Where is the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship being played? All you need to know about the venue

As the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson comes to an end, the PGA Tour will stop at North Carolina for the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship. The 21st edition of the Wells Fargo Championship will be played at Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, from May 9 to 12.

The Quail Hollow Golf Club has been hosting the tournament since its first edition in 2003 except in the 2017 and 2022. The course was opened in 1961 and designed by renowned golf architect George Cobb. The course hosted the PGA Championship in 2017 and will host it again next year.

The course is a par 71 course. It is 7,558 yards long and has been modified several times by the likes of Arnold Palmer (1986), followed by a redesign by Tom Fazio (1997). It was also modified recently in 2016 by Tom Fazio. After last year's championship, the tees and greens were upgraded at the Club. A modern drainage system was installed and bunkers were renovated.

The par-four 14th hole is considered the toughest on the course and measures 346 yards. A lake borders its left side, with sloping rough towards it. The hole is guarded by five bunkers and inaccurate golfers will be punished for errant shots.

The 17th hole is as challenging as the 14th hole. It is 221-yard par three over water with a rock wall surrounding the lake. Tee shots would need to clear water and a central bunker, as the green has narrow margins and a collection area on the right. Holes 16, 17, and 18, are collectively known as the "Green Mile," and are considered to be the toughest on the PGA Tour.

The Quail Hollow Golf Club will be hosting the Wells Fargo Championship for the 19th time. The course has also hosted the Kemper Open from 1969 to 1979 and World Seniors Invitational from 1980 to 1989.

A look at the field of the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship

Nine of the top twelve world-ranked golfers will be participating in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship. Wyndham Clark won the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship and he'll look to become the first person to win the tournament successively. Clark has had a great 2024 season with a win at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He comes from T3 finish at the RBC Heritage.

Rory McIlroy is the highest-ranked player in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship. McIlroy has won the tournament thrice (2010, 2015, 2021) and will look to win it again this year. Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas are among the other notable players gracing the field at this year's competition.

Here is the field at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship:

Byeong Hun An

Akshay Bhatia

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Jason Day

Nick Dunlap

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Lucas Glover

Emiliano Grillo

Brian Harman

Russell Henley

Lee Hodges

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Rory Mcllroy

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Grayson Murray

Matthieu Pavon

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Xander Schaufelle

Adam Schenk

Webb Simpson

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Adam Svensson

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Brendon Todd

Gary Woodland