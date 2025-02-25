Where is the 2025 Cognizant Classic being played? Venue explored

The PGA Tour's next event is the Cognizant Classic after the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld concluded last week with Brian Campbell winning the trophy. The Cognizant Classic will take place from February 27 to March 2 at the PGA National Members Club in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
The course is a par-70 layout, which was designed by the legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus. It stretches for over 7,125 yards and is also popular for its ‘Bear Trap’, which is from holes 15 to 17. It tests a golfer's abilities and gives challenges on the last nine.
The Cognizant Classic will be aired on ESPN+, Golf Channel, NBC, and NBC Sports App. Here are the TV timings for the 2025 Cognizant Classic:
Thursday, February 27:
6:45 a.m.-6 p.m. ET, ESPN+
2-6 p.m. ET, Golf Channel
2-6 p.m. ET, NBC Sports app
Friday, February 28:
6:45 a.m.-6 p.m. ET, ESPN+
2-6 p.m. ET, Golf Channel
2-6 p.m. ET, NBC Sports app
Saturday, March 1:
6:45 a.m.-6 p.m. ET, ESPN+
1-3 p.m. ET, Golf Channel
1-6 p.m. ET, NBC Sports app
3-6 p.m. ET, NBC
Sunday, March 2:
6:45 a.m.-6 p.m. ET, ESPN+
1-3 p.m. ET, Golf Channel
1-6 p.m. ET, NBC Sports app
3-6 p.m. ET, NBC
Which golfers are playing at the 2025 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches?
The Cognizant Classic will have Open Championship winners like Brian Harman and Shane Lowry. Luke Donald and Zach Johnson will play as sponsor exemptions and Sungjae Im is a past winner. Gary Woodland will play as the winner of the US Open with a 5-year exemption and PGA Tour winners like Harry Hall and Matthieu Pavon will also play in the event. Here's a list of all golfers who'll play at the 2025 Cognizant Classic:
Gary Woodland
Brian Harman
Shane Lowry
Billy Horschel
Kurt Kitayama
Rafael Campos
Nico Echavarria
Austin Eckroat
Rickie Fowler
Brice Garnett
Lucas Glover
Chris Gotterup
Emiliano Grillo
Harry Hall
Nick Hardy
Russell Henley
Lee Hodges
Mackenzie Hughes
Chris Kirk
Patton Kizzire
Jake Knapp
Luke List
Peter Malnati
Matt McCarty
Francesco Molinari
Taylor Moore
Vincent Norrman
Matthieu Pavon
Taylor Pendrith
Seamus Power
Davis Riley
Sepp Straka
Adam Svensson
Davis Thompson
Erik van Rooyen
Jhonattan Vegas
Camilo Villegas
Matt Wallace
Webb Simpson
Kevin Kisner
Ryan Palmer
Brandt Snedeker
Ricky Castillo
Will Chandler
Luke Donald
Zach Johnson
Luke Clanton
Pierceson Coody
Kris Ventura
Jackson Suber
Ben Polland
Justin Hicks
Sungjae Im
Adam Schenk
Byeong Hun An
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Tom Hoge
Denny McCarthy
Cameron Young
Eric Cole
Max Greyserman
Patrick Rodgers
Min Woo Lee
Ben Griffin
Brendon Todd
Mark Hubbard
Victor Perez
Beau Hossler
Andrew Novak
Justin Lower
Doug Ghim
Keith Mitchell
Patrick Fishburn
Andrew Putnam
Rico Hoey
Carson Young
Sam Stevens
Charley Hoffman
Ryo Hisatsune
Chandler Phillips
Matti Schmid
J.J. Spaun
David Lipsky
Ben Kohles
Daniel Berger
C.T. Pan
Vince Whaley
Michael Kim
K.H. Lee
Mac Meissner
Greyson Sigg
Nicolai Højgaard
Matt Kuchar
Joe Highsmith
Chan Kim
Jacob Bridgeman
Ben Silverman
Chad Ramey
Nate Lashley
Ryan Fox
Henrik Norlander
Alex Smalley
David Skinns
Sami Valimaki
Joel Dahmen
Sam Ryder
Taylor Montgomery
Bud Cauley
Trey Mullinax
Danny Willett
Will Gordon
Ben Martin
Michael Thorbjornsen
Thriston Lawrence
Paul Waring
Jesper Svensson
Niklas Nørgaard
Matteo Manassero
Thorbjørn Olesen
Antoine Rozner
Rikuya Hoshino
Max McGreevy
Frankie Capan III
Steven Fisk
Tim Widing
Taylor Dickson
Brian Campbell
Harry Higgs
Thomas Rosenmueller
William Mouw
Quade Cummins
Ryan Gerard
Kevin Roy
Cristobal Del Solar
Kevin Velo
Braden Thornberry
Paul Peterson
Isaiah Salinda