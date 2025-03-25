Where is the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open being played? Venue explored

After the Valspar Championship last week, the Texas Children's Houston Open is the PGA Tour's latest stop this week. The tournament will start on March 27 and end on March 30. The tournament at Memorial Park Golf Course will boast a purse of $9.5 million.

Memorial Park Golf Course is one of the best courses in the nation, visited by 60,000 patrons. It was established in 1912 as a 9-hole course, and in 1935, John Bredemus revamped it. Then, it reopened in 1936 for tournaments.

The Houston Open will be broadcast on NBC, Golf Channel, PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, Peacock, and SiriusXM PGA Tour radio. Here are the broadcasting details:

Thursday, March 27: First round

8:15 a.m.-7 p.m. ET: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

1-7 p.m. ET: SiriusXM PGA Tour radio

4-7 p.m. ET: Golf Channel, NBC Sports app

Friday, March 28: Second round

8:15 a.m.-7 p.m. ET: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

1-7 p.m. ET: SiriusXM PGA Tour radio

4-7 p.m. ET: Golf Channel, NBC Sports app

Saturday, March 29: Third round

11 a.m.-6 p.m. ET: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

1-6 p.m. ET: SiriusXM PGA Tour radio

1-3 p.m. ET: Golf Channel

3-6 p.m. ET: NBC, Peacock, NBC Sports app

Sunday, March 30: Final round

11 a.m.-6 p.m. ET: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

1-6 p.m. ET: SiriusXM PGA Tour radio

1-3 p.m. ET: Golf Channel

3-6 p.m. ET: NBC, Peacock, NBC Sports app

Who won the Texas Children's Houston Open through the years?

Stephan Jager won the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open with a score of 12 under 268. In 2023, there was no event and the 2022 edition was won by Tony Finau with a score of 16 under 264. The 2021 and 2020 editions were triumphed by Jason Kokrak and Carlos Ortiz with a score of 10 under 270 and 13 under 267, respectively.

Here's a list of all Texas Children's Houston Open winners through the years:

2024: Stephan Jager: 268, -12

2023: No Tournament

2022: Tony Finau: 264, −16

2021: Jason Kokrak: 270, −10

2020: Carlos Ortiz: 267, −13

2019: Lanto Griffin: 274, −14

2018: Ian Poulter: 269, −19

2017: Russell Henley: 268, −20

2016: Jim Herman: 273, −15

2015: J. B. Holmes: 272, −16

2014: Matt Jones: 273, −15

2013: D. A. Points: 272, −16

2012: Hunter Mahan: 272, −16

2011: Phil Mickelson: 268, −20

2010: Anthony Kim: 276, −12

2009: Paul Casey: 277, −11

2008: Johnson Wagner: 272, −16

2007: Adam Scott: 271, −17

2006: Stuart Appleby (2), 269, −19

2005: Vijay Singh (3): 275, −13

2004: Vijay Singh (2): 277, −11

2003: Fred Couples: 267, −21

2002: Vijay Singh: 266, −22

2001: Hal Sutton: 278, −10

2000: Robert Allenby: 275, −13

1999: Stuart Appleby: 279, −9

1998: David Duval: 276, −12

1997: Phil Blackmar: 276, −12

1996: Mark Brooks: 274, −14

1995: Payne Stewart: 276, −12

1994: Mike Heinen: 272, −16

1993: Jim McGovern: 199, −17

1992: Fred Funk: 272, −16

1991: Fulton Allem: 273, −15

1990: Tony Sills: 204, −12

1989: Mike Sullivan: 280, −8

1988: Curtis Strange (3): 270, −18

1987: Jay Haas: 276, −12

1986: Curtis Strange (2): 274, −14

1985: Raymond Floyd : 277, −11

1984: Corey Pavin: 274, −10

1983: David Graham: 275, −9

1982: Ed Sneed: 275, −9

1981: Ron Streck: 198[a], −15

1980: Curtis Strange: 266, −18

1979: Wayne Levi: 268, −16

1978: Gary Player: 270, −18

1977: Gene Littler: 276, −12

1976: Lee Elder: 278, −10

1975: Bruce Crampton: 273, −15

1974: Dave Hill: 276, −12

1973: Bruce Crampton: 277, −11

1972: Bruce Devlin: 278, −10

1971: Hubert Green: 280, −4

1970: Gibby Gilbert: 282, −2

1968: Roberto De Vicenzo: 274, −10

1967: Frank Beard: 274, −10

1966: Arnold Palmer (2): 275, −9

1965: Bobby Nichols (2): 273, −11

1964: Mike Souchak (2): 278, −6

1963: Bob Charles: 268, −12

1962: Bobby Nichols: 278, −2

1961: Jay Hebert: 276, −4

1960: Bill Collins: 280, −8

1959: Jack Burke Jr. (2): 277, −11

1958: Ed Oliver: 281, −7

1957: Arnold Palmer: 279, −9

1956: Ted Kroll: 277, −11

1955: Mike Souchak: 273, −15

1954: Dave Douglas: 277, −11

1953: Cary Middlecoff (2): 283, −5

1952: Jack Burke Jr.: 277, −11

1951: Marty Furgol: 277, −11

1950: Cary Middlecoff: 277, −11

1949: Johnny Palmer: 272, −16

1947: Bobby Locke: 277, −11

1946: Byron Nelson: 274, −10

