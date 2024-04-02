Where is the 2024 Valero Texas Open being held? All you need to know about the venue

The PGA Tour will be in Texas for the second straight week for the 2024 Valero Texas Open, which is scheduled to be played from Thursday, Apr. 4, to Sunday, Apr. 7.

The 2024 Valero Texas Open will be played at the Oaks Course of TPC San Antonio in Bexar County, Texas, near San Antonio. TPC San Antonio was opened in 2010, with two golf courses.

The first was the 18-hole AT&T Canyons Course, designed by Pete Dye in consultation with Bruce Lietzke, while the second was the Greg Norman-designed AT&T Oaks Course, in consultation with Sergio García.

The Oaks Course has been hosting the Valero Texas Open since its opening in 2010, while the Canyons Course hosted the PGA Tour Champions' AT&T Championship from 2011 to 2015.

Here are the scorecard details for the Oaks Course, the venue for the 2024 Valero Texas Open:

Out: par 36, 3797 yards

Hole 1: par 4, 454 yards

Hole 2: par 5, 602 yards

Hole 3: par 3, 171 yards

Hole 4: par 4, 481 yards

Hole 5: par 4, 401 yards

Hole 6: par 4, 403 yards

Hole 7: par 3, 207 yards

Hole 8: par 5, 604 yards

Hole 9: par 4, 474 yards

In: par 36, 3641 yards

Hole 10: par 4, 447 yards

Hole 11: par 4, 405 yards

Hole 12: par 4, 410 yards

Hole 13: par 3, 241 yards

Hole 14: par 5, 553 yards

Hole 15: par 4, 464 yards

Hole 16: par 3, 183 yards

Hole 17: par 4, 347 yards

Hole 18: par 5, 591 yards

Total: par 72, 7438 yards

Who are the past winners at the Valero Texas Open?

Here's a look at the past winners of the Valero Texas Open:

2023: Corey Conners (2)

2022: J. J. Spaun

2021: Jordan Spieth

2019: Corey Conners

2018: Andrew Landry

2017: Kevin Chappell

2016: Charley Hoffman

2015: Jimmy Walker

2014: Steven Bowditch

2013: Martin Laird

2012: Ben Curtis

2011: Brendan Steele

2010: Adam Scott

2009: Zach Johnson (2)

2008: Zach Johnson

2007: Justin Leonard (3)

2006: Eric Axley

2005: Robert Gamez

2004: Bart Bryant

2003: Tommy Armour III

2002: Loren Roberts

2001: Justin Leonard (2)

2000: Justin Leonard

1999: Duffy Waldorf (2)

1998: Hal Sutton

1997: Tim Herron

1996: David Ogrin

1995: Duffy Waldorf

1994: Bob Estes

1993: Jay Haas (2)

1992: Nick Price

1991: Blaine McCallister

1990: Mark O'Meara

1989: Donnie Hammond

1988: Corey Pavin

1986: Ben Crenshaw (2)

1985: John Mahaffey

1984: Calvin Peete

1983: Jim Colbert

1982: Jay Haas

1981: Bill Rogers

1980: Lee Trevino

1979: Lou Graham

1978: Ron Streck

1977: Hale Irwin

1976: Butch Baird

1975: Don January

1974: Terry Diehl

1973: Ben Crenshaw

1972: Mike Hill

1970: Ron Cerrudo

1969: Deane Beman

1967: Chi-Chi Rodríguez

1966: Harold Henning

1965: Frank Beard

1964: Bruce Crampton

1963: Phil Rodgers

1962: Arnold Palmer (3)

1961: Arnold Palmer (2)

1960: Arnold Palmer

1959: Wes Ellis

1958: Bill Johnston

1957: Jay Hebert

1956: Gene Littler

1955: Mike Souchak

1954: Chandler Harper

1953: Tony Holguin

1952: Jack Burke Jr.

1951: Dutch Harrison (2)

1950: Sam Snead (2)

1949: Dave Douglas

1948: Sam Snead

1947: Ed Oliver

1946: Ben Hogan

1945: Sammy Byrd

1944: Johnny Revolta

1942: Chick Harbert

1941: Lawson Little

1940: Byron Nelson

1939: Dutch Harrison

1934: Wiffy Cox

1932: Clarence Clark

1931: Abe Espinosa

1930: Denny Shute

1929: Bill Mehlhorn (2)

1928: Bill Mehlhorn

1927: Bobby Cruickshank

1926: Macdonald Smith

1925: Joe Turnesa

1924: Joe Kirkwood Sr.

1923: Walter Hagen

1922: Bob MacDonald