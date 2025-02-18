Where is the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld being held? Venue explored

The PGA Tour's latest stop is the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, and the tournament will take place from February 20 to 23 at the Vidanta Vallarta course. This is the Tour's eighth event of the 2025 roster, and it will take place after last week's Genesis Open, where Ludvig Åberg won the trophy with a score of 12-under in total.

The Vidanta Vallarta has been the Mexico Open’s tournament host since 2022, and that year, Jon Rahm took the trophy home. The course was designed by Greg Norman, and the course received the Renovation of the Year award by Golf Inc. magazine in 2022. It's a par 73 course, and it stretches for 7,287 yards. The grass on the greens is Paspalum, and there are 55 bunkers and 6 lakes in total.

Other amenities in the course involve a Par Break Restaurant, which remains open for 12 hours; a Vidanta Golf Pro Shop, shoes, and club rental; a driving range; a putting green; bag storage; and many more perks if someone is playing at the course.

Who is playing in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld?

Akshay Bhatia and Chris Gottercup secured their spot in the field through the two-year exemption awarded to PGA Tournament winners. José Cristóbal Islas is a sponsor exemption, and Aaron Baddeley got selected after making 300 PGA Tour career cuts. Here's the list of the entire field of the Mexico Open at the VidantaWorld:

Kurt Kitayama

Akshay Bhatia

Rafael Campos

Chris Gotterup

Emiliano Grillo

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Stephan Jaeger

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

Luke List

Peter Malnati

Matt McCarty

Maverick McNealy

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Moore

Vincent Norrman

Aaron Rai

Davis Riley

Adam Svensson

Erik van Rooyen

Matt Wallace

Kevin Yu

Ryan Palmer

Padraig Harrington

Scott Piercy

Jose Luis Ballester Barrio

Blades Brown

Justin Hastings

José Cristóbal Islas

Santiago de la Fuente

Erich Fortlage

Gerardo Gomez

Leandro Mihaich

Alvaro Ortiz

Jose Antonio Safa

Jesse Droemer

Luke Gifford

Riley Lewis

Hayden Springer

Matthew Watkins

Patrick Rodgers

Ben Griffin

Victor Perez

Beau Hossler

Justin Lower

Keith Mitchell

Patrick Fishburn

Andrew Putnam

Rico Hoey

Carson Young

Sam Stevens

Charley Hoffman

Ryo Hisatsune

Chandler Phillips

Matti Schmid

David Lipsky

Ben Kohles

C.T. Pan

Vince Whaley

Michael Kim

K.H. Lee

Mac Meissner

Greyson Sigg

Nicolai Højgaard

Joe Highsmith

Chan Kim

Jacob Bridgeman

Ben Silverman

Chad Ramey

Nate Lashley

Ryan Fox

Henrik Norlander

Alex Smalley

David Skinns

Sami Valimaki

Joel Dahmen

Sam Ryder

Taylor Montgomery

Trey Mullinax

Will Gordon

Tyler McCumber

Ben Martin

Michael Thorbjornsen

Will Chandler

Rasmus Højgaard

Thriston Lawrence

Paul Waring

Jesper Svensson

Niklas Nørgaard

Matteo Manassero

Thorbjørn Olesen

Antoine Rozner

Rikuya Hoshino

Max McGreevy

Frankie Capan III

Steven Fisk

Tim Widing

Taylor Dickson

Brian Campbell

Harry Higgs

Thomas Rosenmueller

William Mouw

Quade Cummins

Ryan Gerard

Kevin Roy

Cristobal Del Solar

Kevin Velo

Braden Thornberry

Paul Peterson

Isaiah Salinda

Karl Vilips

Jackson Suber

Jeremy Paul

Mason Andersen

John Pak

Kris Ventura

Kaito Onishi

Ricky Castillo

Trevor Cone

Danny Walker

Aldrich Potgieter

Noah Goodwin

Lanto Griffin

Hayden Buckley

Takumi Kanaya

Alejandro Tosti

Matthew Riedel

Aaron Baddeley

