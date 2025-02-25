Where is the 2025 Cognizant Classic being played? Venue explored

The PGA Tour's next event is the Cognizant Classic after the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld concluded last week with Brian Campbell winning the trophy. The Cognizant Classic will take place from February 27 to March 2 at the PGA National Members Club in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

The course is a par-70 layout, which was designed by the legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus. It stretches for over 7,125 yards and is also popular for its ‘Bear Trap’, which is from holes 15 to 17. It tests a golfer's abilities and gives challenges on the last nine.

The Cognizant Classic will be aired on ESPN+, Golf Channel, NBC, and NBC Sports App. Here are the TV timings for the 2025 Cognizant Classic:

Thursday, February 27:

6:45 a.m.-6 p.m. ET, ESPN+

2-6 p.m. ET, Golf Channel

2-6 p.m. ET, NBC Sports app

Friday, February 28:

6:45 a.m.-6 p.m. ET, ESPN+

2-6 p.m. ET, Golf Channel

2-6 p.m. ET, NBC Sports app

Saturday, March 1:

6:45 a.m.-6 p.m. ET, ESPN+

1-3 p.m. ET, Golf Channel

1-6 p.m. ET, NBC Sports app

3-6 p.m. ET, NBC

Sunday, March 2:

6:45 a.m.-6 p.m. ET, ESPN+

1-3 p.m. ET, Golf Channel

1-6 p.m. ET, NBC Sports app

3-6 p.m. ET, NBC

Which golfers are playing at the 2025 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches?

The Cognizant Classic will have Open Championship winners like Brian Harman and Shane Lowry. Luke Donald and Zach Johnson will play as sponsor exemptions and Sungjae Im is a past winner. Gary Woodland will play as the winner of the US Open with a 5-year exemption and PGA Tour winners like Harry Hall and Matthieu Pavon will also play in the event. Here's a list of all golfers who'll play at the 2025 Cognizant Classic:

Gary Woodland

Brian Harman

Shane Lowry

Billy Horschel

Kurt Kitayama

Rafael Campos

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Rickie Fowler

Brice Garnett

Lucas Glover

Chris Gotterup

Emiliano Grillo

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Russell Henley

Lee Hodges

Mackenzie Hughes

Chris Kirk

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

Luke List

Peter Malnati

Matt McCarty

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Moore

Vincent Norrman

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

Seamus Power

Davis Riley

Sepp Straka

Adam Svensson

Davis Thompson

Erik van Rooyen

Jhonattan Vegas

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Webb Simpson

Kevin Kisner

Ryan Palmer

Brandt Snedeker

Ricky Castillo

Will Chandler

Luke Donald

Zach Johnson

Luke Clanton

Pierceson Coody

Kris Ventura

Jackson Suber

Ben Polland

Justin Hicks

Sungjae Im

Adam Schenk

Byeong Hun An

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Tom Hoge

Denny McCarthy

Cameron Young

Eric Cole

Max Greyserman

Patrick Rodgers

Min Woo Lee

Ben Griffin

Brendon Todd

Mark Hubbard

Victor Perez

Beau Hossler

Andrew Novak

Justin Lower

Doug Ghim

Keith Mitchell

Patrick Fishburn

Andrew Putnam

Rico Hoey

Carson Young

Sam Stevens

Charley Hoffman

Ryo Hisatsune

Chandler Phillips

Matti Schmid

J.J. Spaun

David Lipsky

Ben Kohles

Daniel Berger

C.T. Pan

Vince Whaley

Michael Kim

K.H. Lee

Mac Meissner

Greyson Sigg

Nicolai Højgaard

Matt Kuchar

Joe Highsmith

Chan Kim

Jacob Bridgeman

Ben Silverman

Chad Ramey

Nate Lashley

Ryan Fox

Henrik Norlander

Alex Smalley

David Skinns

Sami Valimaki

Joel Dahmen

Sam Ryder

Taylor Montgomery

Bud Cauley

Trey Mullinax

Danny Willett

Will Gordon

Ben Martin

Michael Thorbjornsen

Thriston Lawrence

Paul Waring

Jesper Svensson

Niklas Nørgaard

Matteo Manassero

Thorbjørn Olesen

Antoine Rozner

Rikuya Hoshino

Max McGreevy

Frankie Capan III

Steven Fisk

Tim Widing

Taylor Dickson

Brian Campbell

Harry Higgs

Thomas Rosenmueller

William Mouw

Quade Cummins

Ryan Gerard

Kevin Roy

Cristobal Del Solar

Kevin Velo

Braden Thornberry

Paul Peterson

Isaiah Salinda

