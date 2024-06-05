Where is the 2024 LIV Golf Houston held? All you need to know about the venue

LIV Golf is heading to Houston. The 54-hole circuit has been out of action for a little while due to their schedule and the recent PGA Championship (which some LIV players competed in), but they're back this weekend in Houston, Texas.

The venue that is hosting the Houston tournament is the Golf Club of Houston. From June 7-9, some of the best golfers in the world will treat fans to another three-round outing.

Speaking on the venue, Crushers GC captain Bryson DeChambeau said (via the LIV website):

“The Golf Club of Houston is a tough golf course – a lot of water and a lot of difficult holes. Hopefully, it will give us a good test for the following week.”

Trending

The Houston Golf Club has hosted many tournaments before. It played host to the PGA Tour’s Shell Houston Open from 2006 through 2019. LIV Golf players such as Paul Casey (2009), Anthony Kim (2010), Phil Mickelson (2011), Matt Jones (2014), and Ian Poulter (2018) have all won once at the Golf Club.

This is the final stop for LIV golfers before they head to the U.S. Open. Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, and Adrian Meronk are among those who had qualified long ago.

Joining them following a trip to Houston will be David Puig and Dean Burmester. Everyone else failed to make it through qualifying and is currently out of the field. For the others, Houston will be the final chance to fine-tune any aspects of their games before they take on the best field in the sport.

This is the first time LIV Golf will play in Texas. They have been primarily focused on visiting new places around the globe as they expand, including Adelaide, Jeddah, and other locations. However, there are still places in the United States that they have yet to play and until June 7, Houston will be one of them.

What's at stake at LIV Golf Houston?

As mentioned earlier, for many golfers, this is the final tournament before everyone heads to Pinehurst for the U.S. Open. That will be another epic tournament and it is the next chance for someone from LIV Golf to try and win a Major.

Brooks Koepka and LIV Golf will resume in Houston this weekend

They've done so just once: Brooks Koepka at the 2023 PGA Championship. Therefore, this tournament is one that needs to go well for those who have qualified for the Major.

But for everyone, there's a lot of money at stake. There is a $25 million prize purse ($20 million for the individual event), and whoever wins, will come away with $4 million. The team winner will be awarded $3 million.