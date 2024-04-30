Where is the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson being played? Location and more explored

As the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans comes to an end, the PGA Tour moves back to Texas for the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
The 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson will be played at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, from May 2 to 5. The course has been hosting the tournament since 2021. The course is rated among the toughest golf courses in Texas.
The course was established in 2004 and designed by PGA TOUR legend and architect Tom Weiskopf. The tournament was earlier known as AT&T Byron Nelson until last year as it has been sponsored by AT&T since 2015.
The tournament has also been known as the HP Byron Nelson Championship and ED Byron Nelson Championship. This year, the tournament will be called CJ Cup Byron Nelson as it is being sponsored by CJ Group.
The course is a par 72 course. It is 7,438 yards and is characterized by Zoysia fairways and Bentgrass greens. The course is picturesque with rolling hills and mature woods and the aspect of Rowlett Creek makes the course challenging and aesthetic at the same time.
The par-4 first hole requires a precise tee shot over a creek and a tight fairway while the third hole is tricky with water hazards. The ninth hole presents length and water challenges to end the front nine. The back nine features a thrilling three-hole stretch with potential birdies and eagles.
The par-4 16th hole is considered to be the toughest on the course. Securing a par here would be a victory as it's a lengthy, uphill fairway and challenging green surrounded by trees and bunkers.
A look at the field of 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson
The 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson was won by Jason Day and he'd be looking to repeat the feat this year. There are many challengers to him and Jordan Spieth is the highest-ranked player playing in the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Spieth was a runner-up in the 2022 edition of the competition and recently finished in the top 10 of the Valero Texas Open.
Another formidable player teeing up in Texas is Will Zalatoris. He has had 3 top-10 finishes, including a T2 finish at the Genesis Invitational and a T4 finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Both Spieth and Zalatoris will look to break the curse to win the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Recent winners Stephan Jaeger, Byeong Hun An, Jake Knapp, and Nick Dunlap will be among the top picks at the course.
Golf enthusiasts would also be watching out for 16-year-old Kris Kim of England who will be making his Tour debut at the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
Here is the field at the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson:
- Tyson Alexander
- Byeong Hun An
- Aaron Baddeley
- Paul Barjon
- Erik Barnes
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Alexander Björk
- Zac Blair
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Wesley Bryan
- Hayden Buckley
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Jarred Jeter
- Zach Johnson
- Sung Kang
- Chan Kim
- Kris Kim
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Patton Kizzire
- Jake Knapp
- Taiga Semikawa
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Ben Silverman
- David Skinns
- Roger Sloan
- Alex Smalley
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Hayden Springer
- Jimmy Stanger
- Sam Stevens
- Kevin Streelman
- Justin Suh
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Josh Teater
- Davis Thompson
- Bronson Burgoon
- Ben Kohles
- Jorge Campillo
- Kelly Kraft
- Rafael Campos
- Matt Kuchar
- Bud Cauley
- Peter Kuest
- Cameron Champ
- Martin Laird
- Kevin Chappell
- Nate Lashley
- Stewart Cink
- K.H. Lee
- Parker Coody
- Pierceson Coody
- Austin Cook
- Min Woo Lee
- Nicholas Lindheim
- David Lipsky
- Alejandro Tosti
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Sami Valimaki
- Trace Crowe
- Luke List
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Camilo Villegas
- Joel Dahmen
- Justin Lower
- Jimmy Walker
- Jason Day
- Robert MacIntyre
- Matt Wallace
- Thomas Detry
- Ben Martin
- Vince Whaley
- Kevin Dougherty
- Ryan McCormick
- Tom Whitney
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- Maverick McNealy
- Brandon Wu
- Nick Dunlap
- Mac Meissner
- Dylan Wu
- Nico Echavarria
- Troy Merritt
- Norman Xiong
- Harrison Endycott
- Patrick Fishburn
- Ryan Fox
- Wilson Furr
- Brice Garnett
- Doug Ghim
- Chris Gotterup
- Max Greyserman
- Cody Gribble
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Scott Gutschewski
- Chesson Hadley
- Blaine Hale Jr.
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Garrick Higgo
- Joe Highsmith
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Rico Hoey
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Montgomery
- Ryan Moore
- Matt NeSmith
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- David Nyfjall
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Taylor Pendrith
- Raul Pereda
- Chandler Phillips
- Seamus Power
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Davis Riley
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan
- Will Zalatoris
Here are the alternates:
- Richy Werenski
- James Hahn
- Zecheng Dou
- S.Y. Nah
- Tommy Gainey
- Austin Smotherman
- Scott Piercy
- Jim Herman
- MJ Daffue
- Paul Haley II
- Sean O'Hair
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Patrick Rodgers
- Sam Ryder
- Kyle Stanley
- Sangmoon Bae
- Beau Hossler
- Adam Schenk
- Brian Stuard
- Mark Hubbard
- Matti Schmid
- Chris Stroud
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Adam Scott