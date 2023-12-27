Where is 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions being played? Location, venue and more explored 

The 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions will be the first fixture of the PGA Tour 2024-25 season. It will be played from the 4th of January and includes a field of prominent golfers. The Tour will move to Hawaii for the first of eight signature events.

The Sentry Tournament will be played at the Kapalua Plantations Course situated on the island of Maui. The course is widely known for its layout and picturesque view surrounded by the Pacific Ocean.

The course is designed by former PGA Tour golfer Ben Crenshaw and golf architect Bill Coore. It has a par score record of 61 that is tied between Justin Thomas and defending champion Jon Rahm.

The Kapalua Plantations Course has hosted the Sentry Tournament for several years now and will continue the tradition in 2024 as well. The course is open to everyone and requires a membership fee for access.

The charges for playing at the course start from $250 and can go up to $527 if the premium package is preferred. It has been regarded as the best golf course in Hawaii for 15 years straight and also hosts one of the most prominent tournaments in the country.

The 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions field and prominent golfers explored

The 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions will have a field of just 40 golfers and will invite every winner from the past season of the PGA Tour. Although the complete field of the event hasn't been announced yet, last season winner's Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler have confirmed their participation.

Viktor Hovland Hero World Challenge - Final Round (Image via Getty)

Hovland and Scheffler will face stiff competition from prominent golfers such as Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schaufelle, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Ludvig Aberg, Tom Kim and Sahith Theegala.

The 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions will hold 700 FedEx Cup points and will mark the beginning of the 2024 PGA Tour season. With a massive prize purse of $15 million, many talented golfers will hope to start their season with a win. Moreover, a new champion will be crowned this year as defending champion Jon Rahm has switched to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf.