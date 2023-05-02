Where is the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship being held? All you need to know about the venue  

The PGA Tour will now head to North Carolina for the Wells Fargo Championship, which begins on Thursday, May 4, at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte. The 156-player field event is one of the designated events on the PGA Tour this season, so it is going to be a star-studded affair.
Quail Hollow Club is located in the Quail Hollow neighborhood in Charlotte, North Carolina. Quail Hollow Club, established in 1959 as a members-only organization, saw the opening of its golf course in 1961. Quail Hollow once used to be the largest dairy farm in North Carolina and was named for the plentiful quail there.
The golf course at Quail Hollow was designed by golf course architect George Cobb on 270 acres of property owned by Cameron Marsh. The 18-hole championship course saw several modifications by Arnold Palmer in 1986. Tom Fazio redesigned it several times in 1997, 2003, and then from 2014 to 2016 for the PGA Championship.
Over the years, Quail Hollow has hosted the Kemper Open (1969–79), the World Seniors Invitational (1983–89), the Wells Fargo Championship, as well as the 2017 PGA Championship. Last year's Presidents Cup was also held here.
Rory McIlroy, who is making his return this week after failing to make the cut at the Masters last month, has won at Quail Hollow Club three times. It involved his 2021 victory as well, the last time the Wells Fargo Championship was organized here as the tournament was temporarily moved to TPC Potomac last year.
Who will be playing in the Wells Fargo Championship this week?
Here's a look at the field of 156 players at the Wells Fargo Championship:
- Aaron Rai
- Adam Hadwin
- Adam Long
- Adam Schenk
- Adam Scott
- Adam Svensson
- Akshay Bhatia
- Alex Noren
- Alex Smalley
- Andrew Landry
- Andrew Putnam
- Austin Eckroat
- Austin Greaser
- Austin Smotherman
- Beau Hossler
- Ben Griffin
- Ben Martin
- Ben Taylor
- Brandon Wu
- Brendon Todd
- Brent Grant
- Brian Harman
- Byeong Hun An
- C.T. Pan
- Callum Tarren
- Cam Davis
- Cameron Champ
- Cameron Young
- Chad Ramey
- Chesson Hadley
- Chez Reavie
- Chris Kirk
- Collin Morikawa
- Corey Conners
- Danny Willett
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Davis Riley
- Davis Thompson
- Denny McCarthy
- Doc Redman
- Doug Ghim
- Dylan Frittelli
- Emiliano Grillo
- Eric Cole
- Erik van Rooyen
- Francesco Molinari
- Garrick Higgo
- Gary Woodland
- Greyson Sigg
- Harris English
- Harrison Endycott
- Harry Hall
- Hayden Buckley
- Henrik Norlander
- J.B. Holmes
- J.J. Spaun
- J.T. Poston
- James Hahn
- Jason Day
- Jason Dufner
- Jim Herman
- Jimmy Walker
- Joel Dahmen
- Jordan Spieth
- Joseph Bramlett
- Justin Lower
- Justin Suh
- Justin Thomas
- K.H. Lee
- Keegan Bradley
- Keith Mitchell
- Kelly Kraft
- Kevin Streelman
- Kevin Tway
- Kramer Hickok
- Kurt Kitayama
- Lanto Griffin
- Lee Hodges
- Lucas Glover
- Luke List
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Marcus Byrd
- Mark Hubbard
- Martin Laird
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Matt Kuchar
- Matt Wallace
- Matthew NeSmith
- Matthias Schwab
- Max Homa
- Max McGreevy
- Michael Kim
- Michael Thompson
- MJ Daffue
- Morgan Deneen
- Nate Lashley
- Nick Hardy
- Nick Watney
- Nico Echavarria
- Patrick Cantlay
- Patrick Rodgers
- Patton Kizzire
- Paul Haley II
- Peter Malnati
- Pierceson Coody
- Quinn Riley
- Richy Werenski
- Rickie Fowler
- Robby Shelton
- Robert Streb
- Rory McIlroy
- Rory Sabbatini
- Russell Knox
- Ryan Armour
- Ryan Brehm
- Ryan Gerard
- Ryan Moore
- Ryan Palmer
- S.H. Kim
- Sahith Theegala
- Sam Burns
- Sam Ryder
- Sam Stevens
- Scott Piercy
- Seamus Power
- Sepp Straka
- Shane Lowry
- Si Woo Kim
- Stephan Jaeger
- Stewart Cink
- Sungjae Im
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- Taylor Pendrith
- Tom Kim
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Tony Finau
- Trey Mullinax
- Troy Merritt
- Tyler Duncan
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Tyson Alexander
- Viktor Hovland
- Webb Simpson
- Will Gordon
- Wyndham Clark
- Xander Schauffele
- Zac Blair
- Zach Johnson