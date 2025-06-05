Where is the 2025 U.S. Open being played? Venue explored

The 2025 U.S. Open will return to Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, marking the 10th time the course has hosted the championship. No other course has hosted the U.S. Open more often; Oakmont has held the tournament three more times than any other venue. Designed by Henry Clay (H.C.) Fownes and opened in 1903, Oakmont was created to test elite players, a purpose it has maintained for over a century.

This year’s tournament will also be Oakmont’s 17th USGA championship, placing it second in total USGA events hosted, one behind Merion Golf Club, also in Pennsylvania. Oakmont’s history with the USGA dates back to 1919, when club member S. Davidson Herron defeated Bob Jones in the final of the U.S. Amateur.

Oakmont has built a reputation as one of the most demanding courses in championship golf. The last U.S. Open contested at the course was in 2016, when Dustin Johnson secured his first major title. Known for fast greens, penal bunkering, and narrow fairways, Oakmont consistently produces high-scoring conditions and requires precision from competitors.

The course has previously hosted the US Open in 1927, 1935, 1953, 1962, 1973, 1983, 1994, 2007, and 2016. In addition to this tournament and the U.S. Amateur, Oakmont has hosted other USGA events, contributing to its prominent place in American golf history.

Top players at the 2025 U.S. Open field in Oakmont

One year after a difficult finish at the U.S. Open, Rory McIlroy enters the 2025 championship at Oakmont Country Club with two major titles already secured this season. With those victories, McIlroy has now completed the career Grand Slam, becoming one of a select group of players to win all four major championships, which includes the likes of Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan, and others.

Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau returns to the field, aiming to repeat his success. Also competing is current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who continues to lead the Official World Golf Ranking as the event approaches. Scheffler is fresh off his victory at the Memorial Tournament, marking his third win in a month after a slow start to the year.

Other former major winners expected to contend include Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick, Hideki Matsuyama, and Adam Scott.

Several players will also be looking to secure their first major title. Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg, and Patrick Cantlay are among the most prominent names still seeking a breakthrough on one of golf’s biggest stages.

