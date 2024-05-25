Where is the 2024 US Women's Open being played? Know all about the venue

The 2024 US Women's Open is set to take place from Thursday, May 30, to Sunday, June 2, at the Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. This is the second time the USGA event is returning to Lancaster.

The history of the Lancaster Country Club goes back more than 124 years, to its founding in 1900. Initially, the members played on a rented field, which was modified into a 9-hole design. In 1920, the club hired William Flynn to design an 18-hole course.

Over the years, the Lancaster Country Club has undergone several modifications. Currently, it has three 9-hole circuits and one six-hole short course. The Old, or Flynn, 18-hole course is formed by combining the Meadowcreek and Dogwood nines. The third 9-hole circuit is named the Highlands.

The first time the Lancaster Country Club hosted the US Women's Open was in 2015, when In-gee Chun emerged as the winner, beating Amy Yang by one stroke.

Here's the scorecard for the Lancaster Country Club for the US Women's Open 2024:

Out: par 35, 3252 yards

Hole 1: par 4, 412 yards

Hole 2: par 4, 375 yards

Hole 3: par 4, 420 yards

Hole 4: par 4, 346 yards

Hole 5: par 4, 392 yards

Hole 6: par 3, 173 yards

Hole 7: par 5, 517 yards

Hole 8: par 3, 199 yards

Hole 9: par 4, 418 yards

In: par 35, 3377 yards

Hole 10: par 4, 444 yards

Hole 11: par 4, 417 yards

Hole 12: par 3, 183 yards

Hole 13: par 5, 521 yards

Hole 14: par 4, 403 yards

Hole 15: par 4, 439 yards

Hole 16: par 4, 357 yards

Hole 17: par 3, 176 yards

Hole 18: par 4, 437 yards

Total: par 70, 6629 yards

Past winners of the US Women's Open explored

Allisen Corpuz is the defending champion at the US Women's Open.

Here's a look at the past winners of the US Women's Open since 2000:

2023: Allisen Corpuz

2022: Minjee Lee

2021: Yuka Saso

2020: Kim A-lim

2019: Lee Jeong-Eun

2018: Ariya Jutanugarn

2017: Park Sung-Hyun

2016: Brittany Lang

2015: Chun In-gee

2014: Michelle Wie

2013: Inbee Park (2)

2012: Na Yeon Choi

2011: Ryu So-Yeon

2010: Paula Creamer

2009: Ji Eun-hee

2008: Inbee Park

2007: Cristie Kerr

2006: Annika Sörenstam (3)

2005: Birdie Kim

2004: Meg Mallon (2)

2003: Hilary Lunke

2002: Juli Inkster (2)

2001: Karrie Webb (2)

2000: Karrie Webb