Where is the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson being held? All you need to know about the venue

The PGA Tour will now head to the northeast of Dallas, Texas for the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson which begins on Thursday, May 11 at the TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney.

This is the third year that McKinney’s TPC Craig Ranch is hosting the event. In 2020, it signed a five-year contract with PGA to host the AT&T Byron Nelson.

TPC Craig Ranch is designed by major champion Tom Weiskopf and was opened in 2004. The 18-hole championship golf course is a member of the Tournament Players Club network operated by the PGA Tour. It is a par 72 course spread over 7,438 yards from the championship tees

TPC Craig Ranch, a private golf club has previously hosted Korn Ferry Tour's season-ending tournament earlier known as the Nationwide Tour Championship.

Here are all the details of the course as per golftexas.com:

Holes -18

Designed by - Phil Smith, Tom Weiskopf

Public/Private - Private

Year opened - 2004

Golf Season - Year round

Guest Policy - With member only

Fairways - Zoysia Grass

Greens - Bentgrass

South Koreas K.H. Lee emerged victorious at AT&T Byron Nelson in 2021 and 2022, In the first two years the tournament was played at TPC Craig Ranch.

Who is playing at the AT&T Byron Nelson this year?

As AT&T Byron Nelson is not a designated PGA Tour event, players have the option of skipping it and many of the top players are likely to take a rest after playing at the Wells Fargo Championship last week.

World No. 1 Jon Rahm, who hadn't played at Quail Hollow Club, will be missing this week as well. Scottie Scheffler will be the highest-ranked player featuring at TPC Craig Ranch.

Here's the field of 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson:

Zecheng Dou

Zac Blair

William McGirt

William Knauth

Will Gordon

Wesley Bryan

Vincent Norrman

Vince Whaley

Tyson Alexander

Tyrrell Hatton

Tyler Duncan

Troy Merritt

Trey Mullinax

Trevor Werbylo

Trevor Cone

Tom Kim

Tom Hoge

Taylor Montgomery

Tano Goya

Sung Kang

Stewart Cink

Stephan Jaeger

Si Woo Kim

Sean O'Hair

Seamus Power

Scottie Scheffler

Scott Stallings

Scott Piercy

Scott Harrington

Satoshi Kodaira

Sangmoon Bae

Sam Stevens

Sam Ryder

S.Y. Noh

S.H. Kim

Ryan Palmer

Ryan Moore

Ryan Gerard

Ryan Brehm

Ryan Armour

Russell Knox

Roger Sloan

Robert Streb

Robby Shelton

Ricky Barnes

Richy Werenski

Pierceson Coody

Peter Malnati

Peter Kuest

Paul Haley II

Patton Kizzire

Parker Coody

Nicolai Hojgaard

Nick Watney

Nate Lashley

MJ Daffue

Min Woo Lee

Michael Thompson

Michael Kim

Michael Gligic

Max McGreevy

Maverick McNealy

Matti Schmid

Matthias Schwab

Matthew NeSmith

Matt Kuchar

Martin Trainer

Martin Laird

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Luke List

Lucas Glover

Lanto Griffin

Kyle Westmoreland

Kramer Hickok

Kevin Tway

Kevin Roy

Kevin Chappell

Kelly Kraft

K.H. Lee

Justin Suh

Justin Lower

Joseph Bramlett

Jordan Spieth

Jonathan Byrd

Jonas Blixt

Jimmy Walker

Jim Herman

Jason Dufner

Jason Day

James Hahn

J.J. Spaun

J.J. Killeen

Hideki Matsuyama

Henrik Norlander

Harry Higgs

Harry Hall

Harrison Endycott

Hank Lebioda

Greyson Sigg

Grayson Murray

Geoff Ogilvy

Garrick Higgo

Fabián Gómez

Erik van Rooyen

Eric Cole

Dylan Wu

Dylan Frittelli

Doug Ghim

Doc Redman

Derek Ernst

Davis Thompson

Davis Riley

David Micheluzzi

David Lipsky

D.A. Points

Cody Gribble

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Chris Stroud

Chesson Hadley

Charley Hoffman

Chad Ramey

Carson Young

Carl Yuan

Cameron Percy

Cameron Champ

Callum Tarren

C.T. Pan

Byeong An

Brice Garnett

Brian Stuard

Brent Grant

Brandon Wu

Brandon Matthews

Bo Van Pelt

Bill Haas

Ben Griffin

Beau Hossler

Austin Smotherman

Austin Eckroat

Austin Cook

Augusto Núñez

Andrew Novak

Andrew Landry

Alex Smalley

Akshay Bhatia

Adam Scott

Adam Schenk

Adam Long

Aaron Wise

Aaron Rai

Aaron Baddeley

