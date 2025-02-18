Where is the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld being held? Venue explored

The PGA Tour's latest stop is the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, and the tournament will take place from February 20 to 23 at the Vidanta Vallarta course. This is the Tour's eighth event of the 2025 roster, and it will take place after last week's Genesis Open, where Ludvig Åberg won the trophy with a score of 12-under in total.
The Vidanta Vallarta has been the Mexico Open’s tournament host since 2022, and that year, Jon Rahm took the trophy home. The course was designed by Greg Norman, and the course received the Renovation of the Year award by Golf Inc. magazine in 2022. It's a par 73 course, and it stretches for 7,287 yards. The grass on the greens is Paspalum, and there are 55 bunkers and 6 lakes in total.
Other amenities in the course involve a Par Break Restaurant, which remains open for 12 hours; a Vidanta Golf Pro Shop, shoes, and club rental; a driving range; a putting green; bag storage; and many more perks if someone is playing at the course.
Who is playing in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld?
Akshay Bhatia and Chris Gottercup secured their spot in the field through the two-year exemption awarded to PGA Tournament winners. José Cristóbal Islas is a sponsor exemption, and Aaron Baddeley got selected after making 300 PGA Tour career cuts. Here's the list of the entire field of the Mexico Open at the VidantaWorld:
- Kurt Kitayama
- Akshay Bhatia
- Rafael Campos
- Chris Gotterup
- Emiliano Grillo
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Stephan Jaeger
- Patton Kizzire
- Jake Knapp
- Luke List
- Peter Malnati
- Matt McCarty
- Maverick McNealy
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Moore
- Vincent Norrman
- Aaron Rai
- Davis Riley
- Adam Svensson
- Erik van Rooyen
- Matt Wallace
- Kevin Yu
- Ryan Palmer
- Padraig Harrington
- Scott Piercy
- Jose Luis Ballester Barrio
- Blades Brown
- Justin Hastings
- José Cristóbal Islas
- Santiago de la Fuente
- Erich Fortlage
- Gerardo Gomez
- Leandro Mihaich
- Alvaro Ortiz
- Jose Antonio Safa
- Jesse Droemer
- Luke Gifford
- Riley Lewis
- Hayden Springer
- Matthew Watkins
- Patrick Rodgers
- Ben Griffin
- Victor Perez
- Beau Hossler
- Justin Lower
- Keith Mitchell
- Patrick Fishburn
- Andrew Putnam
- Rico Hoey
- Carson Young
- Sam Stevens
- Charley Hoffman
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Chandler Phillips
- Matti Schmid
- David Lipsky
- Ben Kohles
- C.T. Pan
- Vince Whaley
- Michael Kim
- K.H. Lee
- Mac Meissner
- Greyson Sigg
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Joe Highsmith
- Chan Kim
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Ben Silverman
- Chad Ramey
- Nate Lashley
- Ryan Fox
- Henrik Norlander
- Alex Smalley
- David Skinns
- Sami Valimaki
- Joel Dahmen
- Sam Ryder
- Taylor Montgomery
- Trey Mullinax
- Will Gordon
- Tyler McCumber
- Ben Martin
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Will Chandler
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Thriston Lawrence
- Paul Waring
- Jesper Svensson
- Niklas Nørgaard
- Matteo Manassero
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Antoine Rozner
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Max McGreevy
- Frankie Capan III
- Steven Fisk
- Tim Widing
- Taylor Dickson
- Brian Campbell
- Harry Higgs
- Thomas Rosenmueller
- William Mouw
- Quade Cummins
- Ryan Gerard
- Kevin Roy
- Cristobal Del Solar
- Kevin Velo
- Braden Thornberry
- Paul Peterson
- Isaiah Salinda
- Karl Vilips
- Jackson Suber
- Jeremy Paul
- Mason Andersen
- John Pak
- Kris Ventura
- Kaito Onishi
- Ricky Castillo
- Trevor Cone
- Danny Walker
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Noah Goodwin
- Lanto Griffin
- Hayden Buckley
- Takumi Kanaya
- Alejandro Tosti
- Matthew Riedel
- Aaron Baddeley