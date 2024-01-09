Where is the 2024 Dubai Invitational being played? All you need to know about the DP World Tour event’s venue

The DP World Tour's first event of the year will be the Dubai Invitational, a new four-day competition that is set to take place this week. The inaugural edition of the event will take place from Thursday, January 11 to Sunday, January 14, at the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club (DCGYC) of Dubai Creek Resort.
The Dubai Invitational will be a 72-hole stroke-play Pro-Am event featuring 60 professionals and 60 amateurs. However, only professionals will be competing on the final day.
The DCGYC was founded in 1993, making it the second-oldest course in Dubai. Besides, it also became the host of the first-ever golf academy in the Middle East.
The championship course of the DCGYC is a par-71, 18-hole golf course that measures 7005 yards. The course comprises brilliantly designed fairways bounded by date and palm trees, mounds, and the creek. The water is part of at least four holes, including the 17th and 18th holes.
The creek flows along the entire left side of the fairway, increasing the difficulty level of the game. Besides the 18th hole features a bunker on the right, followed by another water body. Hence, it is going to offer significant challenges for the players.
Here's the scorecard for the championship course of DCGYC:
Out: Par 35, 3478 yards
- Hole 1: Par 4, 451 yards
- Hole 2: Par 4, 407 yards
- Hole 3: Par 4, 336 yards
- Hole 4: Par 5, 569 yards
- Hole 5: Par 3, 158 yards
- Hole 6: Par 4, 410 yards
- Hole 7: Par 4, 492 yards
- Hole 8: Par 3, 223 yards
- Hole 9: Par 4, 432 yards
In: Par 36, 3531 yards
- Hole 10: Par 5, 551 yards
- Hole 11: Par 4, 436 yards
- Hole 12: Par 4, 383 yards
- Hole 13: Par 4, 459 yards
- Hole 14: Par 5, 536 yards
- Hole 15: Par 3, 190 yards
- Hole 16: Par 4, 203 yards
- Hole 17: Par 3, 17 yards
- Hole 18: Par 4, 350 yards
Total: Par 71, 7009 yards
Who is playing at the Dubai Invitational?
World No. 2 Rory McIlroy is the highest-ranked player competing at the Dubai Invitational 2024. The 60-player field will feature four of the top-50 ranked players in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).
Here are all the 60 professionals competing in the inaugural Dubai Invitational:
- Adri Arnaus
- Adrian Meronk
- Adrian Otaegui
- Antoine Rozner
- Ashun Wu
- Callum Shinkwin
- Calum Hill
- Connor Syme
- Dale Whitnell
- Dan Bradbury
- Daniel Brown
- Daniel Gavins
- Daniel Hillier
- Ewen Ferguson
- Francesco Molinari
- Grant Forrest
- Guido Migliozzi
- Haotong Li
- Hennie Du Plessis
- Hurly Long
- Jeff Winther
- Jens Dantorp
- Joost Luiten
- Jordan Smith
- Jorge Campillo
- Julien Brun
- Julien Guerrier
- Kalle Samooja
- Ken Weyand
- Luke Donald
- Marcel Siem
- Marcus Armitage
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Matthew Baldwin
- Matthew Southgate
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Nacho Elvira
- Nathan Kimsey
- Nick Bachem
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Ockie Strydom
- Oliver Wilson
- Pablo Larrazábal
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Richard Mansell
- Richie Ramsay
- Romain Langasque
- Rory McIlroy
- Ryan Fox
- Sean Crocker
- Sebastian Söderberg
- Simon Forsström
- Thomas Bjørn
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Thriston Lawrence
- Todd Clements
- Tom Mckibbin
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Yannik Paul
- Zander Lombard