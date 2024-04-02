Where is the 2024 Valero Texas Open being held? All you need to know about the venue

The PGA Tour will be in Texas for the second straight week for the 2024 Valero Texas Open, which is scheduled to be played from Thursday, Apr. 4, to Sunday, Apr. 7.
The 2024 Valero Texas Open will be played at the Oaks Course of TPC San Antonio in Bexar County, Texas, near San Antonio. TPC San Antonio was opened in 2010, with two golf courses.
The first was the 18-hole AT&T Canyons Course, designed by Pete Dye in consultation with Bruce Lietzke, while the second was the Greg Norman-designed AT&T Oaks Course, in consultation with Sergio García.
The Oaks Course has been hosting the Valero Texas Open since its opening in 2010, while the Canyons Course hosted the PGA Tour Champions' AT&T Championship from 2011 to 2015.
Here are the scorecard details for the Oaks Course, the venue for the 2024 Valero Texas Open:
Out: par 36, 3797 yards
- Hole 1: par 4, 454 yards
- Hole 2: par 5, 602 yards
- Hole 3: par 3, 171 yards
- Hole 4: par 4, 481 yards
- Hole 5: par 4, 401 yards
- Hole 6: par 4, 403 yards
- Hole 7: par 3, 207 yards
- Hole 8: par 5, 604 yards
- Hole 9: par 4, 474 yards
In: par 36, 3641 yards
- Hole 10: par 4, 447 yards
- Hole 11: par 4, 405 yards
- Hole 12: par 4, 410 yards
- Hole 13: par 3, 241 yards
- Hole 14: par 5, 553 yards
- Hole 15: par 4, 464 yards
- Hole 16: par 3, 183 yards
- Hole 17: par 4, 347 yards
- Hole 18: par 5, 591 yards
Total: par 72, 7438 yards
Who are the past winners at the Valero Texas Open?
Here's a look at the past winners of the Valero Texas Open:
- 2023: Corey Conners (2)
- 2022: J. J. Spaun
- 2021: Jordan Spieth
- 2019: Corey Conners
- 2018: Andrew Landry
- 2017: Kevin Chappell
- 2016: Charley Hoffman
- 2015: Jimmy Walker
- 2014: Steven Bowditch
- 2013: Martin Laird
- 2012: Ben Curtis
- 2011: Brendan Steele
- 2010: Adam Scott
- 2009: Zach Johnson (2)
- 2008: Zach Johnson
- 2007: Justin Leonard (3)
- 2006: Eric Axley
- 2005: Robert Gamez
- 2004: Bart Bryant
- 2003: Tommy Armour III
- 2002: Loren Roberts
- 2001: Justin Leonard (2)
- 2000: Justin Leonard
- 1999: Duffy Waldorf (2)
- 1998: Hal Sutton
- 1997: Tim Herron
- 1996: David Ogrin
- 1995: Duffy Waldorf
- 1994: Bob Estes
- 1993: Jay Haas (2)
- 1992: Nick Price
- 1991: Blaine McCallister
- 1990: Mark O'Meara
- 1989: Donnie Hammond
- 1988: Corey Pavin
- 1986: Ben Crenshaw (2)
- 1985: John Mahaffey
- 1984: Calvin Peete
- 1983: Jim Colbert
- 1982: Jay Haas
- 1981: Bill Rogers
- 1980: Lee Trevino
- 1979: Lou Graham
- 1978: Ron Streck
- 1977: Hale Irwin
- 1976: Butch Baird
- 1975: Don January
- 1974: Terry Diehl
- 1973: Ben Crenshaw
- 1972: Mike Hill
- 1970: Ron Cerrudo
- 1969: Deane Beman
- 1967: Chi-Chi Rodríguez
- 1966: Harold Henning
- 1965: Frank Beard
- 1964: Bruce Crampton
- 1963: Phil Rodgers
- 1962: Arnold Palmer (3)
- 1961: Arnold Palmer (2)
- 1960: Arnold Palmer
- 1959: Wes Ellis
- 1958: Bill Johnston
- 1957: Jay Hebert
- 1956: Gene Littler
- 1955: Mike Souchak
- 1954: Chandler Harper
- 1953: Tony Holguin
- 1952: Jack Burke Jr.
- 1951: Dutch Harrison (2)
- 1950: Sam Snead (2)
- 1949: Dave Douglas
- 1948: Sam Snead
- 1947: Ed Oliver
- 1946: Ben Hogan
- 1945: Sammy Byrd
- 1944: Johnny Revolta
- 1942: Chick Harbert
- 1941: Lawson Little
- 1940: Byron Nelson
- 1939: Dutch Harrison
- 1934: Wiffy Cox
- 1932: Clarence Clark
- 1931: Abe Espinosa
- 1930: Denny Shute
- 1929: Bill Mehlhorn (2)
- 1928: Bill Mehlhorn
- 1927: Bobby Cruickshank
- 1926: Macdonald Smith
- 1925: Joe Turnesa
- 1924: Joe Kirkwood Sr.
- 1923: Walter Hagen
- 1922: Bob MacDonald