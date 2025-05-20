Where is the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge being played? Venue explored

The Charles Schwab Challenge is scheduled from Thursday, May 22, to Sunday, May 25, at the Colonial Country Club. The tournament boasts a $9.5 million purse.
The Colonial Country Club, established in 1936 by Marvin Leonard, first hosted the Charles Schwab Challenge in 1946, with John Bredemus and Perry Maxwell designing the course. The par-4 third hole of the course features a 483-yard dogleg. The course also organised the 1941 US Open.
The clubhouse welcomes people for membership for $80,000. The monthly charges are $470 a month.
The 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge can be watched on Golf Channel and CBS. Here's the entire TV schedule of the event:
Thursday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Friday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
Who will play at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge?
The Charles Schwab Challenge will be headlined by reigning PGA Championship victor Scottie Scheffler. Scheffler won at Quail Hollow last week by surpassing Bryson DeChambeau. The field also has defending champion Davis Riley and other top-tier names like Hideki Matsuyama, Tommy Fleetwood, Jordan Spieth, and Tom Kim.
Here's the list of the entire field playing at the Charles Schwab Challenge:
Scottie Scheffler
Hideki Matsuyama
Brian Harman
Kurt Kitayama
Daniel Berger
Olin Browne
David Frost
Emiliano Grillo
Chris Kirk
Corey Pavin
Davis Riley
Jordan Spieth
Akshay Bhatia
Brian Campbell
Rafael Campos
Cam Davis
Nico Echavarria
Austin Eckroat
Harris English
Ben Griffin
Harry Hall
Joe Highsmith
Patton Kizzire
Robert MacIntyre
Matt McCarty
Maverick McNealy
Andrew Novak
J.T. Poston
Aaron Rai
Davis Thompson
Jhonattan Vegas
Karl Vilips
Kevin Yu
Rickie Fowler
Tommy Fleetwood
Nicolai Højgaard
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Mackenzie Hughes
Si Woo Kim
Tom Kim
Blades Brown
Neal Shipley
Mac Meissner
Hayden Buckley
Pierceson Coody
David Lipsky
Robby Shelton
Lucas Glover
Lee Hodges
Chandler Phillips
John Pak
Jackson Suber
Michael Block
David Ford
Camilo Villegas
Danny Willett
Zac Blair
Nick Hardy
Kevin Kisner
Ryan Palmer
Webb Simpson
Brandt Snedeker
J.J. Spaun
Tom Hoge
Max Greyserman
Will Zalatoris
Eric Cole
Patrick Rodgers
Seamus Power
Mark Hubbard
Jake Knapp
Beau Hossler
Taylor Moore
Justin Lower
Erik van Rooyen
Doug Ghim
Keith Mitchell
Peter Malnati
Patrick Fishburn
Victor Perez
Andrew Putnam
Rico Hoey
Adam Svensson
Carson Young
Luke List
Sam Stevens
Charley Hoffman
Ryo Hisatsune
Matti Schmid
Adam Schenk
Ben Kohles
Vince Whaley
Michael Kim
Greyson Sigg
Matt Kuchar
Brice Garnett
Chan Kim
Jacob Bridgeman
Ben Silverman
Chad Ramey
Nate Lashley
Chris Gotterup
Henrik Norlander
Alex Smalley
Sami Valimaki
Joel Dahmen
Sam Ryder
Bud Cauley
Ryan Gerard
Gary Woodland
Danny Walker
Isaiah Salinda
Aldrich Potgieter
Alejandro Tosti
Max McGreevy
Zach Johnson
Ricky Castillo
Michael Thorbjornsen
Kevin Roy
Hayden Springer
Steven Fisk
Harry Higgs
Jeremy Paul
Kris Ventura
Thorbjørn Olesen
Frankie Capan III
Will Gordon
Jesper Svensson
Quade Cummins
Trey Mullinax
Joseph Bramlett
Takumi Kanaya
Will Chandler
Lanto Griffin
Taylor Dickson