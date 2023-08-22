Where is the 2023 Tour Championship being held? All you need to know about the FedEx Cup Playoffs final venue

The 2023 Tour Championship is scheduled to take place from Thursday, August 24 to Sunday, August 27 at East Lake Golf Course in Atlanta, Georgia. Tour Championship, which is the final event on the PGA Tour's 2022–23 season will have the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings fighting for the season-ending FedEx Cup title.

The history of East Lake goes back more than two hundred years when the Atlanta Athletic Club (AAC) was formed in 1898. It added more than 700 members within four years.

AAC bought an area at East Lake in 1994 to construct a country club that would also consist of a golf course. Course architect Tom Bendelow was appointed to design the course. By 1906, a seven-hole golf course had been prepared, which was further increased to nine. The following year, it was increased to 17th, and the final hole was completed in 1908.

Tom Bendelow introduced his "No. 2" course at East Lake in the year 1908. Donald Ross redesigned the East Lake Course in 1907 and later, in 1928, Course No. 2 as well.

In 1950, East Lake hosted its first significant event, the US Women's Amateur. In 1963, the Ryder Cup was played here. Over the years, numerous prestigious events have taken place at East Lake. However, the tournament that is associated with it is the Tour Championship.

The Tour Championship was first held at East Lake in 1998, then in 2000 and 2002. Since 2004, it has been the permanent home for the final event of the PGA Tour season.

The East Lake Golf Course is a par 70 course that measures 7,346 yards in length. Here are details of all the 18 holes at the East Lake:

Out: par 36, 3704 yards

Hole 1 : par 5, 521 yards

: par 5, 521 yards Hole 2 : par 3, 192 yards

: par 3, 192 yards Hole 3 : par 4, 391 yards

: par 4, 391 yards Hole 4 : par 4, 476 yards

: par 4, 476 yards Hole 5 : par 4, 441 yards

: par 4, 441 yards Hole 6 : par 5, 525 yards

: par 5, 525 yards Hole 7 : par 4, 480 yards

: par 4, 480 yards Hole 8 : par 4, 455 yards

: par 4, 455 yards Hole 9: par 3, 232 yards

In: par 36, 3670 yards

Hole 10 : par 4, 426 yards

: par 4, 426 yards Hole 11 : par 3, 212 yards

: par 3, 212 yards Hole 12 : par 4, 390 yards

: par 4, 390 yards Hole 13 : par 4, 440 yards

: par 4, 440 yards Hole 14 : par 5, 559 yards

: par 5, 559 yards Hole 15 : par 3, 213 yards

: par 3, 213 yards Hole 16 : par 4, 434 yards

: par 4, 434 yards Hole 17 : par 4, 407 yards

: par 4, 407 yards Hole 18: par 5, 589 yards

Who qualified for the 2023 Tour Championship?

Here's the list of players who made it to the 2023 Tour Championship with their respective starting positions:

Scottie Scheffler: 10-under par

Viktor Hovland: 8-under par

Rory McIlroy: 7-under par

Jon Rahm: 6-under par

Lucas Glover: 5-under par

Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, and Matt Fitzpatrick: 4-under par

Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler, and Xander Schauffele: 3-under par

Tom Kim, Sungjae Im, Tony Finau, Corey Conners, and Si Woo Kim: 2-under par

Taylor Moore, Nick Taylor, Adam Schenk, Collin Morikawa, and Jason Day: 1-under par

Sam Burns, Emiliano Grillo, Tyrrell Hatton, Jordan Spieth, and Sepp Straka: Even par