Where is the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship being held? All you need to know about the venue  

The PGA Tour will now head to North Carolina for the Wells Fargo Championship, which begins on Thursday, May 4, at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte. The 156-player field event is one of the designated events on the PGA Tour this season, so it is going to be a star-studded affair.

Quail Hollow Club is located in the Quail Hollow neighborhood in Charlotte, North Carolina. Quail Hollow Club, established in 1959 as a members-only organization, saw the opening of its golf course in 1961. Quail Hollow once used to be the largest dairy farm in North Carolina and was named for the plentiful quail there.

The golf course at Quail Hollow was designed by golf course architect George Cobb on 270 acres of property owned by Cameron Marsh. The 18-hole championship course saw several modifications by Arnold Palmer in 1986. Tom Fazio redesigned it several times in 1997, 2003, and then from 2014 to 2016 for the PGA Championship.

Over the years, Quail Hollow has hosted the Kemper Open (1969–79), the World Seniors Invitational (1983–89), the Wells Fargo Championship, as well as the 2017 PGA Championship. Last year's Presidents Cup was also held here.

Rory McIlroy, who is making his return this week after failing to make the cut at the Masters last month, has won at Quail Hollow Club three times. It involved his 2021 victory as well, the last time the Wells Fargo Championship was organized here as the tournament was temporarily moved to TPC Potomac last year.

Who will be playing in the Wells Fargo Championship this week?

Rory McIlory will be back in action this week at Wells Fargo Championship

Here's a look at the field of 156 players at the Wells Fargo Championship:

Aaron Rai

Adam Hadwin

Adam Long

Adam Schenk

Adam Scott

Adam Svensson

Akshay Bhatia

Alex Noren

Alex Smalley

Andrew Landry

Andrew Putnam

Austin Eckroat

Austin Greaser

Austin Smotherman

Beau Hossler

Ben Griffin

Ben Martin

Ben Taylor

Brandon Wu

Brendon Todd

Brent Grant

Brian Harman

Byeong Hun An

C.T. Pan

Callum Tarren

Cam Davis

Cameron Champ

Cameron Young

Chad Ramey

Chesson Hadley

Chez Reavie

Chris Kirk

Collin Morikawa

Corey Conners

Danny Willett

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Davis Riley

Davis Thompson

Denny McCarthy

Doc Redman

Doug Ghim

Dylan Frittelli

Emiliano Grillo

Eric Cole

Erik van Rooyen

Francesco Molinari

Garrick Higgo

Gary Woodland

Greyson Sigg

Harris English

Harrison Endycott

Harry Hall

Hayden Buckley

Henrik Norlander

J.B. Holmes

J.J. Spaun

J.T. Poston

James Hahn

Jason Day

Jason Dufner

Jim Herman

Jimmy Walker

Joel Dahmen

Jordan Spieth

Joseph Bramlett

Justin Lower

Justin Suh

Justin Thomas

K.H. Lee

Keegan Bradley

Keith Mitchell

Kelly Kraft

Kevin Streelman

Kevin Tway

Kramer Hickok

Kurt Kitayama

Lanto Griffin

Lee Hodges

Lucas Glover

Luke List

Mackenzie Hughes

Marcus Byrd

Mark Hubbard

Martin Laird

Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Kuchar

Matt Wallace

Matthew NeSmith

Matthias Schwab

Max Homa

Max McGreevy

Michael Kim

Michael Thompson

MJ Daffue

Morgan Deneen

Nate Lashley

Nick Hardy

Nick Watney

Nico Echavarria

Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Rodgers

Patton Kizzire

Paul Haley II

Peter Malnati

Pierceson Coody

Quinn Riley

Richy Werenski

Rickie Fowler

Robby Shelton

Robert Streb

Rory McIlroy

Rory Sabbatini

Russell Knox

Ryan Armour

Ryan Brehm

Ryan Gerard

Ryan Moore

Ryan Palmer

S.H. Kim

Sahith Theegala

Sam Burns

Sam Ryder

Sam Stevens

Scott Piercy

Seamus Power

Sepp Straka

Shane Lowry

Si Woo Kim

Stephan Jaeger

Stewart Cink

Sungjae Im

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

Taylor Pendrith

Tom Kim

Tommy Fleetwood

Tony Finau

Trey Mullinax

Troy Merritt

Tyler Duncan

Tyrrell Hatton

Tyson Alexander

Viktor Hovland

Webb Simpson

Will Gordon

Wyndham Clark

Xander Schauffele

Zac Blair

Zach Johnson

