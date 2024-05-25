Where is the 2024 US Women's Open being played? Know all about the venue

The 2024 US Women's Open is set to take place from Thursday, May 30, to Sunday, June 2, at the Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. This is the second time the USGA event is returning to Lancaster.
The history of the Lancaster Country Club goes back more than 124 years, to its founding in 1900. Initially, the members played on a rented field, which was modified into a 9-hole design. In 1920, the club hired William Flynn to design an 18-hole course.
Over the years, the Lancaster Country Club has undergone several modifications. Currently, it has three 9-hole circuits and one six-hole short course. The Old, or Flynn, 18-hole course is formed by combining the Meadowcreek and Dogwood nines. The third 9-hole circuit is named the Highlands.
The first time the Lancaster Country Club hosted the US Women's Open was in 2015, when In-gee Chun emerged as the winner, beating Amy Yang by one stroke.
Here's the scorecard for the Lancaster Country Club for the US Women's Open 2024:
Out: par 35, 3252 yards
- Hole 1: par 4, 412 yards
- Hole 2: par 4, 375 yards
- Hole 3: par 4, 420 yards
- Hole 4: par 4, 346 yards
- Hole 5: par 4, 392 yards
- Hole 6: par 3, 173 yards
- Hole 7: par 5, 517 yards
- Hole 8: par 3, 199 yards
- Hole 9: par 4, 418 yards
In: par 35, 3377 yards
- Hole 10: par 4, 444 yards
- Hole 11: par 4, 417 yards
- Hole 12: par 3, 183 yards
- Hole 13: par 5, 521 yards
- Hole 14: par 4, 403 yards
- Hole 15: par 4, 439 yards
- Hole 16: par 4, 357 yards
- Hole 17: par 3, 176 yards
- Hole 18: par 4, 437 yards
Total: par 70, 6629 yards
Past winners of the US Women's Open explored
Here's a look at the past winners of the US Women's Open since 2000:
- 2023: Allisen Corpuz
- 2022: Minjee Lee
- 2021: Yuka Saso
- 2020: Kim A-lim
- 2019: Lee Jeong-Eun
- 2018: Ariya Jutanugarn
- 2017: Park Sung-Hyun
- 2016: Brittany Lang
- 2015: Chun In-gee
- 2014: Michelle Wie
- 2013: Inbee Park (2)
- 2012: Na Yeon Choi
- 2011: Ryu So-Yeon
- 2010: Paula Creamer
- 2009: Ji Eun-hee
- 2008: Inbee Park
- 2007: Cristie Kerr
- 2006: Annika Sörenstam (3)
- 2005: Birdie Kim
- 2004: Meg Mallon (2)
- 2003: Hilary Lunke
- 2002: Juli Inkster (2)
- 2001: Karrie Webb (2)
- 2000: Karrie Webb