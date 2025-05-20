Where is the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge being played? Venue explored

The Charles Schwab Challenge is scheduled from Thursday, May 22, to Sunday, May 25, at the Colonial Country Club. The tournament boasts a $9.5 million purse.

The Colonial Country Club, established in 1936 by Marvin Leonard, first hosted the Charles Schwab Challenge in 1946, with John Bredemus and Perry Maxwell designing the course. The par-4 third hole of the course features a 483-yard dogleg. The course also organised the 1941 US Open.

The clubhouse welcomes people for membership for $80,000. The monthly charges are $470 a month.

The 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge can be watched on Golf Channel and CBS. Here's the entire TV schedule of the event:

Thursday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

Who will play at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge?

The Charles Schwab Challenge will be headlined by reigning PGA Championship victor Scottie Scheffler. Scheffler won at Quail Hollow last week by surpassing Bryson DeChambeau. The field also has defending champion Davis Riley and other top-tier names like Hideki Matsuyama, Tommy Fleetwood, Jordan Spieth, and Tom Kim.

Here's the list of the entire field playing at the Charles Schwab Challenge:

Scottie Scheffler

Hideki Matsuyama

Brian Harman

Kurt Kitayama

Daniel Berger

Olin Browne

David Frost

Emiliano Grillo

Chris Kirk

Corey Pavin

Davis Riley

Jordan Spieth

Akshay Bhatia

Brian Campbell

Rafael Campos

Cam Davis

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Ben Griffin

Harry Hall

Joe Highsmith

Patton Kizzire

Robert MacIntyre

Matt McCarty

Maverick McNealy

Andrew Novak

J.T. Poston

Aaron Rai

Davis Thompson

Jhonattan Vegas

Karl Vilips

Kevin Yu

Rickie Fowler

Tommy Fleetwood

Nicolai Højgaard

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Mackenzie Hughes

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Blades Brown

Neal Shipley

Mac Meissner

Hayden Buckley

Pierceson Coody

David Lipsky

Robby Shelton

Lucas Glover

Lee Hodges

Chandler Phillips

John Pak

Jackson Suber

Michael Block

David Ford

Camilo Villegas

Danny Willett

Zac Blair

Nick Hardy

Kevin Kisner

Ryan Palmer

Webb Simpson

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Tom Hoge

Max Greyserman

Will Zalatoris

Eric Cole

Patrick Rodgers

Seamus Power

Mark Hubbard

Jake Knapp

Beau Hossler

Taylor Moore

Justin Lower

Erik van Rooyen

Doug Ghim

Keith Mitchell

Peter Malnati

Patrick Fishburn

Victor Perez

Andrew Putnam

Rico Hoey

Adam Svensson

Carson Young

Luke List

Sam Stevens

Charley Hoffman

Ryo Hisatsune

Matti Schmid

Adam Schenk

Ben Kohles

Vince Whaley

Michael Kim

Greyson Sigg

Matt Kuchar

Brice Garnett

Chan Kim

Jacob Bridgeman

Ben Silverman

Chad Ramey

Nate Lashley

Chris Gotterup

Henrik Norlander

Alex Smalley

Sami Valimaki

Joel Dahmen

Sam Ryder

Bud Cauley

Ryan Gerard

Gary Woodland

Danny Walker

Isaiah Salinda

Aldrich Potgieter

Alejandro Tosti

Max McGreevy

Zach Johnson

Ricky Castillo

Michael Thorbjornsen

Kevin Roy

Hayden Springer

Steven Fisk

Harry Higgs

Jeremy Paul

Kris Ventura

Thorbjørn Olesen

Frankie Capan III

Will Gordon

Jesper Svensson

Quade Cummins

Trey Mullinax

Joseph Bramlett

Takumi Kanaya

Will Chandler

Lanto Griffin

Taylor Dickson

