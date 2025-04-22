Where is the 2025 Chevron Championship being played? Major's venue explored

The Chevron Championship is the first LPGA major and the next LPGA Tour stop after the completion of the JM Eagle LA Championship, which took place last week. The Chevron Championship is scheduled to take place from April 24 to 27, boasting a $7.9 million purse.
The tournament will take place at the Club at Carlton Woods. The club at Carlton Woods has two courses named the Tom Fazio Championship Course and the Jack Nicklaus Signature Course. The first course debuted in 2005, and it was located atop 7,358 yards of rolling hillsides.
The second course was inaugurated in 2001, and it was designed by Jack Nicklaus. The course also received the tag of the best new private course in Texas. The course also received an accolade called the top 18 course designs by Jack Nicklaus.
The Chevron Championship can be watched on the Golf Channel, Peacock, and the NBC Sports App. Here are the entire broadcasting details of the tournament:
Thursday, April 24
- 11 AM-3 PM- Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
- 6-8 PM- Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
Friday, April 25
- 11 AM-3 PM- Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
- 6-8 PM- Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
Saturday, April 26
- 2-3 PM: NBC Sports App
- 3-6 PM: NBC/Peacock
Sunday, April 27
- 2-3 PM: NBC Sports App
- 3-6 PM: NBC/Peacock
Who is playing at the 2025 Chevron Championship?
Defending champion of the 2024 Chevron Championship, Nelly Korda, will headline the 2025 edition of the LPGA major. Last year, she won with a total of 13 under. The field will have Lilia Vu, Lydia Ko, Jin Young Ko, and Lexi Thompson. Here's the list of the entire Chevron Championship field:
Gianna Clemente
Jasmine Koo
Nelly Korda
Lilia Vu
Jennifer Kupcho
Patty Tavatanakit
Jin Young Ko
Pernilla Lindberg
Lydia Ko
Brittany Lincicome
Lexi Thompson
Stacy Lewis
Yani Tseng
Yuka Saso
Allisen Corpuz
Minjee Lee
A Lim Kim
Amy Yang
Ruoning Yin
In Gee Chun
Sei Young Kim
Ashleigh Buhai
Anna Nordqvist
Sophia Popov
Ayaka Furue
Celine Boutier
Brooke M. Henderson
Yealimi Noh
Angel Yin
Rio Takeda
Hyo Joo Kim
Madelene Sagstrom
Hannah Green
Bailey Tardy
Linnea Strom
Jeeno Thitikul
Chanettee Wannasaen
Lauren Coughlin
Moriya Jutanugarn
Haeran Ryu
Jasmine Suwannapura
Pajaree Anannarukarn
Linn Grant
Megan Khang
Maja Stark
Carlota Ciganda
Esther Henseleit
Jin Hee Im
Minami Katsu
Mao Saigo
Hye-Jin Choi
Narin An
Nataliya Guseva
Nasa Hataoka
Charley Hull
Gabriela Ruffels
Lucy Li
Sarah Schmelzel
Ariya Jutanugarn
Nanna Koerstz Madsen
Andrea Lee
Jenny Shin
Albane Valenzuela
Grace Kim
Xiyu Janet Lin
Arpichaya Yubol
Mi Hyang Lee
Ryann O'Toole
Gaby Lopez
Stephanie Kyriacou
Auston Kim
Hinako Shibuno
Ruixin Liu
Yuna Nishimura
Peiyun Chien
Somi Lee
Hira Naveed
Georgia Hall
Paula Reto
Wei-Ling Hsu
Wichanee Meechai
Gemma Dryburgh
Kristen Gillman
Miyu Yamashita
Akie Iwai
Ina Yoon
Chiara Tamburlini
Manon De Roey
Lottie Woad (a)
Chayse Gomez (a)
Clarisa Temelo (a)
Jeneath Wong (a)
Carla Bernat Escuder (a)
Asterisk Talley (a)
Cassie Porter
Lindy Duncan
Saki Baba
Yuri Yoshida
Gigi Stoll
Elizabeth Szokol
Miranda Wang
Yahui Zhang
Jeongeun Lee6
Benedetta Moresco
Caroline Masson
Jing Yan
Cheyenne Knight
Morgane Metraux
Dewi Weber
Gurleen Kaur
Chisato Iwai
Jiwon Jeon
Mary Liu
Brooke Matthews
Muni He
Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
Yu Liu
Kate Smith-Stroh
Alena Sharp
Frida Kinhult
Savannah Grewal
Weiwei Zhang
Aditi Ashok
Brittany Altomare
Ingrid Lindblad
Amanda Doherty
Soo Bin Joo
Yan Liu
Xiaowen Yin