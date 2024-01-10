Where is the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational being played? All you need to know about the venue

The 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational tournament is going to take place at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Florida. The tournament is the third event in The Open Qualifying Series and is slated to kick off from Mar 7-10, 2024.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational, previously named the Florida Citrus Open Invitational, has been held at Bay Hill since 1979. Before that, it was hosted at the Rio Pinar Country Club, situated east of Orlando.

Designed in 1961 by American golf course architect Dick Wilson and built by Bob Simmons, Bay Hill Club and Lodge is a private golf club that features an 18-hole course dedicated to the PGA Tour.

This golf course sits amid the Bay Hill community and the Butler Chain of Lakes, spanning 7,381 yards with a par of 72. Arnold Palmer owned the course until 2016, after which ownership transferred to his children.

Additionally, there’s another golf course at Bay Hill, named the "Charger," which was constructed by Simmons following Wilson's passing. This nine-hole course is designed for casual and leisurely golf play.

Apart from golf, the resort provides accommodation options and various club facilities for its members. These include the Arnold Palmer Golf Academy, Spa & Fitness Center, a 69-room Lodge and more.

A look into 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational fields and other details

The Arnold Palmer Invitational event generally features a field of 120 players. However, this year, roughly 70-80 players are going to vie for the $20 million purse. They will receive an invitation to participate in the tournament if they meet specific eligibility criteria.

These criteria include winners of the Arnold Palmer Invitational before 2000 and in the last five years, tournament winners of the last season, and those within the Top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking, among others.

Defending champion Kurt Kitayama secured victory last year by leading the scoreboard with a one-stroke advantage, giving a tough fight to T2 holders, Rory McIlroy and Harris English.

Here are the past ten years’ winners of the Arnold Invitational:

Kurt Kitayama- 2023

Scottie Scheffler- 2022

Bryson DeChambeau- 2021

Tyrrell Hatton- 2020

Francesco Molinari- 2019

Rory McIlroy- 2018

Marc Leishman- 2017

Jason Day- 2016

Matt Every- 2015 and 2014

Tiger Woods- 2013

It is worth noting that the winner of this event receives a red cardigan sweater in addition to the prize money. This present is awarded in honor of Arnold Palmer.