Where is the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson being held? All you need to know about the venue

The PGA Tour will now head to the northeast of Dallas, Texas for the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson which begins on Thursday, May 11 at the TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney.
This is the third year that McKinney’s TPC Craig Ranch is hosting the event. In 2020, it signed a five-year contract with PGA to host the AT&T Byron Nelson.
TPC Craig Ranch is designed by major champion Tom Weiskopf and was opened in 2004. The 18-hole championship golf course is a member of the Tournament Players Club network operated by the PGA Tour. It is a par 72 course spread over 7,438 yards from the championship tees
TPC Craig Ranch, a private golf club has previously hosted Korn Ferry Tour's season-ending tournament earlier known as the Nationwide Tour Championship.
Here are all the details of the course as per golftexas.com:
- Holes -18
- Designed by - Phil Smith, Tom Weiskopf
- Public/Private - Private
- Year opened - 2004
- Golf Season - Year round
- Guest Policy - With member only
- Fairways - Zoysia Grass
- Greens - Bentgrass
South Koreas K.H. Lee emerged victorious at AT&T Byron Nelson in 2021 and 2022, In the first two years the tournament was played at TPC Craig Ranch.
Who is playing at the AT&T Byron Nelson this year?
As AT&T Byron Nelson is not a designated PGA Tour event, players have the option of skipping it and many of the top players are likely to take a rest after playing at the Wells Fargo Championship last week.
World No. 1 Jon Rahm, who hadn't played at Quail Hollow Club, will be missing this week as well. Scottie Scheffler will be the highest-ranked player featuring at TPC Craig Ranch.
Here's the field of 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson:
- Zecheng Dou
- Zac Blair
- William McGirt
- William Knauth
- Will Gordon
- Wesley Bryan
- Vincent Norrman
- Vince Whaley
- Tyson Alexander
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Tyler Duncan
- Troy Merritt
- Trey Mullinax
- Trevor Werbylo
- Trevor Cone
- Tom Kim
- Tom Hoge
- Taylor Montgomery
- Tano Goya
- Sung Kang
- Stewart Cink
- Stephan Jaeger
- Si Woo Kim
- Sean O'Hair
- Seamus Power
- Scottie Scheffler
- Scott Stallings
- Scott Piercy
- Scott Harrington
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Sangmoon Bae
- Sam Stevens
- Sam Ryder
- S.Y. Noh
- S.H. Kim
- Ryan Palmer
- Ryan Moore
- Ryan Gerard
- Ryan Brehm
- Ryan Armour
- Russell Knox
- Roger Sloan
- Robert Streb
- Robby Shelton
- Ricky Barnes
- Richy Werenski
- Pierceson Coody
- Peter Malnati
- Peter Kuest
- Paul Haley II
- Patton Kizzire
- Parker Coody
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Nick Watney
- Nate Lashley
- MJ Daffue
- Min Woo Lee
- Michael Thompson
- Michael Kim
- Michael Gligic
- Max McGreevy
- Maverick McNealy
- Matti Schmid
- Matthias Schwab
- Matthew NeSmith
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Trainer
- Martin Laird
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Luke List
- Lucas Glover
- Lanto Griffin
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Kramer Hickok
- Kevin Tway
- Kevin Roy
- Kevin Chappell
- Kelly Kraft
- K.H. Lee
- Justin Suh
- Justin Lower
- Joseph Bramlett
- Jordan Spieth
- Jonathan Byrd
- Jonas Blixt
- Jimmy Walker
- Jim Herman
- Jason Dufner
- Jason Day
- James Hahn
- J.J. Spaun
- J.J. Killeen
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Henrik Norlander
- Harry Higgs
- Harry Hall
- Harrison Endycott
- Hank Lebioda
- Greyson Sigg
- Grayson Murray
- Geoff Ogilvy
- Garrick Higgo
- Fabián Gómez
- Erik van Rooyen
- Eric Cole
- Dylan Wu
- Dylan Frittelli
- Doug Ghim
- Doc Redman
- Derek Ernst
- Davis Thompson
- Davis Riley
- David Micheluzzi
- David Lipsky
- D.A. Points
- Cody Gribble
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Chris Stroud
- Chesson Hadley
- Charley Hoffman
- Chad Ramey
- Carson Young
- Carl Yuan
- Cameron Percy
- Cameron Champ
- Callum Tarren
- C.T. Pan
- Byeong An
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Stuard
- Brent Grant
- Brandon Wu
- Brandon Matthews
- Bo Van Pelt
- Bill Haas
- Ben Griffin
- Beau Hossler
- Austin Smotherman
- Austin Eckroat
- Austin Cook
- Augusto Núñez
- Andrew Novak
- Andrew Landry
- Alex Smalley
- Akshay Bhatia
- Adam Scott
- Adam Schenk
- Adam Long
- Aaron Wise
- Aaron Rai
- Aaron Baddeley