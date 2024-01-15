Where is the 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic being held? DP World Tour event’s venue explored

The Hero Dubai Desert Classic is one of the biggest tournaments on the DP World Tour, also known as the European Tour. It hosts the tour's biggest stars and takes place early in the calendar. The event's venue is iconic in its own right.

The Hero Dubai Desert Classic will be held at the Majlis course at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, this year. This is the same venue that has hosted the event for the better part of its history. Only briefly has it ever been played elsewhere.

In 1999 and 2000, the Desert Classic took place at the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, but every other iteration has been held at the Emirates Golf Club. The venue opened in 1988, so it's been a longstanding course. It is one of the oldest out there, and it's one that consistently hosts tournaments on a yearly basis.

The Hero Dubai tournament returns to action in January 2024. It will celebrate its 35th anniversary over a weekend that is sure to have some intense and exceptional competition. The Majlis course is roughly 7,301 yards from the tips, with par set at 72, as is the standard with most courses.

This year’s event will see reigning champion and current world number two Rory McIlroy facing off with some of the world’s best golfers. They will compete for a $9 million prize pool, one of the best DP has to offer all year long. Here's how the purse breaks down for the top 20 placements:

1st $1,530,000

2nd $990,000

3rd $567,000

4th $450,000

5th $381,600

6th $315,000

7th $270,000

8th $225,000

9th $201,600

10th $180,000

11th $165,600

12th $154,800

13th $144,900

14th $137,700

15th $132,300

16th $126,900

17th $121,500

18th $116,100

19th $111,600

20th $108,000

The event will be held from January 18 to January 21, so this weekend, many players will return to Dubai for the tournament.

Who are playing the Hero Dubai Desert Classic?

The Hero Dubai Desert Classic is certain to have very talented golfers on display. In fact, more than a few of the world's best-ranked players are set to take the field.

Rory McIlroy will defend the Hero Dubai Desert Classic crown

Seven of the top 50 golfers will participate in the event. There is plenty of talent, but the winner may well be one of these players.

World Rank (OWGR) Golfer 2 Rory McIlroy 14 Tyrrell Hatton 15 Tommy Fleetwood 28 Ryan Fox 47 Adam Scott 48 Adrian Meronk 50 Nicolai Hojgaard

These stars will be joined by Brian Harman, Cameron Young, Luke Donald, Padraig Harrington and Ryan Fox. It should be a good event, with McIlroy understandably being the favorite.

McIlroy finished as runner-up to Tommy Fleetwood at the Dubai Invitational on the DP World Tour. Ironically, he was second to Tommy Fleetwood, who is also returning for the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, so he and McIlroy will face off once more.