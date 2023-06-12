Where is the 2023 US Open Golf held? All you need to know about the venue

The 123rd US Open will begin on Thursday, June 15, at the Los Angeles Country Club’s North Course in Los Angeles, California. This will be the first time North Course will host any major championship.

Los Angeles Country Club is extended to more than 300 acres in West Los Angeles. The 36-hole course is one of the costliest in golf.

Los Angeles Country Club was designed by George C. Thomas Jr. in 1928. In 2010, the club was restored by the team of Gil Hanse, Jim Wagner, Geoff Shackelford, and several top assistants.

The North Course is a 7243-yard, par 70 golf course. It includes five par-3 holes and three par-5s. This is the first time since the 1947 U.S. Open at St. Louis Country Club that the course has had five par 3s.

The Los Angeles club has hosted some important tournaments, like the 1930 United States Women's Amateur Golf Championship and the 1954 U.S. Junior Amateur Golf Championship. It also hosted the 2017 Walker Cup, where the US emerged victorious.

Here are the details of each hole of the North Course for the US Open:

Par 5 hole 1: 578

Par 4 hole 2: 491

Par 4 hole 3: 419

Par 3 hole 4: 228

Par 4 hole 5: 480

Par 4 hole 6: 330

Par 3 hole 7: 284

Par 5 hole 8: 547

Par 3 hole 9: 171

Par 4 hole 10: 409

Par 3 hole11: 290

Par 4 hole12: 380

Par 4 hole13: 507

Par 5 hole14: 623

Par 3 hole15: 124

Par 4 hole16: 543

Par 4 hole 17: 520

Par 4 hole 18: 493

Who is competing at the US Open in 2023?

Matt Fitzpatrick won the 122nd US Open Championship

The 2023 US Open will be the 123rd edition in tournament history with most of the prominent names competing this week at North Course, Los Angeles.

Here's the field as of now for the 2023 US Open:

Aaron Wise

Abraham Ancer

Adam Hadwin

Adam Scott

Adam Svensson

Adrian Meronk

Aldrich Potgieter

Alejandro Del Rey

Alex Noren

Alex Schaake

Alexander Yang

Cameron Young

Andrew Putnam

Andrew Svoboda

Austen Truslow

Austin Eckroat

Barclay Brown

Bastien Amat

Benn Carr

Berry Henson

Billy Horschel

Brendan Valdes

Brent Grant

Brian Harman

Brooks Koepka

Bryson DeChambeau

Cam Davis

Cameron Smith

Carlos Ortiz

Charley Hoffman

Chris Kirk

Christian Cavaliere

Collin Morikawa

Corey Conners

Corey Pereira

David Horsey

David Nyfjall

David Puig

Davis Thompson

Denny McCarthy

Deon Germishuys

Dustin Johnson

Dylan Wu

Eric Cole

Francesco Molinari

Frankie Capan

Gary Woodland

Gordon Sargent

Gunn Charoenkul

Hank Lebioda

Harris English

Hayden Buckley

Hideki Matsuyama

Isaac Simmons

J.J Grey

Jacob Solomon

Jason Day

Jens Dantorp

Jesse Schutte

Joaquin Niemann

Joel Dahmen

Jon Rahm

Jordan Gumberg

Jordan Smith

Jordan Spieth

JT Poston

Justin Rose

Justin Suh

Justin Thomas

K.H. Lee

Karl Vilips

Keegan Bradley

Kevin Streelman

Kurt Kitayama

Kyle Mueller

Lucas Herbert

Luke List

Mac Meissner

Mackenzie Hughes

Martin Kaymer

Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira

Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Kuchar

Matthew McClean

Matthieu Pavon

Max Homa

Michael Brennan

Michael Thorbjornsen

Min Woo Lee

Mito Pereira

Nicholas Dunlap

Nick Hardy

Nick Taylor

Nicolas Echavarria

Olin Browne Jr

Omar Morales

Padraig Harrington

Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cover

Patrick Rodgers

Paul Barjon

Paul Haley II

Phil Mickelson

Preston Summerhays

Rickie Fowler

Roger Sloan

Romain Langasque

Rory McIlroy

Ross Fisher

Russell Henley

Ryan Armour

Ryan Fox

Ryan Gerard

Ryo Ishikawa

Ryutaro Nagano

Sahith Theegala

Sam Bennett

Sam Burns

Sam Stevens

Scott Stallings

Scottie Scheffler

Seamus Power

Sebastian Munoz

Sepp Straka

Sergio Garcia

Shane Lowry

Si Woo Kim

Simon Forsstrom

Stewart Cink

Sungjae Im

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

Taylor Pendrith

Thomas Pieters

Thriston Lawrence

Tom Hoge

Tom Kim

Tommy Fleetwood

Tony Finau

Tyrrell Hatton

Victor Perez

Viktor Hovland

Vincent Norrman

Wenyi Ding

Wilco Nienaber

Wyndham Clark

Xander Schauffele

Yuto Katsuragawa

