt NeSmith
- 12:14 pm - Keith Mitchell, Joel Dahmen
- 12:25 pm - Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith
- 12:36 pm - Chris Gotterup, Chan Kim
- 12:47 pm - Justin Lower, Alex Smalley
- 12:58 pm - Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee
- 1:09 pm - Wilson Furr, Nick Dunlap
- 1:20 pm - Taylor Montgomery, Austin Eckroat
- 1:31 pm - Sungjae Im, Cameron Champ
- 1:42 pm - Alejandro Tosti, Rico Hoey
10th tee
- 11:30 am - Andrew Novak, Matti Schmid
- 11:41 am - Jason Dufner, Andrew Landry
- 11:52 am - Ryan McCormick, Joe Highsmith
- 12:03 pm - Dylan Wu, Robby Shelton
- 12:14 pm - David Lingmerth, Kevin Yu
- 12:25 pm - Ryan Moore, Joseph Bramlett
- 12:36 pm - Max Greyserman, Raul Pereda
- 12:47 pm - Zac Blair, David Lipsky
- 12:58 pm - Matt Kuchar, Nick Taylor
- 1:09 pm - Roger Sloan, Scott Gutschewski
- 1:20 pm - Carl Yuan, Callum Tarren
- 1:31 pm - Davis Riley, Matt Wallace
- 1:42 pm - Jimmy Stranger, Blaine Hale Jr.
More details on The American Express 2024, including Saturday tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.