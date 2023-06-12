Where is the 2023 US Open Golf held? All you need to know about the venue

The 123rd US Open will begin on Thursday, June 15, at the Los Angeles Country Club’s North Course in Los Angeles, California. This will be the first time North Course will host any major championship.
Los Angeles Country Club is extended to more than 300 acres in West Los Angeles. The 36-hole course is one of the costliest in golf.
Los Angeles Country Club was designed by George C. Thomas Jr. in 1928. In 2010, the club was restored by the team of Gil Hanse, Jim Wagner, Geoff Shackelford, and several top assistants.
The North Course is a 7243-yard, par 70 golf course. It includes five par-3 holes and three par-5s. This is the first time since the 1947 U.S. Open at St. Louis Country Club that the course has had five par 3s.
The Los Angeles club has hosted some important tournaments, like the 1930 United States Women's Amateur Golf Championship and the 1954 U.S. Junior Amateur Golf Championship. It also hosted the 2017 Walker Cup, where the US emerged victorious.
Here are the details of each hole of the North Course for the US Open:
- Par 5 hole 1: 578
- Par 4 hole 2: 491
- Par 4 hole 3: 419
- Par 3 hole 4: 228
- Par 4 hole 5: 480
- Par 4 hole 6: 330
- Par 3 hole 7: 284
- Par 5 hole 8: 547
- Par 3 hole 9: 171
- Par 4 hole 10: 409
- Par 3 hole11: 290
- Par 4 hole12: 380
- Par 4 hole13: 507
- Par 5 hole14: 623
- Par 3 hole15: 124
- Par 4 hole16: 543
- Par 4 hole 17: 520
- Par 4 hole 18: 493
Who is competing at the US Open in 2023?
The 2023 US Open will be the 123rd edition in tournament history with most of the prominent names competing this week at North Course, Los Angeles.
Here's the field as of now for the 2023 US Open:
- Aaron Wise
- Abraham Ancer
- Adam Hadwin
- Adam Scott
- Adam Svensson
- Adrian Meronk
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Alex Noren
- Alex Schaake
- Alexander Yang
- Cameron Young
- Andrew Putnam
- Andrew Svoboda
- Austen Truslow
- Austin Eckroat
- Barclay Brown
- Bastien Amat
- Benn Carr
- Berry Henson
- Billy Horschel
- Brendan Valdes
- Brent Grant
- Brian Harman
- Brooks Koepka
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Cam Davis
- Cameron Smith
- Carlos Ortiz
- Charley Hoffman
- Chris Kirk
- Christian Cavaliere
- Collin Morikawa
- Corey Conners
- Corey Pereira
- David Horsey
- David Nyfjall
- David Puig
- Davis Thompson
- Denny McCarthy
- Deon Germishuys
- Dustin Johnson
- Dylan Wu
- Eric Cole
- Francesco Molinari
- Frankie Capan
- Gary Woodland
- Gordon Sargent
- Gunn Charoenkul
- Hank Lebioda
- Harris English
- Hayden Buckley
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Isaac Simmons
- J.J Grey
- Jacob Solomon
- Jason Day
- Jens Dantorp
- Jesse Schutte
- Joaquin Niemann
- Joel Dahmen
- Jon Rahm
- Jordan Gumberg
- Jordan Smith
- Jordan Spieth
- JT Poston
- Justin Rose
- Justin Suh
- Justin Thomas
- K.H. Lee
- Karl Vilips
- Keegan Bradley
- Kevin Streelman
- Kurt Kitayama
- Kyle Mueller
- Lucas Herbert
- Luke List
- Mac Meissner
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Martin Kaymer
- Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Matt Kuchar
- Matthew McClean
- Matthieu Pavon
- Max Homa
- Michael Brennan
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Min Woo Lee
- Mito Pereira
- Nicholas Dunlap
- Nick Hardy
- Nick Taylor
- Nicolas Echavarria
- Olin Browne Jr
- Omar Morales
- Padraig Harrington
- Patrick Cantlay
- Patrick Cover
- Patrick Rodgers
- Paul Barjon
- Paul Haley II
- Phil Mickelson
- Preston Summerhays
- Rickie Fowler
- Roger Sloan
- Romain Langasque
- Rory McIlroy
- Ross Fisher
- Russell Henley
- Ryan Armour
- Ryan Fox
- Ryan Gerard
- Ryo Ishikawa
- Ryutaro Nagano
- Sahith Theegala
- Sam Bennett
- Sam Burns
- Sam Stevens
- Scott Stallings
- Scottie Scheffler
- Seamus Power
- Sebastian Munoz
- Sepp Straka
- Sergio Garcia
- Shane Lowry
- Si Woo Kim
- Simon Forsstrom
- Stewart Cink
- Sungjae Im
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- Taylor Pendrith
- Thomas Pieters
- Thriston Lawrence
- Tom Hoge
- Tom Kim
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Tony Finau
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Victor Perez
- Viktor Hovland
- Vincent Norrman
- Wenyi Ding
- Wilco Nienaber
- Wyndham Clark
- Xander Schauffele
- Yuto Katsuragawa