Where is the 2024 Dubai Invitational being played? All you need to know about the DP World Tour event’s venue

The DP World Tour's first event of the year will be the Dubai Invitational, a new four-day competition that is set to take place this week. The inaugural edition of the event will take place from Thursday, January 11 to Sunday, January 14, at the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club (DCGYC) of Dubai Creek Resort.

The Dubai Invitational will be a 72-hole stroke-play Pro-Am event featuring 60 professionals and 60 amateurs. However, only professionals will be competing on the final day.

The DCGYC was founded in 1993, making it the second-oldest course in Dubai. Besides, it also became the host of the first-ever golf academy in the Middle East.

The championship course of the DCGYC is a par-71, 18-hole golf course that measures 7005 yards. The course comprises brilliantly designed fairways bounded by date and palm trees, mounds, and the creek. The water is part of at least four holes, including the 17th and 18th holes.

The creek flows along the entire left side of the fairway, increasing the difficulty level of the game. Besides the 18th hole features a bunker on the right, followed by another water body. Hence, it is going to offer significant challenges for the players.

Here's the scorecard for the championship course of DCGYC:

Out: Par 35, 3478 yards

Hole 1: Par 4, 451 yards

Hole 2: Par 4, 407 yards

Hole 3: Par 4, 336 yards

Hole 4: Par 5, 569 yards

Hole 5: Par 3, 158 yards

Hole 6: Par 4, 410 yards

Hole 7: Par 4, 492 yards

Hole 8: Par 3, 223 yards

Hole 9: Par 4, 432 yards

In: Par 36, 3531 yards

Hole 10: Par 5, 551 yards

Hole 11: Par 4, 436 yards

Hole 12: Par 4, 383 yards

Hole 13: Par 4, 459 yards

Hole 14: Par 5, 536 yards

Hole 15: Par 3, 190 yards

Hole 16: Par 4, 203 yards

Hole 17: Par 3, 17 yards

Hole 18: Par 4, 350 yards

Total: Par 71, 7009 yards

Who is playing at the Dubai Invitational?

World No. 2 Rory McIlroy is the highest-ranked player competing at the Dubai Invitational 2024. The 60-player field will feature four of the top-50 ranked players in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).

Here are all the 60 professionals competing in the inaugural Dubai Invitational:

Adri Arnaus

Adrian Meronk

Adrian Otaegui

Antoine Rozner

Ashun Wu

Callum Shinkwin

Calum Hill

Connor Syme

Dale Whitnell

Dan Bradbury

Daniel Brown

Daniel Gavins

Daniel Hillier

Ewen Ferguson

Francesco Molinari

Grant Forrest

Guido Migliozzi

Haotong Li

Hennie Du Plessis

Hurly Long

Jeff Winther

Jens Dantorp

Joost Luiten

Jordan Smith

Jorge Campillo

Julien Brun

Julien Guerrier

Kalle Samooja

Ken Weyand

Luke Donald

Marcel Siem

Marcus Armitage

Marcus Helligkilde

Matthew Baldwin

Matthew Southgate

Maximilian Kieffer

Nacho Elvira

Nathan Kimsey

Nick Bachem

Nicolai Højgaard

Ockie Strydom

Oliver Wilson

Pablo Larrazábal

Rasmus Højgaard

Richard Mansell

Richie Ramsay

Romain Langasque

Rory McIlroy

Ryan Fox

Sean Crocker

Sebastian Söderberg

Simon Forsström

Thomas Bjørn

Thorbjørn Olesen

Thriston Lawrence

Todd Clements

Tom Mckibbin

Tommy Fleetwood

Yannik Paul

Zander Lombard