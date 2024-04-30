Where is the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson being played? Location and more explored

As the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans comes to an end, the PGA Tour moves back to Texas for the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

The 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson will be played at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, from May 2 to 5. The course has been hosting the tournament since 2021. The course is rated among the toughest golf courses in Texas.

The course was established in 2004 and designed by PGA TOUR legend and architect Tom Weiskopf. The tournament was earlier known as AT&T Byron Nelson until last year as it has been sponsored by AT&T since 2015.

The tournament has also been known as the HP Byron Nelson Championship and ED Byron Nelson Championship. This year, the tournament will be called CJ Cup Byron Nelson as it is being sponsored by CJ Group.

The course is a par 72 course. It is 7,438 yards and is characterized by Zoysia fairways and Bentgrass greens. The course is picturesque with rolling hills and mature woods and the aspect of Rowlett Creek makes the course challenging and aesthetic at the same time.

The par-4 first hole requires a precise tee shot over a creek and a tight fairway while the third hole is tricky with water hazards. The ninth hole presents length and water challenges to end the front nine. The back nine features a thrilling three-hole stretch with potential birdies and eagles.

The par-4 16th hole is considered to be the toughest on the course. Securing a par here would be a victory as it's a lengthy, uphill fairway and challenging green surrounded by trees and bunkers.

A look at the field of 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson

The 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson was won by Jason Day and he'd be looking to repeat the feat this year. There are many challengers to him and Jordan Spieth is the highest-ranked player playing in the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Spieth was a runner-up in the 2022 edition of the competition and recently finished in the top 10 of the Valero Texas Open.

Another formidable player teeing up in Texas is Will Zalatoris. He has had 3 top-10 finishes, including a T2 finish at the Genesis Invitational and a T4 finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Both Spieth and Zalatoris will look to break the curse to win the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Recent winners Stephan Jaeger, Byeong Hun An, Jake Knapp, and Nick Dunlap will be among the top picks at the course.

Golf enthusiasts would also be watching out for 16-year-old Kris Kim of England who will be making his Tour debut at the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Here is the field at the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson:

Tyson Alexander

Byeong Hun An

Aaron Baddeley

Paul Barjon

Erik Barnes

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Alexander Björk

Zac Blair

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Jacob Bridgeman

Wesley Bryan

Hayden Buckley

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Jarred Jeter

Zach Johnson

Sung Kang

Chan Kim

Kris Kim

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Kevin Kisner

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

Taiga Semikawa

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Ben Silverman

David Skinns

Roger Sloan

Alex Smalley

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Hayden Springer

Jimmy Stanger

Sam Stevens

Kevin Streelman

Justin Suh

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Josh Teater

Davis Thompson

Bronson Burgoon

Ben Kohles

Jorge Campillo

Kelly Kraft

Rafael Campos

Matt Kuchar

Bud Cauley

Peter Kuest

Cameron Champ

Martin Laird

Kevin Chappell

Nate Lashley

Stewart Cink

K.H. Lee

Parker Coody

Pierceson Coody

Austin Cook

Min Woo Lee

Nicholas Lindheim

David Lipsky

Alejandro Tosti

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Sami Valimaki

Trace Crowe

Luke List

Jhonattan Vegas

Camilo Villegas

Joel Dahmen

Justin Lower

Jimmy Walker

Jason Day

Robert MacIntyre

Matt Wallace

Thomas Detry

Ben Martin

Vince Whaley

Kevin Dougherty

Ryan McCormick

Tom Whitney

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Maverick McNealy

Brandon Wu

Nick Dunlap

Mac Meissner

Dylan Wu

Nico Echavarria

Troy Merritt

Norman Xiong

Harrison Endycott

Patrick Fishburn

Ryan Fox

Wilson Furr

Brice Garnett

Doug Ghim

Chris Gotterup

Max Greyserman

Cody Gribble

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Scott Gutschewski

Chesson Hadley

Blaine Hale Jr.

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Garrick Higgo

Joe Highsmith

Ryo Hisatsune

Rico Hoey

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Moore

Matt NeSmith

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

David Nyfjall

Thorbjørn Olesen

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Taylor Pendrith

Raul Pereda

Chandler Phillips

Seamus Power

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan

Will Zalatoris

Here are the alternates:

Richy Werenski

James Hahn

Zecheng Dou

S.Y. Nah

Tommy Gainey

Austin Smotherman

Scott Piercy

Jim Herman

MJ Daffue

Paul Haley II

Sean O'Hair

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Ryder

Kyle Stanley

Sangmoon Bae

Beau Hossler

Adam Schenk

Brian Stuard

Mark Hubbard

Matti Schmid

Chris Stroud

Mackenzie Hughes

Adam Scott