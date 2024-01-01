Where is the 2024 BMW Championship being played? All you need to know about the venue

The 2024 BMW Championship is going to be held at the Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado. The tournament is the penultimate event in the FedEx Cup playoffs and is slated to take place between Aug 22 - 25, 2024.

The BMW Championship, formerly named the Western Open, is set to make a comeback to Colorado after a decade. The last instance of the competition being held in the state was in 2014 at Colorado's Cherry Hills Country Club.

Officially opened in October 1981, the golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus gained prominence through the unique tournament "The International" held from 1986 to 2006 at the venue. It is situated just south of Denver and promises both golfers and viewers a unique and memorable experience.

Stretching almost 8,000 yards, its layout showcases narrow fairways. Golfers competing in the event will face challenges on this course in the form of water hazards, hilly terrain, and strategically placed bunkers.

Additionally, the revamped 72-par golf course offers stunning vistas of the Rockies. Guests can enjoy a dining experience, on-site cottages, and the timeless atmosphere of the classic clubhouse.

The 2024 BMW Championship field and other details

Similar to 2023, the 2024 BMW Championship will feature the top 50 eligible players from the FedEx Cup standings. The tournament has a prize purse of $20,000,000.

This penultimate event, which first started in 1899, will see a limited field with no 36-hole cut format. Until 2022, the tournament granted spots to the top 70 points earners in the FedEx Cup.

Last year, Viktor Hovland took home the BMW Championship trophy. He defeated Matt Fitzpatrick and Scottie Scheffler by two strokes and earned a whopping $3,600,000 in prize money.

Here are the past ten years winners of the BMW Championship:

Viktor Hovland- won by two strokes in 2023

Patrick Cantlay- won by one stroke in 2022

Patrick Cantlay- won in a playoff in 2021

Jon Rahm- won in a playoff in 2020

Justin Thomas- won by three strokes in 2019

Keegan Bradley- won in a playoff in 2018

Marc Leishman- won by five strokes in 2017

Dustin Johnson- won by three strokes in 2016

Jason Day- won by six strokes in 2015

Billy Horschel- won by two strokes in 2014