Where is the 2025 Tour Championship being played? Venue explored

The 2025 Tour Championship will be played from August 21 to 24. The top 30 players on the FedEx Cup standings will compete for a massive bonus and the title of the FedEx Cup champion.

The East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, has been home to the Tour Championship since 2005. First played at the prestigious golf club in 1998, it serves as the permanent home of the tournament.

Measuring 7,515 yards from the championship tees, the Tour Championship's home course plays 4,800 from the forward tees. The longest hole on the course from the tips measures a whopping 585 yards long on the par 5 14th hole.

The history of the golf club dates back to the mid-1800s when the Atlanta Athletic Club (AAC) was founded on the property by 65 men. However, the golf club was established only in 1904.

Designed by Tom Bendelow, the 18-hole golf course at East Lake Golf Club was opened up for play in 1908 and was renovated by renowned golf course architect Donald Ross a few years later.

The East Lake Golf Club was a significant part of the story of golf growing as a sport in the United States. The first time a United States Golf Association (USGA) event was played in the southern part of the country was at the Georgia-based club in the 1950 US Women's Amateur. The club began gaining more attention after the 1963 Ryder Cup.

The 1998 Tour Championship in Atlanta saw Hal Sutton emerge victorious. The PGA Tour began presenting the FedEx Cup in 2007, with Tiger Woods being the first recipient of the trophy.

2025 Tour Championship Round 1 Tee Times and Pairings

The first round of the 2025 Tour Championship will be played on Thursday, August 21st. Players will begin their rounds from the East Lake Golf Club's first hole from 11:16 AM ET onwards in twosomes.

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the second round of the 2025 Tour Championship (via PGA Tour):

11:16 am - Chris Gotterup, Akshay Bhatia

- Chris Gotterup, Akshay Bhatia 11:27 am - Jacob Bridgeman, Sungjae Im

- Jacob Bridgeman, Sungjae Im 11:38 am - Nick Taylor, Harry Hall

- Nick Taylor, Harry Hall 11:49 am - Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry

- Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry 12:00 pm - Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland

- Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland 12:16 pm - Corey Conners, Patrick Cantlay

- Corey Conners, Patrick Cantlay 12:27 pm - Sam Burns, Brian Harman

- Sam Burns, Brian Harman 12:38 pm - Andrew Novak, Keegan Bradley

- Andrew Novak, Keegan Bradley 12:49 pm - Cameron Young, Ludvig Aberg

- Cameron Young, Ludvig Aberg 1:00 pm - Harris English, Justin Thomas

- Harris English, Justin Thomas 1:16 pm - Robert MacIntyre, Maverick McNealy

- Robert MacIntyre, Maverick McNealy 1:27 pm - Russell Henley, Sepp Straka

- Russell Henley, Sepp Straka 1:38 pm - Tommy Fleetwood, Ben Griffin

- Tommy Fleetwood, Ben Griffin 1:49 pm - J.J. Spaun, Justin Rose

- J.J. Spaun, Justin Rose 2:00 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

