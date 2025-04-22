Where is the 2025 Chevron Championship being played? Major's venue explored

The Chevron Championship is the first LPGA major and the next LPGA Tour stop after the completion of the JM Eagle LA Championship, which took place last week. The Chevron Championship is scheduled to take place from April 24 to 27, boasting a $7.9 million purse.

The tournament will take place at the Club at Carlton Woods. The club at Carlton Woods has two courses named the Tom Fazio Championship Course and the Jack Nicklaus Signature Course. The first course debuted in 2005, and it was located atop 7,358 yards of rolling hillsides.

The second course was inaugurated in 2001, and it was designed by Jack Nicklaus. The course also received the tag of the best new private course in Texas. The course also received an accolade called the top 18 course designs by Jack Nicklaus.

The Chevron Championship can be watched on the Golf Channel, Peacock, and the NBC Sports App. Here are the entire broadcasting details of the tournament:

Thursday, April 24

11 AM-3 PM- Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

6-8 PM- Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Friday, April 25

11 AM-3 PM- Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

6-8 PM- Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Saturday, April 26

2-3 PM: NBC Sports App

3-6 PM: NBC/Peacock

Sunday, April 27

2-3 PM: NBC Sports App

3-6 PM: NBC/Peacock

Who is playing at the 2025 Chevron Championship?

Defending champion of the 2024 Chevron Championship, Nelly Korda, will headline the 2025 edition of the LPGA major. Last year, she won with a total of 13 under. The field will have Lilia Vu, Lydia Ko, Jin Young Ko, and Lexi Thompson. Here's the list of the entire Chevron Championship field:

Gianna Clemente

Jasmine Koo

Nelly Korda

Lilia Vu

Jennifer Kupcho

Patty Tavatanakit

Jin Young Ko

Pernilla Lindberg

Lydia Ko

Brittany Lincicome

Lexi Thompson

Stacy Lewis

Yani Tseng

Yuka Saso

Allisen Corpuz

Minjee Lee

A Lim Kim

Amy Yang

Ruoning Yin

In Gee Chun

Sei Young Kim

Ashleigh Buhai

Anna Nordqvist

Sophia Popov

Ayaka Furue

Celine Boutier

Brooke M. Henderson

Yealimi Noh

Angel Yin

Rio Takeda

Hyo Joo Kim

Madelene Sagstrom

Hannah Green

Bailey Tardy

Linnea Strom

Jeeno Thitikul

Chanettee Wannasaen

Lauren Coughlin

Moriya Jutanugarn

Haeran Ryu

Jasmine Suwannapura

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Leona Maguire

Linn Grant

Alexa Pano

Megan Khang

Maja Stark

Carlota Ciganda

Esther Henseleit

Jin Hee Im

Minami Katsu

Mao Saigo

Hye-Jin Choi

Narin An

Nataliya Guseva

Nasa Hataoka

Charley Hull

Gabriela Ruffels

Lucy Li

Sarah Schmelzel

Ariya Jutanugarn

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Andrea Lee

Jenny Shin

Albane Valenzuela

Grace Kim

Xiyu Janet Lin

Arpichaya Yubol

Mi Hyang Lee

Ryann O'Toole

Gaby Lopez

Stephanie Kyriacou

Auston Kim

Hinako Shibuno

Ruixin Liu

Yuna Nishimura

Peiyun Chien

Somi Lee

Hira Naveed

Georgia Hall

Paula Reto

Wei-Ling Hsu

Wichanee Meechai

Gemma Dryburgh

Kristen Gillman

Miyu Yamashita

Akie Iwai

Ina Yoon

Chiara Tamburlini

Manon De Roey

Lottie Woad (a)

Chayse Gomez (a)

Clarisa Temelo (a)

Jeneath Wong (a)

Carla Bernat Escuder (a)

Asterisk Talley (a)

Cassie Porter

Lindy Duncan

Saki Baba

Yuri Yoshida

Gigi Stoll

Elizabeth Szokol

Miranda Wang

Yahui Zhang

Jeongeun Lee6

Benedetta Moresco

Caroline Masson

Jing Yan

Cheyenne Knight

Morgane Metraux

Dewi Weber

Gurleen Kaur

Chisato Iwai

Jiwon Jeon

Mary Liu

Brooke Matthews

Muni He

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard

Yu Liu

Kate Smith-Stroh

Alena Sharp

Frida Kinhult

Savannah Grewal

Weiwei Zhang

Aditi Ashok

Brittany Altomare

Ingrid Lindblad

Amanda Doherty

Soo Bin Joo

Yan Liu

Xiaowen Yin

